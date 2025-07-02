Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
PU615U.AAU
Key Features

  • Ultra Short Throw, 4K UHD Resolution
  • DCI-P3 154% (Overall), 3-ch RGB Laser
  • 450,000:1 Contrast ratio
  • Max. 100-inch screen size with Auto Screen Adjustment, Screen Scaling/Shifting, Wall Colour Adjustment
  • 500 ANSI Lumens Brightness
  • Compact size & minimal design (160 x 160 x 110mm), with built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
More

A desert image is being projected by LG CineBeam.

*The LG Cinebeam S (model no. PU615U) can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm

AVS Forum Best of CES 2025 award logo

AVSForum Best of CES 2025

Named the "Best of CES 2025" by AVSForum 2025

Introducing our best mini UST 4K projector yet

Turn your wall into a 4K 100-inch cinema screen (max)* with Ultra Short Throw projection. Enjoy a next-level cinematic experience without the need for extra space or hassle. 

Six different LG CineBeam projectors and their projection images displayed together.

Ultra Short Throw, beyond space limits

CineBeam S features Ultra Short Throw, projecting panoramic imagery within an exceptionally short throw distance. Transform your space with a stunning 100-inch (max)* cinema screen.

Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

Full-scale theatre viewing at home enabled by a 4K 100" screen

Its 4K UHD resolution delivers sharp detail and lifelike clarity, even on a large 100-inch screen. Enjoy vibrant colours and deep contrast with a DCI-P3 154% colour gamut and a 450,000:1 contrast ratio, creating an immersive viewing experience.

4K UHD

3840X2160 Resolution

DCI-P3 154%

(Overall) Colour gamut

RGB Laser

Light source

450,000:1

Contrast ratio

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

4K UHD 2160p

Three people wearing green, yellow, and blue outfits.

FHD 1080p

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Screen size may vary based on projection distance.

It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

Colour gamut values are derived from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

Experience an extensive colour palette

With a wide colour gamut 154% DCI-P3 (Overall), the CineBeam S delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation.

The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

Colour gamut values are derived from internal testing and may vary depending on your environment.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Rich colours powered by triple laser

The RGB Laser delivers rich colours and high brightness for more immersive viewing.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Deep black for richer details

Our 450,000:1 contrast ratio brings out clear details and deep black, enhancing vibrancy throughout every scene.

The above figures are based on ‘Brightest mode’ and may vary depending on your environment.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Up to a 100" screen from just a short distance

Enjoy a large 100-inch display, with the projector placed just a short distance from the wall. The ultra-short throw lens can project a variety of screen sizes—from 40-inch to a cinematic 100-inch display—even in the tightest spaces.

LG CineBeam projecting a cloudy mountain image

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, this feature may not work properly.

It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

Woman doing yoga with LG CineBeam projection in the background.

Balanced brightness for every scene

Every frame becomes crisp and clear with a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens. 

Man reading a book with LG CineBeam projection in the background.

Balanced brightness for every scene

Every frame becomes crisp and clear with a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens.

Woman watching a movie with LG CineBeam.

Balanced brightness for every scene

Every frame becomes crisp and clear with a brightness of 500 ANSI Lumens. 

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Mini, yet mighty

Compact and lightweight, this projector with minimal design blends into any space and is packed with powerful performance.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Blue soundwave graphic coming out of LG CineBeam projector

Enjoy spatial stereo sound with Dolby Atmos

Soundscapes come alive. Built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver clear, spatial audio.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

LG TV displaying webOS screen

webOS: Open a world of content

Using webOS, explore a world of content with built-in streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, and Apple TV.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Internet connection and subscription to related services are required. Separate services may require payment for a subscription, and needs to be purchased separately. 

Mirror straight from your devices

Share content from your smart device to the projector with AirPlay 2* (for Apple devices) and Screen Share** (for Android devices). Connect instantly and enjoy seamless viewing on a bigger screen with just a few taps. 

Party image mirrored from a smartphone to an LG CineBeam projector

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

*Your Apple device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your projector. 

This LG CineBeam supports AirPlay 2 and requires iOS 12.3 or later or macOS 10.14.5 or later.

Apple, Apple Home, AirPlay, iPad, iPhone, and Mac are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

**Screen Share: supported on Android or Windows 10 and above. Depending on the Wi-Fi environment and firmware version of connected external devices, these features may not work properly.

Bluetooth: supported on BT 5.0 and above.

Easy screen setup for any wall

With smart features that adapt to your space, the CineBeam S ensures a quick and easy setup every time. No hassle at all.

Auto Screen Adjustment

Screen setup is fast and easy. The CineBeam S automatically adjusts the focus and the keystone.

