Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
OLED evo TV
OLED TV
QNED evo TV
MiniLED
QNED TV
NanoCell TV
Ultra Big TV
UHD TV
4K TV
TV Accessories
Soundbars
65 Inch TVs
55 Inch TVs
True Wireless TV
Home Theater Soundbar

Our picks for you

FAQs

Q.

What is OLED TV?

A.

OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) TVs feature self-lighting pixels that turn on and off individually, delivering true blacks, infinite contrast, vibrant colours, and wide viewing angles, especially in dark scenes.

Q.

How OLED TV works?

A.

OLED TVs use self-emitting pixels made of organic compounds that light up when an electric current passes through them. Each pixel turns on or off independently, enabling true blacks, high contrast, and vibrant colours without the need for a backlight. This technology allows for thinner, more flexible screens, delivering exceptional picture quality and wide viewing angles.

Q.

Is OLED TV worth it?

A.

OLED TVs are worth it for those who prioritise exceptional picture quality and deep blacks, in both bright and dark spaces. They deliver wide viewing angles, smooth motion without blur, and fast response times, which makes them great for watching movies, sports, or for gaming. If premium visuals and an immersive experience matter most, an OLED TV is certainly worth it. 

 

Did you know? LG OLED’s produces Perfect Black* for stunning contrast and accurate colours in any lighting condition. Thanks to its true black levels, LG OLED delivers an exceptional viewing experience in both bright and dark environments compared to Matte displays. 

 

For 12 consecutives years, LG has been the World’s No.1 OLED TV Brand**, driving unstoppable advancement by introducing groundbreaking technological innovations.

 

**LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 12 consecutive years by Omdia.

Q.

What are the advantages of OLED TVs?

A.

Here are the advantages of OLED TVs:

 

Advanced Picture Quality:

LG OLED delivers Perfect Black for breathtaking picture quality and incredibly accurate colours and contrast.

 

Infinte Contrast:

The combination of perfect black and accurate, lifelike colours creates exceptional contrast, in both bright or dark environments.

 

Wide Viewing Angles:

Maintains picture quality from virtually any angle.

 

Smooth Motion & Fast Response Time:

LG OLED products are validated as both NVIDIA G-SYNC* and AMD FreeSync compatible, delivering excellent VRR performance for smooth, tear free gameplay. With up to 165Hz VRR, 0.1ms response time, FreeSync Premium, and ClearMR 10000**, you’ll experience ultra smooth motion without lag or blur, perfect for fast paced games and high speed content.

 

*G-Sync features require a compatible GPU. **165Hz VRR and ClearMR 10000 applies to 55-83" OLED G5. Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-165hz. 165Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content.

Q.

Which is the best LG OLED TV?

A.

The LG OLED evo G5 stands as the ultimate choice, offering stunning picture quality and remarkable color. Its Perfect Black* levels ensure an immersive experience in both bright and dark environments. Powered by the Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 with AI Picture Pro, LG OLED analyse 8.3 million pixels in real time to express exquisite details and add depth for realistic pictures. The Brightness Booster Ultimate delivers up to 3x brighter visuals*with its advanced light-emitting structure and light control algorithm powered by alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2.

'100% Color Volume to DCI-P3'** applies to 2025 OLED TVs.

100% Color Volume is  the performance of display which is equal or greater than the size of DCI-P3 standard color volume as independently tested by Intertek.

*Brightness may vary based on model, screen size, and market region. Peak brightness is 3X brighter than LG OLED B5 @10% window by Internal measurements.

**Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. Tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

Q.

Are OLED TVs good for gaming?

A.

Of course! All LG OLED products are validated NVIDIA G-SYNC* and AMD FreeSync compatible for excellent VRR performance, providing flawless pictures without tearing or stuttering. They also come equipped with advanced features such as ALLM, QFT, and QMS. Additionally, ClearMR*,* certified by VESA, ensures clear and vivid images with minimal blur.

 

*NVIDIA G-Sync features require a compatible GPU.

 

**ClearMR is a certification program of VESA to evaluate the motion blur performance of the display. 

 

 Support for this feature may vary by model. ClearMR 10000: Certified for LG OLED G5(83, 77, 65, 55 inch). 

 

  ClearMR 9000: Certified for LG OLED M5(83, 77, 65 inch), LG OLED G5(48 inch), LG OLED C5.

Q.

OLED vs. QNED: Which is the best LG TV for me?

A.

When choosing between LG OLED and QNED, it depends on your viewing environment and priorities.

 

For those who want the ultimate viewing experience, LG OLED is a perfect choice for movie lovers and anyone who want to experience content with exceptional cinematic depth. Our latest Alpha AI Processor continues to impress, delivering theour brightest LG OLED picture and deep blacks, even in bright light. Perfect Black enhances perceived brightness and contrast with accurate colours, whether it's bright or dark around you. 

