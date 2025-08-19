Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
86 inç LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED 4K 120Hz Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda webOS25 2025
86QNED86A6A
QNED85 USP tanıtım videosu.
LG QNED evo QNED85 TV’nin önden görünümü, üst köşede LG QNED evo AI logosu. LG QNED evo QNED85 TV ekranında renkli boya benzeri dokuların birbirine karışması gösteriliyor.
LG QNED evo QNED85 TV’nin arkadan görünümü.
LG QNED evo QNED85 TV’nin sola bakan görünümü
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 4K Smart TV’nin önden ve yandan görünümü uzunluk, genişlik, yükseklik ve derinlik boyutlarını gösteriyor.
Çeşitli renklerde boya sıçramaları yerden yukarı doğru fırlayarak patlıyor. DCI-P3 için %100 Renk Hacmi Intertek sertifikası. Başlık, LG’nin yeni ve eşsiz geniş renk gamı teknolojisinin ekranınızdaki renkleri capcanlı hale getirdiğini ifade ediyor.
Çeşitli renklerde boya sıçramaları yerden yukarı doğru fırlayarak patlıyor. DCI-P3 için %100 Renk Hacmi Intertek sertifikası. Başlık, LG’nin yeni ve eşsiz geniş renk gamı teknolojisinin ekranınızdaki renkleri capcanlı hale getirdiğini ifade ediyor.
2.Nesil Alfa 8 AI İşlemci turuncu ve pembe renkte yanıyor ve dışarıya renkli ışık hüzmeleri yayıyor. Başlık, işlemcinin 4K çözünürlük, göz alıcı renkler ve üstün parlaklık sunduğunu ifade ediyor. Görsel üzerinde yer alan metinde NPU’nun yaklaşık 1,7 kat daha güçlü yapay sinirsel işleme sunduğu ve CPU’nun 1,4 kat daha hızlı çalıştığı belirtiliyor.
Canlı renklerde bir ağaç dalında duran papağan. Başlık, LG AI Picture Pro’nun sahnenin çözünürlüğü, parlaklığı, derinliği ve netliği üzerinde büyüleyici görsel iyileştirmeler yaptığını ifade ediyor.
Duvara monte edilmiş LG QNED TV’nin önünde bir kız ve köpek oturuyor. Ekranda LG Soundbar’ın üzerinde dışarı doğru yürüyen üç fil görüntüleniyor. Başlık, devasa ekranda her aksiyonun nasıl daha heyecan verici olduğundan bahsediyor.
Ön planda AI Magic Remote bulunan bir LG TV ekranı. AI düğmesi vurgulanıyor ve bir konuşma baloncuğundaki metinde, seveceğini düşündüğü bir film öneriliyor. Ekranda gördüğümüz E kullanıcı simgesi, AI Voice ID’nin hangi kullanıcı olduğunu nasıl tespit edip sese göre kişiselleştirilmiş önerilerde bulunabildiğini gösteriyor.
AI düğmesi vurgulanmış bir LG AI Magic Remote. Etrafında, kullanıcıların bu düğmeden erişebileceği farklı işlevler yer alıyor. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Metin, LG AI Magic Remote’un özel AI düğmesi ile AI deneyiminizi tamamladığını ve temassız fare gibi kullanılabileceğini açıklıyor. Yöneltin ve tıklayın, hepsi bu.
AI Search’ün nasıl çalıştığını gösteren bir LG TV ekranının yakın çekimi. Kullanıcının hangi spor oyunlarının olduğunu sorduğu küçük bir sohbet penceresi gösteriliyor. AI Search, sohbet üzerinden cevap vererek mevcut içeriklerin küçük resimlerini gösteriyor. Microsoft Copilot’a sormak için de bir yönlendirme yer alıyor.
LG TV ekranın önünde LG AI Magic Remote yer alıyor. Ekranda, kullanıcının arama ve izleme geçmişine dayalı özel anahtar kelimeler içeren, LG AI tarafından kişiselleştirilmiş bir karşılama mesajı yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak AI Concierge işlevine kolaylıkla erişilebileceğini gösteren bir simge ve etiket yer alıyor.
LG TV ekranında bilim kurgu içeriği oynatılıyor. Ekranda AI Chatbot arayüzü yer alıyor. Kullanıcı, Chatbot’a ekranın çok karanlık olduğuna dair bir mesaj atmış. Chatbot bu soruna çeşitli çözümler önermiş. Sahnenin tamamı ikiye bölünmüş şekilde gösteriliyor. Bir tarafın karanlık, diğer tarafın ise aydınlık olması AI Chatbot’un kullanıcı sorunlarını nasıl otomatik olarak çözdüğünü gösteriyor. Metin, AI Chatbot’un kullanıcıların amacını anlayarak sorun gidermeye yönelik çözümler sunduğunu ifade ediyor.
Temel Özellikler

