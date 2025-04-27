Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
OLED evo TV
OLED TV
QNED TV
NanoCell TV
Ultra Big TV
UHD 4K TV
TV Accessories
Soundbars
65 Inch TVs
55 Inch TVs
Home Theater Soundbar

Our picks for you

Choosing the right LG TV for your space

Picking the ideal TV is an exciting but can also be complex, as numerous factors come into play in making your choice. To help you make an informed decision, we've identified some essential elements you should consider:

FAQs

Q.

What kinds of display types can you choose from?

A.

● OLED — Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) TVs offer unparalleled deep blacks and stunning contrast thanks to their ability to turn individual pixels on and off. This results in vibrant colours and incredible detail, perfect for movie enthusiasts and gamers alike.
● NanoCell — The NanoCell technology at LG delivers a broad spectrum of colours and sharp details by filtering out impurities in the colour spectrum. For fans of sports and people who appreciate rich, lifelike visuals, NanoCell TVs are a terrific option due to their improved brightness and colour accuracy.
● LED/LCD — Light Emitting Diode (LED) or Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) TVs are known for their energy efficiency and affordability. These TVs offer decent picture quality and are a great option for budget-conscious consumers who want a reliable television.

Q.

What are the different resolution types available?

A.

A TV's resolution plays a crucial role in determining the picture quality. Higher resolutions provide more detail and sharper images.
● Full HD (1080p) — Full High Definition TVs offer crisp images and are suitable for small to medium-sized screens. This resolution is a great starting point for an affordable yet quality viewing experience.
● 4K Ultra HD — With four times the resolution of Full HD, 4K Ultra HD TVs deliver incredibly detailed and lifelike images. Ideal for larger screens, 4K TVs provide an immersive experience and are becoming the new standard for home entertainment.
● 8K Ultra HD — Eight times the resolution of Full HD, 8K Ultra HD TVs provide unparalleled levels of detail and clarity. Perfect for large screens and home theatres, they offer a truly immersive and lifelike viewing experience, setting the benchmark for top-tier visual quality.

Q.

Why is connectivity important?

A.

When choosing a TV, it's essential to ensure it has the necessary inputs and outputs for your devices. Look for multiple HDMI ports to accommodate gaming consoles, Blu-ray players and sound bars. USB connections allow for external storage devices or charging peripherals, while audio output options such as optical or 3.5 mm jacks ensure compatibility with various sound systems.

Q.

What are some smart capability features of LG TVs?

A.

Most modern TVs are Smart TVs, and have built-in features that enhance your entertainment experience. These features provide easy access to popular streaming services, apps and smart home integrations. Smart TVs allow voice control, personalised content recommendations and seamless connectivity with other smart devices.

Q.

What is an ideal screen size?

A.

Deciding on the right screen size is crucial to maximise your viewing experience. Naturally, as the screen size increases, the cost of the television rises accordingly. Here's a quick guide to help you select the ideal size for your space:
● 50-inch — Ideal for smaller living rooms or bedrooms, 50-inch TVs provide an enjoyable viewing experience without overwhelming the space.
● 55-inch or 65-inch — Perfect for medium-sized spaces, these screen sizes offer a balance between immersive visuals and compatibility with most room dimensions.
● 75-inch and over — For larger, more expansive areas that can accommodate a cinematic experience, consider a 75-inch TV to create a truly immersive home theatre.

Q.

How does an LG TV fit in your budget?

A.

We at LG Australia understand the importance of catering to various budgets, and our diverse range reflects this commitment. Considering the previously mentioned factors, you can find the perfect balance between features and affordability, ensuring you get a TV that meets your needs and aligns with your budget.

Remember that investing in a high-quality TV is a long-term decision, and striking the right balance between features and cost will pay off in the long run.

Q.

What additional features should you consider?

A.

While the primary factors listed above should guide your decision-making process, you may also want to consider some additional features that can enhance your overall experience:
● HDR (High Dynamic Range) — HDR technology provides a broader range of colours and improved contrast, resulting in more lifelike images. Look for TVs with HDR10, Dolby Vision IQ or HLG support for a superior visual experience.
● Refresh rate — A higher refresh rate ensures smoother motion handling, which is particularly useful for fast-paced content like sports or video games. Consider a TV with a 120Hz or higher refresh rate for the best results.
● Sound quality — Some TVs are Dolby Atmos capable, creating a 3D audio experience and adding depth to the sound. Look for TVs with Bluetooth, HDMI ARC support or eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) for easy integration with Dolby Atmos-enabled sound systems.
● Design and aesthetics — Consider the overall design of the TV, including bezel size, stand design and wall-mounting options, to ensure it complements your room's décor and layout.

Upgrade your home cinema with the latest tech from the LG Australia TV range

As a household brand with a reputation for excellence, LG proudly offers a diverse selection of TVs that serve a wide range of preferences, budgets and lifestyle. Whether you're furnishing a brand-new property or seeking an upgrade to your current setup, LG Australia's TV selection has something for you. Explore the LG catalogue today.

42 - 48 inch Learn more about LG all TV & Soundbars

LG's state-of-the-art home theatre systems provide dynamic viewing and listening experiences. Shop home entertainment with LG TVs and audio devices, known for superb picture and sound that can transform your movie night into a vivid cinematic experience.

 

Indulge in immersive audio and visuals of our home entertainment devices with OLED TVs, soundbars, portable speakers and earbuds. Our premium TV models come with advanced picture quality, precision dimming and ultra-contrast. We offer entertainment devices at prices for all budgets. Save big while buying LG televisions with a 1-year warranty including parts and labour. 

Learn more
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later. Always interest-free.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees and additional eligibility criteria apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactoryc redit check. Other charges may be payable. T&Cs apply.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 