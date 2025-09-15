About Cookies on This Site

LG Soundbar S75TR | LG QNED TV'ler ile Uyumlu, 5.1.1 Kanal, 600W, WOW Orkestra, Dolby Atmos

LG Soundbar S75TR | LG QNED TV'ler ile Uyumlu, 5.1.1 Kanal, 600W, WOW Orkestra, Dolby Atmos

S75TR
LG Soundbar S75TR, subwoofer ve Arka Hoparlörlerin önden görünümü
LG Soundbar S75TR, subwoofer ve Arka Hoparlörlerin açılı görünümü
LG Soundbar S75TR’nin önden görünümü
LG Soundbar S75TR’nin yukarıdan görünümü
LG Soundbar S75TR’nin Yukarı Ses Veren Kanalının yukarıdan açışı görünümü
LG Soundbar S75TR'nin yan köşesinin önden görünümü
LG Soundbar S75TR’nin arkasının açılı görünümü
Soundbar’ın açılı görünümü
Subwoofer’ın arkadan görünümü
Arka Hoparlörlerin açılı görünümü
Arka Hoparlörlerin arkadan görünümü
65 inç LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Arka Hoparlörler ve subwoofer’ın önden görünümü
75 inç LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Arka Hoparlörler ve subwoofer’ın önden görünümü
65 inç LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Arka Hoparlörler ve subwoofer’ın açılı görünümü
75 inç LG QNED, LG Soundbar S75TR, Arka Hoparlörler ve subwoofer’ın açılı görünümü
Temel Özellikler

  • Dolby Atmos, Merkezi Yukarı Ses Veren Hoparlörden tam akustik ortam
  • WOW Arayüzü ile TV'nizden kolayca kontol edin, WOW Orkestra ile senfonik seslerin tadını çıkarın
  • VRR/ALMM desteği ile 120 Hz oyun için pürüzsüz ses
  • 600 W 5.1.1 kanallı çevreleyici ses ile gelişmiş
Daha fazla

Aşağıdaki genel ürün bilgilerinde kullanılan resimler temsili amaçlıdır. Gerçeğe uygun görüntüler için sayfanın üst kısmındaki resim galerisine bakın.

LG Soundbar, siyah bir fon üzerinde sol köşeden başlayarak tasarımını ortaya koyuyor ve ardından tüm soundbar'ı göstermek için geniş açıya geçiyor. Bir LG QNED TV görüntülenir. Soundbar duvara yaslanmış durumdadır; TV ekranının alt kısmı görünür ve gitar çalan bir adam görüntülenir.

LG QNED’e yakışan optimum ses

LG QNED deneyimini, tasarımı ve ses performansı ile tamamlayan Soundbar ile tamamlayın.

Büyüleyici akustik sizi çevreliyor

Bir oturma odasında bulunan LG Soundbar ve LG TV bir orkestra performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden damlacık şeklinde beyaz dalgalar Soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Siyah bir odada bulunan LG Soundbar ve LG TV bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor.

LG Soundbar’lar LG TV deneyimini tamamlıyor

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

LG QNED ile Eşleşen Tasarım

LG QNED ile Bütünleşir

Zarif iç mekanlar için LG QNED ve yepyeni tasarımlı LG Soundbar'ın görsel uyumu, sizi hayran bırakır.

LG Soundbar ve LG QNED TV, QNED Matching Bracket ile birlikte gri ve ahşap bir yaşam alanında, LG QNED TV gitar çalan bir adamı gösterirken açılı bir perspektifte duvara karşı. LG Soundbar ve LG QNED TV QNED Eşleşen Braket ile krem rengi bir duvara karşı. TV, bir kayıt stüdyosunda şarkı söyleyen bir kadının videosunu gösteriyor. TV’nin altında modern, geometrik ahşap bir stand duruyor. LG Soundbar ve LG QNED TV, çocuk oyuncaklarının bulunduğu samimi ve loş bir yaşam alanında, QNED Matching TV Bracket ise duvarda. TV çello çalan küçük bir çocuğun videosunu gösteriyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

** LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır.

***Soundbar Control Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibarıyla değişlik gösterebilir.

****Orkestra Sound Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibariyle değişlik gösterebilir. QNED 80 desteği 2022 ve 2023 modelleriyle sınırlıdır.

*****Soundbar Control soundbar modeline göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Ses panoramasının gerçekliğini hissedin

Yukarı Ateşlemeli Kanal

Sizi sahnenin merkezinde hissettiren ses manzaraları

Yukarı Ateşlemeli Kanal daha gerçekçi sesler ortaya koyarak seslerin daha net hale getirir ve ekrandaki aksiyon ile sesleri gecikme veya takılma olmadan mükemmel şekilde senkronize eder.

Siyah bir odada bulunan LG Soundbar ve LG TV bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Soundbardan yukarı ve ileri yönde ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar fırlıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor.