  • Yepyeni Dinamik QNED Renk’ten olağanüstü zengin renk paleti
  • 2.Nesil Alfa 8 AI İşlemci ile 4K görüntü kalitesi, yükseltilmiş görseller ve çevreleyen ses
  • AI Sihirli Kumanda üzerinde yeni AI düğmesi, sesli kontroller, sürükle ve bırak fonksiyonları
  • Hassas karartma en keskin görüntüleri sağlar ve en ince detayları ortaya çıkarır.
  • 100 inç’e kadar devasa Ultra Büyük TV ekranında yüksek çözünürlük
iF Design Award - Kazanan

iF Design Award - Kazanan (QNED85, 100”)

CES Innovation Awards rozeti ve 2025 Onur ödülü ibaresi.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Siber Güvenlik

LG webOS 24 için AVForums Editör’ün Seçimi logosu En İyi Smart TV Sistemi 2024/2025.

AVForums Editör’ün Seçimi - En İyi Smart TV Sistemi 2024/25

“webOS 24, aynı zamanda yepyeni ve düzenli olan şık, hızlı ve kullanımı kolay bir akıllı deneyim sunmaya devam ediyor.”

*CES Innovation Awards, jüriye sunulan açıklayıcı materyallere dayanır. CTA, yapılan herhangi bir başvurunun veya herhangi bir iddianın doğruluğunu onaylamamış, ayrıca ödülün verildiği ürünü test etmemiştir.

Renkli karanlık bir arkaplanın önünde LG QNED TV yer alıyor. Ekranda, QNED’in renk teknolojisi ve geniş renk tonu yelpazesini harika bir kontrastla görüntüleme becerisini sergileyen parlak ve renkli bir sanat eseri yer alıyor. Yepyeni LG QNED evo AI logosu bulunuyor. QNED'in MiniLED ve yeni alfa AI işlemciyi tanıtan altyazılarla birlikte. Başlıkta Baştan Yaratılan Renklerle Yepyeni Bir Deneyim yazıyor.

Renkli karanlık bir arkaplanın önünde LG QNED TV yer alıyor. Ekranda, QNED’in renk teknolojisi ve geniş renk tonu yelpazesini harika bir kontrastla görüntüleme becerisini sergileyen parlak ve renkli bir sanat eseri yer alıyor. Yepyeni LG QNED evo AI logosu bulunuyor. QNED'in MiniLED ve yeni alfa AI işlemciyi tanıtan altyazılarla birlikte. Başlıkta Baştan Yaratılan Renklerle Yepyeni Bir Deneyim yazıyor.

Baştan Yaratılan Renklerle Yepyeni Bir Deneyim

*QNED ve QNED evo, LG’nin Quantum Dot teknolojisinin yerini alan en yeni ve eşsiz geniş renk gamı teknolojisini kullanan farklı renk çözümleriyle donatılmıştır.

Görüntü KalitesiAI için webOSTasarımSes KalitesiEğlence

Yepyeni Dinamik QNED Renk

LG’nin Quantum Dot teknolojisinin yerine geçen en yeni ve eşsiz geniş renk gamı teknolojisi geliştirilmiş renk üretim oranı sunar.

Çeşitli renklerde boya sıçramaları yerden yukarı doğru fırlayarak patlıyor.

Çeşitli renklerde boya sıçramaları yerden yukarı doğru fırlayarak patlıyor.

DCI-P3 için %100 Renk Hacmi Intertek sertifikası.

