LG Soundbar S80TY | 5.1.3 Kanal, 480W, AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro, WOW Orkestra, Dolby Atmos

LG Soundbar S80TY | 5.1.3 Kanal, 480W, AI Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro, WOW Orkestra, Dolby Atmos

S80TY
LG Soundbar S80TY ve Subwoofer’ın önden görünümü
LG Soundbar S80TY ve Subwoofer’ın ölçülerini gösteren açılı görünümü
LG Soundbar S80TY’nin önden görünümü
LG Soundbar S80TY’nin yukarıdan görünümü
LG Soundbar S80TY’nin Merkezi Yukarı Ses Veren Kanalının üstten açılı görünümü
LG Soundbar S80TY’nin yan köşesinin üstten açılı görünümü
LG Soundbar S80TY’nin arkadan açılı görünümü
Subwoofer’ın açılı görünümü
Subwoofer’ın arkadan görünümü
Temel Özellikler

  • LG TV’ler ile mükemmel uyumlu tasarlanmış mükemmel Soundbar
  • Dolby Atmos ve Üçlü Yukarı Ses Veren hoparlörler ile sürükleyici ses
  • Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Chromecast ve Apple AirPlay2 ile mükemmel uyum
  • Odayı dolduran 5.1.3 kanallı çevreleyen ses
Daha fazla
Açılı havai bir perspektifte gri bir fona karşı gri yüzey üzerinde duran LG Soundbar.

Açılı havai bir perspektifte gri bir fona karşı gri yüzey üzerinde duran LG Soundbar.

Üstün kalite Soundbar, LG TV deneyiminizi geliştirir

LG TV deneyimini, tasarımı ve ses performansını mükemmel şekilde tamamlayan Soundbar ile kusursuz hale getirin.

Sizi sarmalayan mükemmel akustik

Siyah bir odada bulunan LG TV ve LG Soundbar bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Bir oturma odasında bulunan LG TV ve LG Soundbar bir orkestra performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden damlacık şeklinde beyaz dalgalar Soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Bir oturma odasında LG TV, LG Soundbar, arka hoparlörler ve bir subwoofer bulunuyor. Odanın üzerinde, bir alan taraması gibi ızgara kaplama beliriyor. Damlacıklardan oluşan beyaz ses dalgaları Arka Hoparlörler ve Soundbar'ın birlikte uyum içinde çalıştığını gösteriyor.

Siyah bir odada bulunan LG TV ve LG Soundbar bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Bir oturma odasında bulunan LG TV ve LG Soundbar bir orkestra performansını gösteriyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden damlacık şeklinde beyaz dalgalar Soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde fırlıyor ve TV’den dışarı yansıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Bir oturma odasında LG TV, LG Soundbar, arka hoparlörler ve bir subwoofer bulunuyor. Odanın üzerinde, bir alan taraması gibi ızgara kaplama beliriyor. Damlacıklardan oluşan beyaz ses dalgaları Arka Hoparlörler ve Soundbar'ın birlikte uyum içinde çalıştığını gösteriyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Ses panoramasının gerçekliğini hissedin

Yukarı Ses Veren Kanal

Sizi sahnenin merkezinde hissettiren ses manzaraları

Merkezi yukarıya ses veren hoparlör, sesi ekranın üstünden iletir ve daha iyi ses iletimi için diyalogu görsellerle hizalar. 

Siyah bir odada bulunan LG TV ve LG Soundbar bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar fırlıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor.

Siyah bir odada bulunan LG TV ve LG Soundbar bir müzik performansını gösteriyor. Soundbar’dan yukarı ve ileri yönde ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz damlacıklar fırlıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor.

*Yukarıdakiler, kendi standartlarının incelenmesiyle doğrulanmıştır.

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Yeşil ve sarı renkli gradyan desen içerisinde “BÜTÜNLEŞMİŞ DENEYİM” yazılı metin.

Yeşil ve sarı renkli gradyan desen içerisinde “BÜTÜNLEŞMİŞ DENEYİM” yazılı metin.

LG Soundbar’lar LG TV deneyimini tamamlar

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos ile film gecelerinin sesi sinemadakinden farksız

LG Soundbar ile LG TV’nin Dolby Vision ve Dolby Atmos özellikleri sayesinde mükemmel Dolby deneyiminin içine dalın.