*Yukarıdakiler, kendi standartlarının incelenmesiyle doğrulanmıştır.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos ile film gecelerinin sesi sinemadakinden farksız

LG Soundbar’da LG TV’nin Dolby Vision ve Dolby Atmos özellikleri sayesinde mükemmel Dolby deneyiminin içine dalın.

"Modern bir apartman dairesine yerleştirilmiş LG OLED TV ve LG Soundbar’da film oynatılıyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz boncuklar Soundbar ve TV’den yukarı ve aşağı yönde fırlayarak alanda bir ses kubbesi meydana getiriyor. Dolby Atmos logosu DTS X logosu"

*Dolby ve Dolby Vision Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

**Çift D sembolü Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın ticari markalarıdır.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses

Sanal katman gerçeğe yakın ses yaratır

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses, etrafınızda daha zengin seslerden oluşan bir ses kubbesi yaratmak için sanal bir katman ekliyor.

LG Soundbar ve LG TV büyük bir şehir apartmanında. Cesur bir orta katmana sahip sanal katmanları gösteren üç kırmızı bant, kanepeleri saran bir ses kubbesi oluşturuyor.

*Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses Sinema ve AI Ses Pro modları için kullanılabilir.

**Orta katman Soundbar’ın hoparlör kanalı kullanılarak yaratılır. Ön ve ön üst hoparlörlerin sesi bir ses alanı oluşturacak şekilde sentezlenir. Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan yaratılamaz.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

****Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan yaratılamaz.

5.1.1 kanallı Çevreleyici Ses

Her yönden büyüleyici ses

600W 5.1.1 kanallı Çevreleyici Ses sistemi, subwoofer ve arka hoparlörler ile odanızı dolduran sürükleyici Dolby Atmos ve DTS:X deneyimini yaşayın.

Bir gökdelenin oturma odasında bulunan LG Soundbar, LG TV, arka hoparlörler ve subwoofer müzik performansını gösteriyor. Damlacıklardan oluşan beyaz ses dalgaları soundbar’dan çıkıyor, kanepenin etrafında dolanıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Dolby Atmos logosu DTS X logosu

*Dolby ve Dolby Vision Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

**Çift D sembolü Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın ticari markalarıdır.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

2 kanallı Arka Hoparlör

Arka hoparlörlerle kablosuz özgürlüğü kucaklayın

Arka hoparlörleri takmak için sadece bir güç kablosuna ve bir hoparlör bağlantı kablosuna ihtiyacınız vardır. Arka hoparlörler, ana soundbar’a kablosuz olarak bağlanır.

Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Akıllı ses zevklerinizi bilir

Çok Kanallı Ses Deneyimi

Engin ve etkileyici ses uyumunu hissedin

LG Soundbar, alanınız boyunca yankılanan daha derin bir ses için 2 kanallı sesi çok kanallı sese dönüştürür.

LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer modern bir apartman dairesinde. LG Soundbar’dan zeminin alt kısmında süzülen beyaz damlacıklardan oluşan üç kollu ses dalgaları yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın yanında alttan ses efekti oluşturan bir subwoofer yer alıyor.

2 Kanal

LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer modern bir apartman dairesinde. LG Soundbar’dan zeminin alt kısmında süzülen beyaz damlacıklardan oluşan üç kollu ses dalgaları yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın üst kısmından beyaz damla şeklinde daha fazla ses dalgası yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın yanında alttan ses efekti oluşturan bir subwoofer yer alıyor. Birlikte odanın içinde bir kubbe efekti yaratıyorlar.

Çok Kanallı

*Akıllı yukarı miksleme algoritması, AI Ses Pro, Sinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game ve Sports Modlarında her kanal için ses uygular.

***Çok kanallı ses deneyim akıllı bir yukarı miksleme algoritması aracılığıyla çalışır. Bu algoritma Standart Mod veya Müzik Modunda çalışmaz. Bass Blast akıllı yukarı miksleme algoritmasını kullanmaz ama 2 kanal bilgileri kopyalayarak tüm kanallar gönderir.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Favorilerinizle uyumla çalışır

Yoğun Oyun Deneyimi 

Ses her kareyle senkronize olur

Grafik performansından ödün vermeden TV'nizdeki bağlantı noktalarını boşaltın ve konsolları LG Soundbar'ınıza bağlayın. VRR/ALLM (Değişken Yenileme Hızı/Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu) desteği, yırtılmasız ve düşük giriş gecikmeli oyun deneyimi sunar.

A warm gray area for design purpose.

LG Soundbar ve LG TV birlikte gösterilir. Ekranda bir yarış arabası görüntüleniyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**HDMI 2.1 teknik özellikler standartlarına göre, bu soundbar eARC, VRR ve ALLM özelliklerini destekler.