DCI-P3 için %100 Renk Hacmi Intertek sertifikası.

%100 Renk Hacmi Sertifikalı LG QNED evo

*Ekran Renk Gamut Seviyesi (CGV), Intertek tarafından bağımsız olarak doğrulanan DCI-P3 renk boşluğunun CGV değerine eşit veya bu değerin üzerindedir.

Kesin Karartma Teknolojisine Sahip MiniLED

Yeni alfa AI İşlemci destekli MiniLED, LG QNED evo TV’de aşırı keskin kontrast ve gerçekçi detaylar yaratır.

Siyah bir arka planda, farklı tonlarda 3D holografik çiçek. Çiçeğin netliği ve detayları, QNED MiniLED'’in istisnai renk, parlaklık ve kontrasta sahip görseller yaratma özelliğini gösteriyor.

Siyah bir arka planda, farklı tonlarda 3D holografik çiçek. Çiçeğin netliği ve detayları, QNED MiniLED'’in istisnai renk, parlaklık ve kontrasta sahip görseller yaratma özelliğini gösteriyor.

*Özellikler inç, model ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Hassas Karartma Teknolojisi 100 inç QNED86 modellerinde, Gelişmiş Lokal Karartma özelliği ise 86/75/65/55/50 inç QNED86 modellerinde mevcuttur.

İnovasyonla geçen on yılın sonunda daha akıllı ve hızlı YENİ alfa AI İşlemci

İşlemcimizin AI motoru, içerikleri türüne göre ayırt edebiliyor. Bu bilgiler doğrultusunda en iyi görüntü kalitesi ayarlarını optimize ederek daha derin ve detaylı bir izleme deneyimi sunar.

2.Nesil Alfa 8 AI İşlemci turuncu ve pembe renkte yanıyor ve dışarıya renkli ışık hüzmeleri yayıyor. Başlık, işlemcinin 4K çözünürlük, göz alıcı renkler ve üstün parlaklık sunduğunu ifade ediyor. Görsel üzerinde yer alan metinde NPU’nun yaklaşık 1,7 kat daha güçlü yapay sinirsel işleme sunduğu ve CPU’nun 1,4 kat daha hızlı çalıştığı belirtiliyor.

*Kurum içi teknik özellikler karşılaştırmasına göre, aynı yılın giriş seviyesi Smart TV 8.Nesil Alfa 7 AI İşlemcisi ile karşılaştırıldığında.

AI Görüntü Pro her kareyi canlandırır

AI Süper Yükseltme ve Dinamik Ton Eşleştirme Pro özelliği her karedeki unsurları analiz ederek çözünürlüğü, parlaklığı, derinliği ve netliği iyileştirir.

Ormandaki bir papağanın donuk ve neredeyse gri görüntüsünün üzerinden çizgiler animasyonlu bir şekilde geçerek bir süper bilgisayar karedeki unsurları analiz ediyormuş gibi bir etki yaratıyor. Bir lazerle papağanın silueti çizilir ve ardından görüntü daha parlak, keskin ve canlı hale gelir. Arka plan da soldan sağa doğru dönüşerek kontrast, derinlik ve renklerdeki iyileşmeyi gösterir.

*AI Süper Yükseltme ve Dinamik Ton Eşitleme Pro özellikleri QNED92, QNED9M ve QNED86 için geçerlidir.

*AI Görüntü Pro, OTT hizmetlerinde telif hakkı korumalı herhangi bir içerikle çalışmaz.

*Yükseltilen içeriklerin görüntü kalitesi kaynağın çözünürlüğüne göre değişiklik gösterir.

Yeni nesil LG AI TV

AI Sihirli Kumanda, AI Deneyimi tamamlar

AI Sihirli Kumanda ile başka bir cihaza gerek duymadan televizyonunuzu kolayca yönetin! Hareket sensörü ve kaydırma tekerleği ile bir temassız fare gibi kullanmak için yöneltin ve tıklayın veya kolayca sesli komut verin.

*AI Sihirli Kumanda özelliğinin tasarımı, kullanılabilirliği ve işlevleri; aynı model olsa dahi bölgeye ve desteklenen dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Bazı özellikler için internet bağlantısı gerekebilir.

