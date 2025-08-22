Experience the exceptional clarity, depth, and colour of LG Mini LED TVs, part of the LG QNED evo lineup. Through precise control of tiny backlights behind the screen, Mini LED TVs provide superb clarity, bright highlights, and deep blacks - even in bright environments.

Powered by alpha AI processors and AI Picture Pro, visuals are intelligently optimised in real time to enhance sharpness, depth, and clarity with Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro technology.1 Compatible Mini LED TVs also support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for cinematic picture and sound that puts you in the centre of all the action.2

Just like all LG TV, the Mini LED lineup includes smart features powered by webOS. The Mini LED TVs' smart features give you easy access to your favourite streaming apps,3 intuitive voice control,4 and personalised content recommendations. Control your TV with an AI magic remote designed to make searching and selecting a breeze.

Gamers can enjoy fast, fluid gameplay with minimal lag and motion blur through AMD FreeSync Premium, and HDMI 2.1 support.

Complete your setup with our range of LG Sound Bars,—designed to pair with your LG MiniLED TV.

Step into a world of brilliant colour, intelligent performance, and exciting entertainment—shop the LG Mini LED TV collection today.

1 Image quality dependent on source material. AI Picture Pro may not work with copyright-protected content services.

2 Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range content required. Dolby Atmos source content required for full audio effect. Refer to the product specs for details on compatible models.

3 Internet connection, subscription and data charges may apply. Separate terms and privacy policy apply to Smart TV apps. Failure to accept the terms applying to an app may result in inability to use the app. Content, features and third party services will vary from time to time without notice.