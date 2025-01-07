We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Get more from your display: ultrawide monitors
- Learn what ultrawide monitors are and how they can benefit users.
- Explore four LG UltraWide™ monitors, delving into their distinct features and connectivity options.
- Understand how you can enhance your multitasking by connecting multiple monitors and splitting screens.
Whether you are a video editor, a software developer, a graphic designer or someone who works from home full-time, ultrawide monitors can give you the extra screen space needed to fully thrive in your career as you juggle different tasks and priorities.1
But widescreen monitors don’t just improve productivity. They also enhance your leisure time. From watching films to gaming, you can relax in the knowledge that your viewing experience will be wonderfully immersive.
What is an ultrawide monitor?
An ultrawide monitor is wider than a standard monitor, giving you much more space to work or enjoy entertainment. Traditional monitors usually have an aspect ratio of 16:9, meaning the width is 16 units for every 9 units of height. In comparison, ultrawide monitors typically have an aspect ratio of 21:9 or more, making them significantly wider and ideal for multitasking or viewing experiences.2
Benefits of using a widescreen monitor
With the additional width they provide, users find it easier to multitask more efficiently with ultrawide monitors. They enable you to refer to multiple applications and save time by not having to flick between different data sources.3
Moreover, large monitors deliver a smooth, uninterrupted picture, unlike the borders in the middle of the screen in dual monitors.
How big is an ultrawide curved monitor?
While most conventional monitors measure between 22 and 27 inches, ultrawide curved monitors can be up to 49 inches in size. However, the 34-inch option is the most common and popular widescreen monitor.
Let’s take a look at three LG UltraWide™ monitors and compare their features:
34 inch ultrawide monitor
The 34WQ75C-B has been praised for its dazzlingly outstanding colour and brightness with HDR10 support, as well as the IPS display (99% of sRGB colour gamut/HDR10) and two 7W Stereo Speakers with MaxxAudio®. These features contribute to the monitor's positive reception among users in reviewers with 4 out of 4 (100%) reviewers recommending this curved monitor.4
38 inch ultrawide monitor
Because of its 2300R curvature, the curved screen gives you plenty of space to work, with a gentle curve for an immersive view. The 3-side borderless design with thin borders on the sides makes the 38WR85QC-W perfect for multitasking.
Productivity is also taken care of, thanks to features such as RJ45 (LAN port) for a stable, wired internet connection. The USB Type-C™ port lets you connect devices, transfer data and charge your laptop with up to 90W of power—all through a single cable.5
40 inch ultrawide monitor
The largest of the four monitors listed here, the 40WP95CP-W, which has 5120 x 2160 resolution, is wonderful for creative types, as it can display multiple programs at the same time.
Its Curved Nano IPS™ Display, provides customers with a highly realistic visual experience. Meanwhile, its Thunderbolt™ 4 allows you to charge your laptop to up to 96W.6
Who should use an ultrawide monitor?
Large PC monitors are recommended for anyone who regularly does tasks requiring a wide field of view. This could range from a multitasking video editor to a gamer wishing to spot their opponents easily.
All of the widescreen monitors listed above come with PBP and PIP settings, LG OnScreen Control and the LG Switch app. These tools ensure that these monitors are as user-friendly as possible.
How to connect to multiple ultrawide monitors
You can connect different LG monitors to your system via Daisy Chain.
Using multiple monitors makes multitasking even easier. For example, the 40WP95CP-W allows for effective home office work, studying and side-by-side viewing.6
Ultrawide curved vs flat monitor
Before making your purchase, you will have to consider whether you are best suited to a curved or flat monitor. Both have their advantages.
The main difference between the two is that curved screens deliver an even more immersive experience. However, some people prefer flat screens because they use up less space.
Apart from curvature, there is not much difference between LG curved and flat monitors, as they both enjoy the same high-quality features, including high-resolution displays, fast response time and multiple ports.7
The 34WR50QK-B model is an excellent example of a curved monitor, while the 29WQ600-W is an impressive flat monitor.8,9
Future-proofing your LG ultrawide monitor workspace
To work well long into the future, you don’t just need a monitor with state-of-the-art colour and speed. You’ll also want one that considers your long-term well-being.10
With this in mind, LG’s ultrawide monitors use Reader Mode, built-in Low Blue and Flicker to reduce the strain on your eyes. The products’ ergonomic design also guarantees comfort, as you can tilt the screen into the optimal position.
FAQs
Q: How can you set up an ultra-widescreen monitor?
A: For information on how to properly connect cables, and how to set each input as well as the resolution, please visit this page.11
Q: What is the power consumption of LG monitors?
A: The power consumption of LG monitors varies according to the model. See the product’s user manual for exact figures, which are measured in Watts (W).12
Q: Can you split the screen with an ultrawide monitor?
A: Open LG OnScreen Control to choose your screen split preference which can then be saved.
Q: Can you put two curved ultrawide monitors together?
A: Yes, you can put two curved ultrawide monitors together. The Thunderbolt™ ports support Daisy Chain setup via a laptop.
No matter what your profession, if you’re looking to work more efficiently at home, then an ultrawide monitor could be the solution.
Life's Good!