*AI Ses Tanıma, yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır.

Dört kişilik bir aile LG AI TV etrafında toplanmış. Uzaktan kumandayı tutan kişinin etrafında adını gösteren bir daire beliriyor. Bu, AI Ses Kimliği’nin her kullanıcının sesli imzasını nasıl tanıdığını gösteriyor. Ardından webOS arayüzü, AI’ın hesaplar arasında otomatik geçiş yapma ve kişiselleştirilmiş içerik önerme özelliklerini ortaya koyuyor.

AI Ses Kimliği

LG AI Ses Kimliği her kullanıcının benzersiz sesli imzasını tanır ve konuşmaya başladığınız anda kişiselleştirilmiş öneriler sunar.

*Gösterilen içerikler bölgeye ve ağ bağlantısına göre azaltılmış veya sınırlandırılmış olabilir.

*Ses Kimliği desteği bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 2024 ve sonrasında piyasaya sürülen OLED, QNED, NanoCell ve UHD TV’lerde mevcuttur.

*Yalnızca Ses Kimliği hesabını destekleyen uygulamalarla çalışır.

AI Arama’ün nasıl çalıştığını gösteren bir LG QNED TV ekranının yakından çekimi. Kullanıcının hangi spor oyunlarının olduğunu sorduğu küçük bir sohbet penceresi gösteriliyor. AI Arama, sohbet üzerinden cevap vererek mevcut içeriklerin küçük resimlerini gösteriyor. Microsoft Copilot’a sormak için de bir yönlendirme yer alıyor.

AI Arama’ün nasıl çalıştığını gösteren bir LG QNED TV ekranının yakından çekimi. Kullanıcının hangi spor oyunlarının olduğunu sorduğu küçük bir sohbet penceresi gösteriliyor. AI Arama, sohbet üzerinden cevap vererek mevcut içeriklerin küçük resimlerini gösteriyor. Microsoft Copilot’a sormak için de bir yönlendirme yer alıyor.

AI Arama

TV’nize dilediğinizi sorun. Dahili AI sesinizi tanır ve isteklerinize hızlıca kişiselleştirilmiş tavsiyelerle yanıt verir. Microsoft Copilot ile ek sonuçlar ve çözümler de alabilirsiniz.

*AI Arama özelliği 2024 ve sonrasında piyasaya sürülen OLED, QNED, NanoCell ve UHD TV’lerde mevcuttur. 

*ABD ve Kore’de LLM Modeli kullanılmaktadır.

*İnternet bağlantısı gereklidir. 

LG QNED TV ekranında bilim kurgu içeriği oynatılıyor. Ekranda AI Chatbot arayüzü yer alıyor. Kullanıcı, Chatbot’a ekranın çok karanlık olduğuna dair bir mesaj atmış. Chatbot bu soruna çeşitli çözümler önermiş. Sahnenin tamamı ikiye bölünmüş şekilde gösteriliyor. Bir tarafın karanlık, diğer tarafın ise aydınlık olması AI Chatbot’un kullanıcı sorunlarını nasıl otomatik olarak çözdüğünü gösteriyor.

LG QNED TV ekranında bilim kurgu içeriği oynatılıyor. Ekranda AI Chatbot arayüzü yer alıyor. Kullanıcı, Chatbot’a ekranın çok karanlık olduğuna dair bir mesaj atmış. Chatbot bu soruna çeşitli çözümler önermiş. Sahnenin tamamı ikiye bölünmüş şekilde gösteriliyor. Bir tarafın karanlık, diğer tarafın ise aydınlık olması AI Chatbot’un kullanıcı sorunlarını nasıl otomatik olarak çözdüğünü gösteriyor.

AI Chatbot

AI Sihirli Kumanda aracılığıyla AI Chatbot ile etkileşime geçin, ayar yapılandırmadan sorun gidermeye kadar tüm endişelerinizi giderin. AI kullanıcıların niyetini anlayarak derhal çözüm sunabilir.

*İnternet bağlantısı gereklidir.

*AI Chatbot, yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde mevcuttur.

*AI Chatbot, müşteri hizmetlerine bağlanabilir.

