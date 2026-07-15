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Laundry
What Is an LG Styler and Is It Right for Your Home?
An LG Styler is a garment care system designed to refresh and maintain clothes between washes using steam and gentle air circulation. It helps reduce odours and wrinkles while supporting hygiene-focused garment care for items that are difficult to wash frequently.
FAQ
What is an LG Styler?
An LG Styler is a garment care appliance designed to refresh, sanitise, and help maintain clothes between washes. Unlike a washing machine, it uses steam, heat, and gentle air circulation to help reduce odours, smooth wrinkles, and support hygiene-focused care, without using detergent or standard water wash cycles.
It is particularly suited to items that are not always practical to wash frequently, such as suits, coats, dresses, knitwear, and delicate fabrics.
What does an LG Styler do?
LG Styler can help:
- Reduce everyday odours such as food, smoke, and sweat
- Reduce wrinkles using steam-based care
- Refresh worn clothes between washes
- Support hygiene-focused garment care
- Help maintain garment shape and texture
Selected LG Styler models feature a Moving Hanger system, which gently shakes garments during the care cycle. This motion helps loosen wrinkles, remove fine dust particles, and allow steam and air to circulate more evenly across fabrics.
It is designed to extend the life of your clothes while keeping them fresh and presentable in daily use.
Who is an LG Styler best for?
LG Styler is well suited to professionals who regularly wear suits or uniforms, families managing school uniforms and outerwear, and anyone who wants to reduce frequent washing.
It is also useful for households with hygiene or allergy concerns and for garments that cannot be washed often or easily.
Can an LG Styler replace dry cleaning?
LG Styler can help reduce the need for frequent dry cleaning by refreshing garments between wears and helping manage odours, wrinkles, and day-to-day garment hygiene at home. However, heavily soiled clothing may still require professional cleaning. LG Styler is designed as a daily garment-care solution, not a full replacement for washing or dry cleaning.
Is LG Styler safe for delicate fabrics?
LG Styler is designed to care for a wide range of fabrics, including delicate garments. Gentle steam and low-temperature air circulation can make it a useful option for garments that may be more sensitive to frequent washing. For best results, always check garment care labels and use programmes appropriate for each fabric type.
What hygiene benefits does LG Styler provide?
LG Styler uses steam-based garment care to support hygiene-focused clothing maintenance between washes. This can be useful for households concerned about seasonal allergies or everyday freshness. It is designed to work alongside regular washing by helping maintain garment freshness and hygiene in day-to-day use.
Do I need an LG Styler if I already have a washing machine?
A washing machine is designed for deep cleaning heavily soiled clothes. An LG Styler is designed to refresh and maintain clothes between washes.
They serve different purposes:
- Washing machine = deep cleaning
- LG Styler = daily garment care
Using both can help keep clothes fresher for longer while reducing fabric wear from frequent washing.
Why should you consider LG Styler if you already have a washing machine?
A washing machine and LG Styler are designed for different garment-care needs.
A washing machine is intended for deep cleaning heavily soiled clothes, while LG Styler is designed to refresh garments between washes using steam and gentle air circulation.
You may want to consider LG Styler if you regularly wear clothes that are difficult to wash frequently, such as suits, coats, uniforms, knitwear, or delicate items.
Used alongside a washing machine, LG Styler can help reduce frequent washing, support everyday freshness, and help maintain garment shape and texture over time.