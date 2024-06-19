The LG 3 Garment Styler with Steam S3BF stands as the ultimate luxury gift for men who value their wardrobe. This sophisticated system utilises the gentle power of steam to refresh, sanitise, and reduce wrinkles from clothing, all without harsh chemicals. It can accommodate up to three garments and one pair of pants, making it ideal for suits, delicate fabrics, and daily wear, ensuring that each piece remains in sleek condition. Its elegant black design not only adds a stylish touch to any home but also integrates discreetly into living spaces or laundry rooms. The LG Styler is not just an appliance; it's a symbol of luxury wardrobe maintenance, offering a high-end solution that helps preserve the quality of fine fabrics and intricate designs. For the discerning man who prioritises both his appearance and the longevity of his garments, the LG Styler is a thoughtful and practical high-end gift that reflects his meticulous taste and appreciation for sophisticated living.

LG ThinQ® app available on compatible Android or iOS smartphones. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration with LG ThinQ® required.