LG TV ekranın önünde LG AI Sihirli Kumanda yer alıyor. Ekranda, kullanıcının arama ve izleme geçmişine dayalı özel anahtar kelimeler içeren, LG AI tarafından kişiselleştirilmiş bir karşılama mesajı yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak AI Konsiyerj işlevine kolaylıkla erişilebileceğini gösteren bir simge ve etiket yer alıyor.

LG TV ekranın önünde LG AI Sihirli Kumanda yer alıyor. Ekranda, kullanıcının arama ve izleme geçmişine dayalı özel anahtar kelimeler içeren, LG AI tarafından kişiselleştirilmiş bir karşılama mesajı yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak AI Konsiyerj işlevine kolaylıkla erişilebileceğini gösteren bir simge ve etiket yer alıyor.

AI Konsiyerj

Uzaktan kumandanızdaki AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak arama ve izleme geçmişinize dayalı kişiselleştirilmiş anahtar sözcük ve tavsiyeler sağlayan AI Konsiyerji açabilirsiniz. 

*Desteklenen menü ve uygulamalar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Gösterilen menüler piyasaya sürüldükten sonra değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Anahtar sözcük önerileri uygulamaya ve günün saatine göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

AI Resim Sihirbazı kişiselleştirme sürecinden geçen bir kullanıcı görüntüsü. Kullanıcın seçimleri vurgulanarak bir dizi görüntü gösteriliyor. Bir yükleme simgesi beliriyor ve ardından soldan sağa doğru iyileştirilmiş bir manzara görüntüsü gösteriliyor.

AI Resim Sihirbazı

Gelişmiş algoritmalar 1,6 milyar görüntü olasılığını analiz ederek tercihlerinizi öğrenir. Yaptığınız seçimlere göre TV’niz tamamen size özel kişiselleştirilmiş bir görüntü oluşturur.

AI Ses Sihirbazı kişiselleştirme sürecinden geçen bir kullanıcı görüntüsü. Bir dizi ses klibi simgesi seçiliyor. Bir caz şarkıcısı ile saksafoncu gösteriliyor, kişiselleştirilmiş sesi temsil eden ses dalgaları görselin üzerinden animasyonlu bir şekilde geçiyor.

AI Ses Sihirbazı

Bir dizi ses klibi arasından beğendiğiniz sesleri seçin. AI, 40 milyar parametre arasından tercihlerinize göre ayarlanmış size özel bir ses profili oluşturur.

webOS Yenileme Programı logosu ve adı ile yanında CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree rozeti.

webOS Yenileme Programı logosu ve adı ile yanında CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree rozeti.

5 yıldır ödüllü webOS Yenileme Programı için güncellemeler

Tüm güncellemeleri alarak en yeni özelliklerin ve yazılımın avantajlarından yararlanın. Siber güvenlik kategorisinde CES Innovation Awards adayı webOS, özel hayatınızı ve verilerinizi güvende tutar.

*webOS Yenileme Programı, 2025 model OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’ler için geçerlidir.

*webOS Yenileme Programı, beş yıl boyunca toplam dört güncellemeyi destekler. Eşik, önceden yüklenmiş webOS sürümüdür. Güncelleme takvimi ay sonundan yıl başlangıcına kadar değişiklik gösterir.

*Güncellemeler ve takvim; bazı özellikler, uygulamalar ve hizmetler için model ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterir.

*Mevcut güncellemeler, 2022 OLED’ler ve 2023 UHD ve üzeri modelleri içerir.

LG AI TV’nin sizin için neler yapabileceğini deneyimleyin!

AI Ses Kimliği

AI Arama

AI Chatbot & AI Resim/Ses Sihirbazı

AI Konsiyerj

Home Hub özellikli LG TV ekranının önünde TV uzaktan kumandası. Diğer akıllı cihazların tüm işlevleri ve kontrolleri gösterilmektedir.

Home Hub, akıllı eviniz için hepsi bir arada platform

Çeşitli LG ev aletlerini, Google Home cihazlarınız ve daha fazlasıyla beraber sorunsuz bir şekilde yönetin. Tüm evinizi tek bir kullanımı kolay kontrol panelinden idare etmenin sonsuz rahatlığını deneyimleyin. 

