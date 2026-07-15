What Is an LG Styler and Is It Right for Your Home?

An LG Styler is a garment care appliance designed to refresh, sanitise, and help maintain clothes between washes. Unlike a washing machine, it uses steam, heat, and gentle air circulation to help reduce odours, smooth wrinkles, and support hygiene-focused care, without using detergent or standard water wash cycles.

It is particularly suited to items that are not always practical to wash frequently, such as suits, coats, dresses, knitwear, and delicate fabrics.