"Modern bir apartman dairesine yerleştirilmiş LG OLED TV ve LG Soundbar’da film oynatılıyor. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden beyaz boncuklar Soundbar ve TV’den yukarı ve aşağı yönde fırlayarak alanda bir ses kubbesi meydana getiriyor. Dolby Atmos logosu DTS X logosu"

*Dolby ve Dolby Vision Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

**Çift D sembolü Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın ticari markalarıdır.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses

Sanal katman gerçeğe yakın ses yaratır

Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses, etrafınızda daha zengin seslerden oluşan bir ses kubbesi yaratmak için sanal bir katman ekliyor.

LG TV ve LG Soundbar büyük bir şehir apartmanında. Sanal katmanları tasvir eden üç kırmızı bant her seferinde biri olmak üzere görünür ve bir araya gelerek bütün bir ses kubbesi oluşturur.

*Üç Seviyeli Uzamsal Ses Sinema ve AI Ses Pro modları için kullanılabilir.

**Ora katman Soundbar’ın hoparlör kanalı kullanılarak yaratılır. Ön ve ön üst hoparlörlerin sesi bir ses alanı oluşturacak şekilde sentezlenir. Arka hoparlör yoksa arka alan yaratılamaz.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

****Bu video S80TR ile oluşturulmuştur. S80TY modeli arka hoparlör içermez.

15 kanallı Çevreleyen Ses

Her yeri saran büyüleyici ses

480W 15 kanallı çevreleyen ses sistemindeki subwoofer ve 5’li yukarı ses veren hoparlör, Dolby Atmos ve DTS:X’in sürükleyici mükemmelliği ile LG TV’nize hayat katar.

"Bir gökdelenin oturma odasına yerleştirilen LG TV, LG Soundbar, arka hoparlörler ve subwoofer ile müzik performansı sergileniyor. Damlacıklardan oluşan beyaz ses dalgaları Soundbar ve arka hoparlörlerden dışarı çıkarak koltuk ve oturma alanı etrafında yayılıyor. Subwoofer alttan bir ses efekti oluşturuyor. Dolby Atmos logosu DTS X logosu"

*Dolby ve Dolby Vision Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

**Çift D sembolü Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation’ın ticari markalarıdır.

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir. 

** LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır. 

***WOW Arayüzü Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80/75, NANO 90/80/77/75, UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibariyle değişlik gösterebilir.

****WOW Orkestra Uyumlu TV modelleri: OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/82/80 (QNED 80 desteği 2022, 2023 ve 2025 ile sınırlıdır), NANO 90/80 (sadece 2025), UHD UA75/UA73 (sadece 2025). Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibariyle değişlik gösterebilir.

*****WOWCAST Ready Uyumlu TV’ler (veya WOWCAST Dahili TV’ler): OLED T4/Z3/Z2/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS5/CS/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2,QNED 99/9M/95/90/89/85/80 (QNED 80 desteği 2022 ve 2023 ile sınırlıdır). Uyumlu TV’ler piyasaya sürülme tarihi itibariyle değişlik gösterebilir.

******Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncellemeler için bir ağ bağlantısı ve/veya Uygulama gereklidir (TV ve/veya Soundbar).

LG TV + LG Soundbar
Orkestranın başladığı nokta.

LG TV ve LG Soundbar birlikte çalışarak güçlü bir sinerji yaratır. WOW Orkestra, daha zengin ve odayı dolduran ses için hem TV hem de soundbar hoparlörlerini birleştirirken, WOW Arayüzü tek bir uzaktan kumanda ile bunları kolayca kontrol etmenizi sağlar. Daha net diyalogların, filmler, spor ve oyunlar için sürükleyici sesin yanı sıra kesintisiz kablosuz bağlantı ve üstün Dolby Atmos performansının keyfini çıkarın.

Akıllı ses zevklerinizi bilir

Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro

Hiçbir bozulma olmadan alanınızla uyum içinde

Soundbar sizi ve arka hoparlörlerinizi bulmak için odayı tarar ve nerede olursa olsun, odanın arkasından yükselen benzersiz bir dinleme deneyimi için ses seviyesi farklarını ve gecikme süresini ayarlar.

LG TV, LG Soundbar, woofer ve arka hoparlörler modern bir apartman dairesinde. Arka plan karartılır ve LG TV'den gelen görüntünün üzerinde, bir alan taranması gibi ızgara kaplaması belirir. Arka hoparlörden bir noktalı çizgi uzanarak doğrusal olarak iki arka hoparlörü gösterir. Beyaz ses boncukları bir araya gelerek dalgalar oluşturarak odayı sesle dolduruyor.

*Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro, Soundbar’ın yerleştirildiği ortama göre sesi dengeleyen otomatik bir ses ayarlama teknolojisidir. 

**Hem dahili (6 kanallı) hem de isteğe bağlı (2 kanallı) arka hoparlörleri destekler ve kalibrasyonda kanal sayısına bağlı olarak fark yoktur (dahili ve isteğe bağlı aynı gain seviyesi farkını ve gecikmeyi kalibre eder). 

***Arka hoparlörler bağlı değilken eski '23 algoritması ile çalışır.

****Arka hoparlörleri kurarken Oda Kalibrasyonu Pro, LG ThinQ uygulaması ile kurulabilir. 

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı ve/veya uygulama gereklidir.

******Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Çok Kanallı Ses Deneyimi

Bu engin ve etkileyici ses harikasını hissedin

LG Soundbar, alanınız boyunca yankılanan daha derin bir ses için 2 kanallı sesi çok kanallı sese dönüştürür.

LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer modern bir apartman dairesinde. LG Soundbar’dan zeminin alt kısmında süzülen beyaz damlacıklardan oluşan üç kollu ses dalgaları yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın yanında alttan ses efekti oluşturan bir subwoofer yer alıyor.

2 Kanal

LG Soundbar, LG TV ve subwoofer modern bir apartman dairesinde. LG Soundbar’dan zeminin alt kısmında süzülen beyaz damlacıklardan oluşan üç kollu ses dalgaları yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın üst kısmından beyaz damla şeklinde daha fazla ses dalgası yayılıyor. Soundbar’ın yanında alttan ses efekti oluşturan bir subwoofer yer alıyor. Birlikte odanın içinde bir kubbe efekti yaratıyorlar.

Çok Kanallı

*Akıllı yukarı miksleme algoritması, AI Ses Pro, Sinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game ve Sports Modlarında her kanal için ses uygular.

***Çok kanallı ses deneyim akıllı bir yukarı miksleme algoritması aracılığıyla çalışır. Bu algoritma Standart Mod veya Müzik Modunda çalışmaz. Bass Blast akıllı yukarı miksleme algoritmasını kullanmaz ama 2 kanal bilgileri kopyalayarak tüm kanallar gönderir. 

***Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

AI Ses Pro

Her ruh hali ve türe uygundur

AI Ses Pro farklı sesleri efektler, müzik ve sesler halinde kategorize eder ve ardından optimum ses deneyimi oluşturmak için ideal ayarları uygular.

LG Soundbar üç farklı TV ekranı gösteriyor. Hemen üstteki ekran önce bir kadın şarkıcının şarkı söylediği konseri gösteriyor. Haber yayını gösteren TV ekranı ortaya doğru hareket ediyor ve oynatmaya başlıyor. Ardından, merdivenlerden yukarı koşan bir kadını gösteren TV ekranı ortaya hareket ediyor ve oynatmaya başlıyor. TV ve soundbar arasında, TV diğerine geçtikçe renk değiştiren bir ses dalgası bulunuyor ve türe uyarlanıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Favorilerinizle uyumla çalışır

Yoğun Oyun Deneyimi

Ses her kareyle senkronize olur

Televizyonunuzdaki bağlantı noktalarını boşa çıkarın ve grafik performansından ödün vermeden konsollarınızı LG Soundbar’a bağlayın. VRR/ALLM desteği, yırtılmasız ve düşük giriş gecikmeli oyun deneyimi sunar.

LG Soundbar ve LG TV birlikte gösterilir. Ekranda bir yarış arabası görüntüleniyor.

LG Soundbar ve LG TV birlikte gösterilir. Ekranda bir yarış arabası görüntüleniyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**HDMI 2.1 teknik özellikler standartlarına göre, bu soundbar eARC, VRR ve ALLM özelliklerini destekler.***TV, soundbar ve kaynak cihazın (ör. Oyun konsolu) tümü VRR / ALLM’yi desteklemelidir.****VRR geçiş desteği, 120 Hz içeriği destekler (4K YCbCr 4:2:0 / 1080p 120 Hz)*****Satın alma sırasında hizmetin sunulmayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.****** HDCP 2.3 4K çözünürlük içeriğini destekler. 4K için YCbCr 4:2:0’a kadar 120 Hz desteği sunulur; destek cihaza göre değişiklik gösterir.