*LG “Matter” Wi-Fi cihazlarını destekler. “Matter” destekli hizmetler ve özellikler bağlı cihazlara göre değişiklik gösterebilir. ThinQ ve Matter için ilk bağlantı, ThinQ mobil uygulaması üzerinden yapılmalıdır.

*Uzaktan kumandasız eller serbest ses işlevi yalnızca alfa 9 AI İşlemci ve alfa 11 AI İşlemci ile kullanılabilir. Ürün ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Sinerji Braketi

Tüm favori film, spor ve oyunlarınızı LG Ultra Büyük TV’de görüntüleyin. Dev ekranda yüksek çözünürlüğün tadını çıkarın.

Duvara monte edilmiş LG QNED TV’nin önünde bir kız ve köpek oturuyor. Ekranda LG Soundbar’ın üzerinde dışarı doğru yürüyen üç fil görüntüleniyor.

*QNED86 maksimum 100 inç boyutundadır ve inç değerleri bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

9.1.2 sanal kanal destekli AI Ses Pro

*AI Net Ses, Ses Modu menüsünden etkinleştirilmelidir.

*Ses, dinleme ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 

LG TV ve LG Soundbar ile akustiğinizi mükemmelleştirin

*Soundbar ayrı olarak satın alınabilir. 

*Soundbar Modu Kontrolü modele göre farklılık gösterebilir.

*Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.  

*TV ile uyumlu soundbar modelleri, bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*LG TV uzaktan kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

Sinerji Braketi

Sinerji Braketi, LG Soundbar’ınızı mükemmel şekilde konumlandırarak şıklıktan ödün vermeden optimal ses sağlar.

*Sinerji Braketi, 86/75/65/55/50 inç QNED86 modelleri ile eşleştirilebilir.

*Soundbar ayrı olarak satın alınabilir.

*Sinerji Braketi, bir kutuplu stant veya iki kutuplu stant ile birlikte gelir (ülkeye/ürüne göre değişiklik gösterebilir).

En iyi LG Soundbar ve LG TV çiftini bulun

*Özellikler modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Ayrıntılı teknik bilgiler için lütfen ilgili ürünün sayfasına bakın.

Oturma odasında telefon tutan kişi. Telefonda, telefon ekranının TV’ye yansıtıldığını gösteren bir aktarım simgesi bulunuyor. TV’de basketbol maçı var, yan tarafta ise oyuncu istatistiklerini gösteren yansıtılmış ekran bulunuyor.

Gelişmiş Oyun Deneyimi

Çoklu Ekran özelliği ile TV’nizden en yüksek faydayı alın. Google Cast ve AirPlay ile cihazlarınızı yansıtın. Ekranınızı iki ayrı görüntü olacak şekilde bölerek kusursuz çoklu ekran eğlencesi yaşayın.

*Her iki ekrandaki görüntü ve ses ayarları aynıdır. 

*Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, AirPlay ve HomeKit; Apple Inc.’in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

*AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Google Cast desteği bölgeye ve dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Oyun Portalı, TV’nizi harika bir oyun merkezine dönüştürüyor

GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid uygulamalarına erişim sayesinde binlerce oyunu doğrudan LG TV’nizde oynayın! Oyun kumandasıyla oynanan AAA başlıklı oyunlardan uzaktan kumandayla oynanan normal oyunlara kadar çok çeşitli oyun deneyiminin keyfini çıkarın.

Oyun Portalı ana ekranı. İmleç hareket edip tıklayarak birçok popüler oyun ismi gösterir. Ayrıca gerek oyun kumandası gerekse de uzaktan kumanda olsun, sahip olduğunuz kumandanın türüne bağlı olarak oyun seçebilmeye yönelik ek özelliği belirtir.

*Oyun Portalı desteği ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Bulut oyun hizmetleri ve Oyun Portalındaki oyunlara yönelik destek ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Bazı oyun hizmetleri için abonelik ve oyun kumandası gerekli olabilir.

