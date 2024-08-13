Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Nanocell Oyun Satiş Noktalari Nanocell'inizi Seçin
Parlak bir arka planın önünde büyük bir silah tutan fütüristik kişi.

NanoCell Oyun. Mükemmel Oyun Deneyimi.

Heyecan verici yeni nesil oyunlar için tüm özelliklere sahip LG NanoCell TV, oyunlarınıza hayat verir.

Oyunları Mükemmel Kalitede Oynayın.

Oyun Oynamak Için Tasarlanmış TV.

LG NanoCell TV'nin Ultra Büyük Ekranının sunduğu büyüleyici deneyim ile en sevdiğiniz oyunları benzersiz bir şekilde oynayın.

"Duvara monte büyük bir TV’nin önünde yan yana oturan bir adam ve kadının arkadan görünüşü. Joystick ile ekranda bir araba oyunu oynayan adam. "

Mükemmel TV'nizi Bulduğunuzu mu Düşünüyorsunuz?

Oyun Optimizasyonu

Tüm Oyun Ayarlarınız Tek Bir Yerde.

Oyun Optimizasyonu; FPS, RPG ve RTS gibi çeşitli oyun türleri için optimize edilmiş ayarlar sağlar. Görüntü ve ses ayarları üzerinde daha fazla kontrol elde etmek için her şeye tek bir yerden erişebilirsiniz. Ayrıca VRR ve AMD FreeSync™ teknolojileri arasında geçiş yapabilirsiniz. Daha az gecikme, takılma ve yırtılma sağlayan bu ek kontrol, tüm oyunlarınızı net ve akıcı hale getirir.

Ne Kadar Kolay Olduğunu Görün

*Yazılım güncellemelerinin kullanılabilirliği modele ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Oyun Kontrol Paneli

Oyun Sırasında Ayarlara Hemen Erişin.

Yeni Oyun Kontrol Paneli, oyun sırasında bazı Oyun Optimizasyonu ayarlarını hızlı bir şekilde kontrol etmenize veya ayarlamalar yapmanıza olanak tanıyan basitleştirilmiş bir menüdür. Kontrol paneli açıkken, diğer ayara erişmek veya oyundaki HUD ekranının rengini değiştirmek için optimizasyona geri dönebilirsiniz.

*Bu hizmet yılın ikinci yarısında satışa sunulacaktır.

Üst Düzey Oyun Performansı

Her Oyunda Hızınızı Koruyun.

LG NanoCell, deneyiminizi bir üst seviyeye taşıyan inanılmaz hızlı ve sürükleyici oyun deneyimi için Dolby Vision® HDR'yi 4K 120Hz hızda destekler. Ayrıca, en son HDMI 2.1 özelliklerini karşılayan VRR, ALLM ve eARC, hareket bulanıklığını ve gölgelenmeyi azaltır ve yüksek çözünürlükte kusursuz, senkronize grafikler sunar.

120 fps'ye kadar 4K Oyun deneyimi simgesi Değişken Yenileme Hızı simgesi Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu simgesi Gelişmiş Ses Dönüş Kanalı simgesi

Fütüristik bir robotik mekanizmanın bulunduğu pembe ışıklı bir sokak ve görüntünün üstünde bir oyun konsolu. Robotik mekanizmanın iki yakın çekim görüntüsünün altında: Soldaki VRR'siz görüntü bulanık, sağdaki VRR'li görüntü nettir.

*Oyun için 4K 120Hz'de Dolby Vision® HDR için üretici yazılımı güncellemelerinin yayınlanma süresi modele göre değişiklik gösterir.
*4K 120Hz yalnızca NANO99, NANO95, NANO90 modellerinde desteklenir.
*VRR yalnızca NANO90, NANO85 modelinde desteklenir.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Oyununuzu Daha Yüksek Bir Standarda Taşıyın.

LG NanoCell TV, oyun sırasında değişken yenileme hızları sağlayan AMD FreeSync™ Premium'u destekler. Bu da takılma ve yırtılmayı önemli ölçüde azaltarak akıcı ve kesintisiz oyun sağlar.

Nişancı oyununun gösterildiği yan yana iki TV ekranı. Solda FreeSync kapalı, sağda ise FreeSync açıktır.

*AMD FreeSync Premium, yalnızca NANO90 ve NANO85 modellerinde bulunur.
*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

HGiG

HDR ile Kendinizi Oyuna Kaptırın.

Bir HGiG üyesi olan LG, LG NanoCell TV'lerde en iyi HDR deneyimini yaşamanızı sağlamak için oyun alanındaki en büyük geliştiricilerden ve şirketlerden bazılarıyla birlikte çalışıyor. HDR'nin sunduğu gerçekçilik, en yeni HDR oyunlarına kendinizi kaptırmanızı sağlar.

Uzun ve yaprakları dökülmüş ağaçlarla çevrili bir göletin ortasındaki küçük zeminde küçük bir ev ve ağaç. Sağ üstte "HGIG ile" metninin bulunduğu ekran, HGiG'siz olana kıyasla daha parlak ve daha iyi görüntü kalitesi sunar.

*HGiG, tüketicilerin HDR'deki oyun deneyimini geliştirmek için genel yönergeleri belirlemek ve kullanıma sunmak amacıyla toplanan, ayrıca oyun ve TV ekran sektörlerinden gelen gönüllü bir şirketler grubudur.

Sektör Liderleriyle Ortaklık

Eksiksiz Oyun Paketi.

LG NanoCell TV, destansı bir oyun deneyimi için oyun sektörünün en büyük isimleriyle ileri teknolojiden yeni nesil ortaklıklara kadar eksiksiz bir paket sunuyor.

*Desteklenen ortaklıklar ülkeye göre değişebilir.

Bulut Oyun

En Sevdiğiniz Platformlarda en iyi Performans.

En yeni oyun deneyimlerini LG Nanocell TV ile yaşayın. Seçili 2021 model LG TV'ler aynı zamanda NVIDIA'nın en yeni popüler bilgisayar oyunlarının çoğunu ve 35'ten fazla ücretsiz oyunu hiçbir ek donanım olmadan tek bir kontrol cihazıyla, 1080p ve saniyede 60 kare hızında oynamanıza olanak tanıyan GeForce NOW uygulamasını destekleyen ilk ürünlerdir. GeForce NOW, sahip olduğunuz oyunları oynamanıza veya Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect ve Origin gibi popüler dijital mağazalardan yeni oyunlar satın almanıza olanak tanır.