HD Akış

Büyüleyici HD akış

Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect ve Google Cast için kayıpsız HD desteği sayesinde favori platformlarınızı sıkıştırma olmadan izleyin.

*İçerik ve uygulama ülke veya bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**OTT hizmetleri için ayrı abonelikler gerekmektedir.

***Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

Uyumluluk

Dilediğiniz platformu kullanın

LG Soundbar’ları artık daha fazla AI hizmetiyle uyumlu. LG Soundbar’ı istediğiniz platformla kolaylıkla kontrol edebilirsiniz.

*Bazı özellikler üçüncü taraf aboneliği veya hesabı gerektirir.

* Google, Google LLC'nin ticari markalarıdır.** Google Asistan, belirli dillerde ve ülkelerde kullanılmaz.

*Amazon, Alexa ve diğer ilgili markalar, Amazon.com Inc.’in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

****Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple AirPlay 2, Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır. 

*****Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Yazılım güncellemesi gerekebilir. Güncelleme için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

Temiz bir dünya için temiz ses

Daha İyi Bir Yaşama Adanmışlık

LG, herkes için daha iyi bir yaşam yaratmaya kendini adamıştır. Üretim süreçlerimizi, geri dönüştürülmüş reçine de dahil olmak üzere sürdürülebilir malzemeler kullanacak şekilde yeniden tasarlıyoruz. Sürdürülebilirlik için yeni teknolojiler keşfetmeye ve hayata geçirmeye devam edeceğiz. Ürünlerimiz, verdiğimiz sözün bir yansımasıdır.
Ana Özellikler

  • Genel - Kanal Sayısı

    3.1.3

  • Genel - Çıkış Gücü

    480 W

  • Ses Formatı - Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • Ses Formatı - DTS:X

    Evet

  • Boyut (GxYxD) - Ana

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Boyut (GxYxD) - Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Tüm Özellikler

SES EFEKTI

  • AI Sound Pro

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

  • Müzik

    Evet

  • Sinema

    Evet

  • Net Ses Pro

    Evet

  • Spor

    Evet

  • Oyun

    Evet

  • Güçlendirilmiş Bas / Güçlendirilmiş Bas +

    Evet

  • WOW Orkestra

    Evet

YÜKSEK ÇÖZÜNÜRLÜKLÜ SES

  • Örnekleme

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

SES FORMATI

  • Dolby Atmos

    Evet

  • Dolby Digital

    Evet

  • DTS:X

    Evet

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Evet

  • AAC

    Evet

  • AAC+

    Evet

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • Optik

    1

  • HDMI Girişi

    1

  • HDMI Çıkışı

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.1

  • Wi-Fi

    Evet

  • Hazır Kablosuz Arka Hoparlör

    Evet

  • Alexa ile çalışır

    Evet

  • Spotify Bağlantısı

    Evet

  • AirPlay 3

    Evet

  • Chromecast

    Evet

  • Google Home ile çalışır

    Evet

HDMI DESTEKLI

  • Geçiş (Pass-through)

    Evet

  • 4K Geçiş (Pass-through)

    Evet

  • VRR / ALLM

    Evet

  • 120Hz

    Evet

  • HDR10

    Evet

  • Dolby Vision

    Evet

  • Ses Dönüş Kanalı (ARC)

    Evet

  • Ses Dönüş Kanalı (e-ARC)

    Evet

  • Tüketici Elektronik Kontrolü (CEC Simplink)

    Evet

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Ana

    1000 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

  • Kutu Boyutu

    1107 x 561 x 257 mm

AĞIRLIK

  • Ana

    4,3 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    18,9 kg

GÜÇ

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Ana)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Güç Tüketimi (Ana)

    59 W

  • Güç Tüketimi Kapalı (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Güç Tüketimi (Subwoofer)

    40 W

AKSESUAR

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

  • HDMI Kablosu

    Evet

  • Duvara Monte Aparatı

    Evet

  • Uzaktan Kontrol

    Evet

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Uzaktan Uygulama (Remote App) - iOS/Android OS

    Evet

  • AI Pro Mekan Kalibrasyonu (Uygulama)

    Evet

  • Soundbar Modu Kontrolü

    Evet

  • TV Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • WOW Arayüzü

    Evet

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    3.1.3

  • Hoparlör Sayısı

    9 EA

  • Çıkış Gücü

    480 W