Screen Scaling/Shifting

Easily adjust your screen size and position to fit your wall.

Wall Colour Adjustment

Choose from 8 different colour presets to match your wall colour, enhancing the most optimised screen setting.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

If there are obstacles such as corners or uneven surfaces, the auto screen adjustment may not work properly.

It can project a 40-inch screen from a distance of 8.1cm and a 100-inch screen from a distance of 39.3cm.

If the distance from the screen is over 39.3cm or the placement is over 5 degrees, this feature may not work properly.

LG CineBeam projecting a graph screen

Connect with ease through versatile ports

With an HDMI port and two USB Type-C ports, simply connect your laptop, soundbar, mobile device, or game console to the CineBeam S.

Images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

It supports a 4K 30Hz by connecting the external device with a USB Type-C port and does not support HDR.

This projector includes a power cord in the package. HDMI cable and USB Type-C cables are not included and needs to be purchased separately.

One-stop remote for seamless control

Control your projector effortlessly with the remote. Designed to complement the CineBeam S, this compact and minimal remote ensures smooth and intuitive control.

Users can access a virtual remote on the LG ThinQ app after product registration.

Key Specs

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160) *
    * The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    500

  • Type

    3Ch Laser (R, G, B)

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    up to 4K/30Hz

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    up to 4K/30Hz

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Projection System

    DLP

NATIVE RESOLUTION

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160) *
    * The brightness (ANSI Lumen) is based on the perceived brightness of projected image

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

    500

CONTRAST RATIO

  • Contrast Ratio

    450,000:1

WEIGHT

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    1.9Kg

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS24 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OFC device)

    OCF/UEI IoT not supported

  • Background Image

    YES

  • Premium CP

    YES

  • Contents Store / LG Smart World (App Store)

    YES

  • Contents Suggestion

    YES

  • Internet Browser

    YES

  • Voice Recognition - Buit-in

    LG ThinQ

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

    up to 4K/30Hz

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, Mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    up to 4K/30Hz

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    YES

  • Bluetooth AV Sync Control

    YES

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    YES

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    eARC

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    YES

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    YES

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    YES

  • Setting Guide

    YES

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    YES

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Min/Med/Max

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    YES

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    YES

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off

    On / Off

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    YES

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame

  • TruMotion

    up to 4096x2160

  • Real Cinema

    up to 4096x2160

  • Upscaler

    4K

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    4K

  • FILMMAKER mode

    YES

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    YES

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    Edge Adjustment (4/9/15 Point Warping)

  • Auto Keystone

    Auto Screen Adjustment

  • Image Flip

    Horizontal/Vertical

  • Smooth Gradation

    YES

  • Black Level Control

    YES

  • Noise Reduction

    YES

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    YES

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    YES

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    YES

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    YES

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    YES

  • Brilliant Color™ (Overlap Duty)

    YES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec

  • Store Mode

    YES

  • Self Diagnosis

    YES

  • Intelli Bright™ (CAIC / LABB)

    YES

PROJECTION LENS

  • Focus (Auto / Manual)

    Motorised, Auto

  • Zoom

    Fixed

PROJECTION IMAGE

  • Screen Size

    40" ~ 100"

  • Standard (lens to wall)

    100"@0.55m

  • Throw Ratio

    0.25

PROJECTION OFFSET

  • Projection Offset

    122.5%

LIGHT SOURCE

  • Type

    3Ch Laser (R, G, B)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD Languages

    Korean / English / English(UK) / French / Spanish / German / Portuguese / Brazilian Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish / Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian / Serbian / Italian / Finnish / Swedish / Lithuanian / Norwegian / Latvian / Estonian / Canadian / Czech / Turkish / Slovak / Arabic / ChineseSimplified / Indonesian / L-Spanish / India / Japanese / Thai / Taiwanese / Vietnamese / Danish

SOUND

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice lll

  • Dolby Atmos compatible

    Support & Pass Through

SIZE

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    110 x 160 x 160

TEMPERATURE

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

  • Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

    80%↑

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

  • USB Type-C

    YES

  • Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB Type-C (Display, Charging)

    2 (USB2.0, Display, Power : 5V/1A Out, 20V/3.25A In)

DESIGN

  • Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

    YES

  • Cabinet Color

    Top/Bottom_Silver , Left/Right_Black

  • Local Key

    One Key

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

    YES

  • Warranty Card

    Depends on region

  • Remote Control - Motion

    -(Ready)

  • Remote Control - Normal

    YES

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    KCC, KC, FCC, ETL, CE/CB, PSE

NOISE

  • Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    29 dB(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Med.

    27 dB(A)↓

  • Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    25 dB(A)↓

ASPECT RATIO

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    73W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    Adapter 65W(Type-C)