Gelişmiş Oyun Deneyimi

144Hz VRR ve AMD FreeSync Premium ile oyun keyfinizi zirveye taşıyın. Performansınızı etkileyen gecikme veya hareket bulanıklılığı olmadan oyunların tadını çıkarın.

Bir video oyununda yan yana iki araba görseli. Birinde hareket bulanıklılığı oldukça fazla. Keskin ve odaklı diğer görsel ise LG QNED TV’nin yüksek kare hızını gösteriyor. Sağ üst köşede VRR logosu ve 144 Hz logosu yer alıyor.

*100/86/75/65 inç QNED86 modelleri 144Hz, 55/50 inç QNED86 modelleri 120Hz’yi destekler.

*Yalnızca 144Hz’yi destekleyen oyunlar veya PC girişleri ile çalışır. 

*HGiG, HDR’de tüketici oyun deneyimlerini iyileştirmek amacıyla kamuya açık yönergeleri belirlemek ve kullanıma sunmak için bir araya gelen, oyun ve TV ekranı endüstrilerinden oluşan gönüllü bir şirketler grubudur.

*HGiG desteği ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Dolby Vision ve Ambiyans FILMMAKER Mode

Dolby Vision ve FILMMAKER MODE ile, çevreye uyum sağlayan Ambiyans Light Compensation sayesinde, sinemayı yönetmenin istediği gibi deneyimleyin ve görselleri orijinaline en yakın şekilde koruyun.

Kontrol panelinin önünde yer alan bir yönetmen LG QNED TV’de "Dolunay Katilleri" filmini düzenliyor. Sol altta, Dolby Vision logosu ve FILMMAKER MODE logosu. Görselin altında Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV ve LG Channels logoları yer alıyor.

*Ambiyans FILMMAKER MODE, UHD Alliance, Inc’in ticari markasıdır. 

*Dolby Vision teknolojili Ambiyans FILMMAKER MODE desteklenir.

*Ambiyans FILMMAKER MODE özelliği AppleTV+ ve Amazon Prime video uygulamasında otomatik olarak başlar. 

Intertek’in kaynak verimliliği onay işareti.

Intertek’in kaynak verimliliği onay işareti.

Çevreyi dikkate alarak üretildi

Saygın küresel kuruluşlar, LG TV’nin çevreye duyarlı çabalarını takdir etmektedir. Artık Intertek kaynak verimliliği onayına sahip.

*Intertek Kaynak Verimliliği onayı aşağıdaki modeller için geçerlidir: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 ve QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 ve QNED80.

*Lütfen daha fazla bilgi için https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home adresini ziyaret edin.

LG QNED92 ve LG QNED86 TV’ler yan yana duruyor. Ekranlarında, LG QNED’in parlak ve canlı renk üretme teknolojisini vurgulayan rengarenk bir sanat eseri gösteriliyor. YEPYENİ LG QNED evo AI logosu bulunuyor.

LG QNED92 ve LG QNED86 TV’ler yan yana duruyor. Ekranlarında, LG QNED’in parlak ve canlı renk üretme teknolojisini vurgulayan rengarenk bir sanat eseri gösteriliyor. YEPYENİ LG QNED evo AI logosu bulunuyor.

Yepyeni QNED evo serisiyle tanışın

*Bu ürün bilgi sayfasında bulunan yukarıdaki görseller sadece temsilidir. Daha doğru bir temsil için galeri görsellerine göz atın.

*Yukarıdaki tüm görseller temsilidir.

*Servis kullanılabilirliği bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterir.

*Kişiselleştirilmiş hizmetler üçüncü taraf uygulamanın politikalarına göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 

*AI Sihirli Kumandayı TV’nizin ebadına, modeline ve bölgeye bağlı olarak ayrı satın almanız gerekebilir.