***TV, soundbar ve kaynak cihazın (ör. oyun konsolu) tümü VRR/ALLM’yi desteklemelidir.

****VRR geçişi 120Hz içeriği destekler. (4K için, YCbCr 4:2:0’ı destekler / 1080p için, 120Hz’yi destekler)

*****HDCP 2.3 4K çözünürlük içeriğini destekler. 4K’ya kadar YCbCr4:2:0’ya kadar, 120Hz desteği cihaza göre değişir.

Temiz bir dünya için temiz ses

İçi Geri Dönüştürülmüştür

Geri dönüştürülmüş plastikten üretilen iç parçalar

LG Soundbar’ların üst ve alt parçalarında geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanır. Soundbar üretiminde daha çevreci bir yaklaşımı benimsediğimizin kanıtı.

"Arkada soundbar'ın önden bir perspektifi ve önde soundbar'ın metal bir çerçeve görüntüsü. Soundbar'ın metal çerçevesinin arkasına eğimli bakış ve çerçevenin kenarını gösteren ""Geri Dönüştürülmüş Plastik"" yazısı."

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Dışında Geri Dönüştürülmüş

Plastik şişelerle yapılan jersey kumaş

Tüm LG Soundbar'lar, yüksek oranda geri kazanılmış malzeme kullanıldığından emin olarak özenle tasarlanmıştır. Evrensel Geri Dönüştürme Standardı, polyester jersey kumaşın plastik şişelerden üretildiğini onaylar.

Arkada soundbar'ın önden bir perspektifi ve önde soundbar'ın metal bir çerçeve görüntüsü. Soundbar'ın metal çerçevesinin arkasına eğimli bakış ve çerçevenin kenarını gösteren "Geri Dönüştürülmüş Plastik" yazısı.

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Kağıt Hamuru Ambalaj

Geri dönüştürülmüş kağıt hamurundan ambalaj

LG Soundbar'ın iç ambalajı, EPS köpükten (strafor) ve plastik torbalardan, ürünü koruyan çevre dostu bir alternatif olan geri dönüştürülmüş kalıplanmış hamura dönüştürülmüş ve SGS tarafından Eko Ürün olarak onaylanmıştır.

LG Soundbar'ın ambalajı bej renkli bir arka plan üzerinde çizilmiş ağaçlardan oluşuyor. Energy Star logosu SGS Eko Ürün logosu

*Fiili sertifikalar soundbar modeline göre değişebilir.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

***Geri dönüştürülmüş plastik kullanımı ve sertifikalar modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Tüm Özellikler

AKSESUAR

  • HDMI Kablosu

    Evet

  • Uzaktan Kontrol

    Evet

  • Duvara Monte Aparatı

    Evet

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

SES FORMATI

  • AAC

    Evet

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • Dolby Digital

    Evet

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Evet

  • DTS:X

    Evet

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • Bluetooth Çözücü - SBC/AAC

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.1

  • HDMI Girişi

    1

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    1

  • Optik

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Hazır Kablosuz Arka Hoparlör

    Evet

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Uzaktan Uygulama (Remote App) - iOS/Android OS

    Evet

  • Soundbar Modu Kontrolü

    Evet

  • TV Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • WOW Arayüzü

    Evet

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Ana

    950 x 63 x 115 mm

  • Arka Hoparlör

    100,0 x 176,5 x 120,0 mm

  • Subwoofer

    200 x 377 x 285 mm

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    5.1.1

  • Hoparlör Sayısı

    9 EA

  • Çıkış Gücü

    600W (Reference, THD 30%)500W (Rated, THD 10%)

HDMI DESTEKLI

  • 120Hz

    Evet

  • Ses Dönüş Kanalı (ARC)

    Evet

  • Ses Dönüş Kanalı (e-ARC)

    Evet

  • Tüketici Elektronik Kontrolü (CEC Simplink)

    Evet

  • Dolby Vision

    Evet

  • HDR10

    Evet

  • Geçiş (Pass-through)

    Evet

  • 4K Geçiş (Pass-through)

    Evet

  • VRR / ALLM

    Evet

YÜKSEK ÇÖZÜNÜRLÜKLÜ SES

  • Örnekleme

    24bit/96kHz

GÜÇ

  • Güç Tüketimi (Ana)

    33 W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Arka Hoparlör)

    20 W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Subwoofer)

    33 W

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Ana)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Arka Hoparlör)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SES EFEKTI

  • AI Sound Pro

    Evet

  • Güçlendirilmiş Bas / Güçlendirilmiş Bas +

    Evet

  • Sinema

    Evet

  • Net Ses Pro

    Evet

  • Oyun

    Evet

  • Müzik

    Evet

  • Spor

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

AĞIRLIK

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    15,4 kg

  • Ana

    3,0 kg

  • Arka Hoparlör (2EA)

    2,1 kg

  • Subwoofer

    5,7 kg

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Müşteri Yorumları

LG Size Özel Seçimler

