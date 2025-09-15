About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar S30A | 2.1 Kanal, WOW Orkestra, WOW Arayüz

LG Soundbar S30A | 2.1 Kanal, WOW Orkestra, WOW Arayüz

S30A
Soundbar ve subwoofer’ın önden görünümü
Soundbar’ın önden görünümü
Soundbar’ın üstten görünümü
Soundbar’ın arkadan görünümü
Soundbar ve subwoofer’ın 45 derece yan açılı görünümü
Izgara parçası ayrı olan soundbar’ın 45 derece açılı görünümü
Soundbar’ın sağ ucunun yakın çekim görünümü
Soundbar düğmelerinin yakın çekimi
Soundbar’ın önden yakın çekim görüntüsü
Soundbar portlarının yakın çekim görünümü
Subwoofer'ın 45 derece açılı görünümü
Soundwoofer’ın alttan görünümü
Temel Özellikler

  • WOW Arayüz
  • WOW Orkestra
  • 2.1 kanallı Çevreleyen Ses
  • AI Ses Pro
Daha fazla
Aydınlatma altında düz bir arka plana yerleştirilmiş LG Soundbar S30A.

AI ile optimize edilmiş ses. LG TV’niz ile mükemmel uyumlu soundbar

WOW Orkestra ve AI Ses Pro ile desteklenen daha zengin, daha sürükleyici 2.1 kanallı sesin keyfini çıkarın

"Soldaki görüntüde 3 TV ekranı gösterilir: Sahne ve bir elinde mikrofon diğer elinde tabletle konuşan bir muhabir ve bir at. TV’lerin altında, üzerinde EQ grafikleri bulunan S30A soundbar konumlandırılmıştır. Alt kısımda 3 simge gösterilmektedir: MÜZİK, SES VE SİNEMA. Ortadakinde, TV’de konser sahnesi oynatılıyor. Sanal ses efekti TV, Soundbar ve subwoofer’dan aynı anda çıkar. Sağdaki görselde duvara monte bir TV LG webOS ana ekranını gösteriyor ve S30A, TV’nin altında TV masasının üzerinde konumlandırılmış. Sol tarafta LG TV uzaktan kumandası kısmen görünürken, sağ tarafta WOW Arayüzü özelliklerini gösteren 4 simge yer alıyor.

"Soldaki görüntüde 3 TV ekranı gösterilir: Sahne ve bir elinde mikrofon diğer elinde tabletle konuşan bir muhabir ve bir at. TV’lerin altında, üzerinde EQ grafikleri bulunan S30A soundbar konumlandırılmıştır. Alt kısımda 3 simge gösterilmektedir: MÜZİK, SES VE SİNEMA. Ortadakinde, TV’de konser sahnesi oynatılıyor. Sanal ses efekti TV, Soundbar ve subwoofer’dan aynı anda çıkar. Sağdaki görselde duvara monte bir TV LG webOS ana ekranını gösteriyor ve S30A, TV’nin altında TV masasının üzerinde konumlandırılmış. Sol tarafta LG TV uzaktan kumandası kısmen görünürken, sağ tarafta WOW Arayüzü özelliklerini gösteren 4 simge yer alıyor.

WOW Orkestra

Sürükleyici bir deneyim için bir soundbar ile TV sesinizi yükseltin

Ses, hem TV hem de soundbar’dan gelir ve daha zengin, daha sürükleyici bir deneyim için ses alanını genişletir. Soundbar ana sesi sunarken TV orta ve yüksek aralıkları oynatarak netliği artırır.

Duvara monte edilmiş LG TV’de keman konseri var. Sanal ses efekti, LG TV ve LG Soundbar S30A’dan eş zamanlı yayılarak WOW Orkestra’nın nasıl oluşturulduğunu gösteriyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**WOW Orkestra, Soundbar hoparlörlerinin ve TV hoparlörlerinin aynı anda kullanılmasına olanak tanıyarak ses deneyimini geliştirir. Görüntü grafikleri yalnızca görsel amaçlıdır; gerçek TV hoparlörü yönü farklılık gösterebilir.

***WOW Orkestra Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 desteği 2022, 2023 ve 2025 ile sınırlıdır), NANO 90/80 (sadece 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (sadece 2025), Uyumlu TV’ler üretim yılına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

****Bazı WOW Orkestra hizmetlerinin satın alma anında müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncellemeler için bir ağ bağlantısı ve/veya LG ThinQ Uygulaması gereklidir (TV ve/veya Soundbar)

WOW Arayüzü

Kolay kontrol – LG TV uzaktan kumandanızla ekranda çalıştırın

LG TV ile birlikte kullanıldığında sunduğu eşsiz sinerjiyi deneyimleyin. TV uzaktan kumandanızı kullanarak soundbar’ınızın modunu, sesini, bağlantısını ve diğer ayarlarını doğrudan ekrandan kontrol edin.

