Z2 için 5 yıllık garanti logosu. G2 için 5 yıllık garanti logosu.

5 Yıllık OLED Panel Garantisi

Seçili premium LG OLED TV modeller 5 yıllık panel garantilidir.

*Garantinin 1. yılında panel, parça ve işçilik masrafları karşılanır. Garantinin 2. ila 5. yılında sadece paneller garanti kapsamına girer ve işçilik ücreti alınır.
**5 yıllık panel garantisi 88Z2, 77Z2, 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 ve 55G2 modellerini kapsar.

Görüntünün sol tarafı, Yer Stantlı LG OLED Z2'nin yandan görünümünü gösterir. Sağ tarafta ise LG OLED G2'nin Gallery Design versiyonu görüntülenir. Resmin ortasında 5 yıllık garanti logoları bulunur.

Premium LG OLED Modellerde Ekstra Panel Garantisi

5 yıllık panel garantisi, 2022 SIGNATURE OLED 8K ve 2022 OLED G2 serileri için geçerlidir. Garanti, ticari veya anormal kullanımı kapsamaz ve yalnızca yasal olarak satın alındığında ve kullanıldığında ürünün ilk alıcısı tarafından kullanılabilir.

**Garanti 88Z2, 77Z2, 97G2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 ve 55G2'yi kapsar.

Sürekli Gelişen Mükemmellik

LG OLED TV'ler, arka aydınlatma yerine milyonlarca kendinden aydınlatmalı piksellere sahiptir. Kendinden aydınlatmalı pikseller kendi ışıklarını yayar ve mükemmel siyah, sonsuz kontrast ve daha doğru renk elde etmek için açılıp kapanır. Her izlediğinizde çarpıcı görüntü kalitesi ve ayrıntısıyla benzersiz bir izleme deneyimi sunar.

Daha Fazla Bilgi

Renkli bir soyut resim gösterilen LG OLED evo TV.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

Gerçek 8K Kendinden Aydınlatmalı OLED 77, 88 inç ekran

LG OLED G2

4K Kendinden Aydınlatmalı OLED galeri tasarımı 55, 65, 77, 83, 97 inç ekran