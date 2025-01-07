Learn what ultrawide monitors are and how they can benefit users.

Explore four LG UltraWide™ monitors, delving into their distinct features and connectivity options.

Understand how you can enhance your multitasking by connecting multiple monitors and splitting screens.

Whether you are a video editor, a software developer, a graphic designer or someone who works from home full-time, ultrawide monitors can give you the extra screen space needed to fully thrive in your career as you juggle different tasks and priorities.1

But widescreen monitors don’t just improve productivity. They also enhance your leisure time. From watching films to gaming, you can relax in the knowledge that your viewing experience will be wonderfully immersive.