Duvara monte bir TV LG webOS ana ekranını gösteriyor ve S30A, TV’nin altında TV masasının üzerinde konumlandırılmış. Sol tarafta LG TV uzaktan kumandası kısmen görünürken, sağ tarafta WOW Arayüzü özelliklerini gösteren 4 simge yer alıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

** LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır.

*** WOW Arayüzü Uyumlu TV modelleri:OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ, Uyumlu TV'ler piyasaya sürüldüğü yıla göre değişebilir. 

****Bazı WOW Arayüzü hizmetlerinin satın alma anında müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncellemeler için bir ağ bağlantısı ve/veya LG ThinQ Uygulaması gereklidir (TV ve/veya Soundbar)

LG TV + LG Soundbar
Orkestranın başladığı nokta.

LG TV ve LG Soundbar birlikte çalışarak güçlü bir sinerji yaratır. WOW Orkestra, daha zengin ve odayı dolduran ses için hem TV hem de soundbar hoparlörlerini birleştirirken, WOW Arayüzü tek bir uzaktan kumanda ile bunları kolayca kontrol etmenizi sağlar. Daha net diyalogların, filmler, spor ve oyunlar için sürükleyici sesin yanı sıra kesintisiz kablosuz bağlantı ve üstün Dolby Atmos performansının keyfini çıkarın.

2.1 kanallı Mükemmel Ses

Her yerde sürükleyici ses

140W 2.1 kanallı ses ve subwoofer, cesur, hayata benzer akustik yaratırken sahnenin bir parçası haline gelin.

Bilimsel içerik gösteren bir TV ve hemen altında konumlandırılmış S30A soundbar bulunuyor. Yerde, soundbar’ın subwoofer’ı da yer almaktadır. Beyaz yarı saydam ses dalgaları, soundbar ve subwoofer’dan genişçe yayılıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

AI Ses Pro

AI, sesi her tür için optimize eder.

AI, içeriğin ses türünü analiz eder ve üç optimize edilmiş mod üzerinden iletir. Analize göre en uygun modu otomatik olarak belirler.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

LG ThinQ

Soundbar’ınızın kontrolünü, akıllı telefonunuzdaki LG ThinQ uygulamasıyla sağlayın.

Cihaza bağlanın, sesi ayarlayın ve ThinQ uygulaması üzerinden ses modunu değiştirerek kolayca kontrol edin.

Daha İyi Bir Yaşama Adanmışlık

LG, herkes için daha iyi bir yaşam yaratmaya kendini adamıştır. Üretim süreçlerimizi, geri dönüştürülmüş reçine de dahil olmak üzere sürdürülebilir malzemeler kullanacak şekilde yeniden tasarlıyoruz. Sürdürülebilirlik için yeni teknolojiler keşfetmeye ve hayata geçirmeye devam edeceğiz. Ürünlerimiz, verdiğimiz sözün bir yansımasıdır.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

AKSESUAR

  • Uzaktan Kontrol

    Evet

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

SES FORMATI

  • AAC

    Evet

  • Dolby Digital

    Evet

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Evet

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • Bluetooth Codec

    SBC / AAC

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.3

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    1

  • Optik

    1

  • USB

    1

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Uzaktan Uygulama (Remote App) - iOS/Android OS

    Evet

  • Soundbar Modu Kontrolü

    Evet

  • TV Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • WOW Arayüzü

    Evet

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Kutu Boyutu

    779 x 279 x 388 mm

  • Ana

    720 x 63 x 80 mm

  • Subwoofer

    220 x 345 x 220 mm

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    2.1

  • Hoparlör Sayısı

    3 EA

  • Çıkış Gücü

    140 W

HDMI DESTEKLI

  • Ses Dönüş Kanalı (ARC)

    Evet

  • Tüketici Elektronik Kontrolü (CEC Simplink)

    Evet

  • HDMI Sürümü

    1.4

GÜÇ

  • Güç Tüketimi (Ana)

    15 W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Subwoofer)

    18 W

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Ana)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SES EFEKTI

  • AI Sound Pro

    Evet

  • Sinema

    Evet

  • Oyun

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

  • WOW Orkestra

    Evet

AĞIRLIK

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    7,9 kg

  • Ana

    1,7 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,5 kg