Ana Özellikler

  • Ekran Türü

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Yenileme Hızı

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Geniş Renk Gamı

    Dinamik QNED Renk

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • Ses Çıkışı

    20W

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    2.0 kanal

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1928 x 1108 x 30,9

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    50,0

Tüm Özellikler

GÖRÜNTÜ (EKRAN)

  • Ekran Türü

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Ekran Çözünürlüğü

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Arkaplan Işık Türü

    Mini LED

  • Yenileme Hızı

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

  • Geniş Renk Gamı

    Dinamik QNED Renk

GÖRÜNTÜ (İŞLEMCİ)

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    α8 AI Processor 4K Gen2

  • AI Çözünürlük Yükseltme

    α8 AI 4K Süper Çözünürlük Yükseltici

  • Dinamik Ton Eşleme

    Evet (Dinamik Ton Eşleme Pro)

  • AI Tür Seçimi

    Evet (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Parlaklık Kontrolü

    Evet

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Evet

  • HFR (Yüksek Kare Hızı)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Yerel Karartma Teknolojisi

    Yerel Karartma

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Görüntü Modu

    10 Mod

  • Gelişmiş AI Görüntü

    Evet

  • Otomatik Kalibrasyon

    Evet

  • Hızlı Medya Değiştirme

    Evet

OYUN

  • FreeSync Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • HGIG Mode

    Evet

  • Oyun Ayar Menüsü

    Evet (Oyun Sayfası)

  • ALLM (Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu)

    Evet

  • VRR (Değişken Yenileme Hızı)

    Evet (144Hz'e kadar)

  • Oyun Performansı için Dolby Vision (4K 120Hz)

    Evet

SMART TV

  • İşletim Sistemi

    webOS 25

  • USB Kamera Uyumlu

    Evet

  • Always Ready

    Evet

  • Web Tarayıcısı

    Evet

  • Kontrol Sayfası

    Evet

  • Akıllı Ses Tanıma

    Evet

  • Sihirli Kumanda

    Yerleşik

  • Çoklu Görünüm

    Evet

  • Akıllı Telefon Uzaktan Uygulaması

    Evet (LG ThinQ)

  • Apple Home Uyumluluğu

    Evet

  • AI Chatbot

    Evet

  • Google Cast

    Evet

  • Google Home / Hub

    Evet

  • Ses Kimliği

    Evet

  • Apple Airplay ile çalışır

    Evet

SES

  • AI Ses

    α8 AI Ses Pro (Sanal 9.1.2 Yükseltme)

  • Gelişmiş Net Ses

    Evet (Otomatik Ses Seviyesi Düzeltme)

  • WiSA Hazır

    Evet (2.1 Kanala Kadar)

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    Evet

  • Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • Eşzamanlı Ses Çıkışı

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Surround Uyumlu

    Evet (2 Yönlü Oynatma)

  • Ses Çıkışı

    20W

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    Evet

  • Ses Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Kılavuza bakın)

  • Hoparlör Yönü

    Aşağı Yönde Ses Verme

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    2.0 kanal

  • WOW Orkestra

    Evet

ERİŞİLEBİLİRLİK

  • Yüksek Kontrast

    Evet

  • Gri Ölçek

    Evet

  • Renkleri Ters Çevir

    Evet

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1928 x 1108 x 30,9

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaklı) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1928 x 1190/1142 x 370

  • Kutu Boyutları (GxYxD)

    2090 x 1215 x 285

  • Ayak Boyutları (GxD) (mm):

    380 x 370

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    50,0

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaklı) (kg):

    58,2

  • 　Kutu Ağırlığı

    72,7

  • VESA Uyumluluğu

    600 x 400

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Ses Dönüş Kanalı

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth Desteği

    Yes (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Girişi

    1 adet

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Evet

  • SPDIF (Optik Dijital Ses Çıkışı)

    1 adet

  • CI Slot

    1 adet

  • HDMI Giriş

    4 adet (4K 120Hz, adetRC, VRR, ALLM, QMS desteği sağlar (4 port))

  • RF Girişi (Anten/Kablo)

    2 adet

  • USB Girişi

    2 adet (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Evet (Wi-Fi 6)

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Bekleme Güç Tüketimi

    0,5 W'ın altında

DAHİL OLAN AKSESUARLAR

  • Kumanda

    MR25 Sihirli Kumanda

  • Güç Kablosu

    Evet (Ayrılabilir)

YAYINCILIK

  • Analog TV Alıcısı

    Evet

  • Dijital TV Alıcısı

    DVB-T2/T (Karasal), DVB-C (Kablo), DVB-S2/S (Uydu)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