 

On top of that, LG OLED is validated by NVIDIA G-sync and AMD FreeSync for excellent VRR performance, providing smooth pictures without tearing or stuttering.

 

For those who want richer colours and great clarity, LG's premium LCD brand, QNED is a great choice. QNED provides vivid and lifelike colours through LG’s own proprietary colour technology by adding various colour solutions (with or without quantum dots) to nano particle based technology. In 2025, all QNED series are verified 100% Colour Volume*. 

 

With a wide range of large screen sizes, QNED is for sports fans, offering a powerful and immersive viewing experience on a bigger scale. 

 

Learn more about the differences between OLED vs QNED in our buying guide.

 

*Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

75 - 85 inch OLED AI TVs

Experience the pinnacle of display technology and surround sound with LG OLED TVs. Enjoy movies and gaming with dolby vision IQ and dolby atmos 4K OLED TV features that transport you into the scene with spectacular visuals.

 

Explore the various OLED TV models in screen sizes suited for your space. From personal screens to large screen TVs, the OLED range of TVs is packed with features such as 4K Self-Lit technology and ThinQ AI. Immerse yourself in the full potential of television with pixels that light up differently than a traditional backlit TV for an unmatched viewing experience. With price ranges suitable for all budgets, choose from our highly-rated OLED TVs that have users buzzing. 

Learn more

Life’s good when you’re a MyLG member

Join us to unlock exclusive offers and benefits only available to LG members

Learn moreJoin us

Member exclusive welcome voucher

Receive $50 towards your next purchase over $350 on LG.com1

Member exclusive offers

As a valued member, gain access to our member only sales and offers.2

Free delivery

On all orders purchased on LG.com³

Need help?

Get support
Pay with Zip

Shop now. Pay later.

  • cart

    Add your favourites to cart

  • checkout

    Select Afterpay at checkout

  • Log into or create your Afterpay account, with instant approval decision

  • installment

    Your purchase will be split into 4 payments, payable every 2 weeks

All you need to appply is to have a debit or credit card, to be over 18 years of age, and to be a resident of Australia.

Late fees, eligibility criteria and T&Cs apply. The first payment may be due at the time of purchase. Australian Credit Licence 527911. For complete terms visit afterpay.com/en-AU/terms.

LG Electronics Australia is offering Afterpay to online customers for orders up to the value of $3,000.

Click below to find out more : How it Work and FAQs

zip
An account for everyone

Choose the buy now, pay later account that suits you best.

picture
Repay your way
Choose how you pay - weekly, fortnightly or monthly.
picture
Shop just about everywhere
Shop at all your favourite places, online and instore, with the Zip app.
picture
Rewards
Exclusive cashback offers when you shop, simply check the Zip app*.
Most popular
icon-payment-au-zip-pay

Up to $1,000

Interest free always

For everyday spending, from fashion to fitness, eyewear to electronics, pet care to bills.

Apply Now

  • Interest free always1

  • Flexible repayments

  • No establishment fee

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Pay your statement closing balance, in full, by the due date and we'll waive the fee.

  • Tap to pay everywhere Visa is accepted**

icon-payment-au-zip-money

Over $1,000

Bigger purchases

For buying that road bike, new sofa or renovating your home.

Apply Now

  • Interest free for first 3 months1

    Retailers may offer longer interest free terms (6-60 months). At conclusion of the interest free period, interest will be charged at the standard annual rate 25.9%.

  • Flexible repayments

    Enjoy the freedom to set your schedule to weekly, fortnightly or monthly.

  • One-off establishment fee

    A one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers.

  • $9.95 monthly account fee

    Waived if you have nothing owing.

  • Interest free instalment plans2

    For purchases over $300 we'll automatically set you up to repay in equal instalments to help you avoid interest charges.

Frequently Asked Questions
1. Zip Pay

Minimum monthly repayments are required. A monthly account fee of $9.95 applies and is subject to change. Pay your closing balance in full by the due date each month and we'll waive the fee. Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit assessment. Other charges may be payable. Fees and charges subject to change. T&Cs apply. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit Licence Number 441878.

2. Zip Money

Available to approved applicants only and subject to completion of satisfactory credit check. Minimum monthly repayments are required. Paying only the minimum monthly repayment amount will generally not repay a purchase within the interest free period. A monthly account fee of $9.95 will also apply and a one-off establishment fee may apply for new customers. Any balance outstanding at the expiry of the interest free period will be charged at the standard variable interest rate, 25.9% per annum as at 1 June 2023. Other charges may be payable, see T&Cs. Interest, fees and charges subject to change. Terms & Conditions apply and are available on application. See your contract for further details. Credit provided by ZipMoney Payments Pty Ltd (ABN 58 164 440 993), Australian Credit License Number 441878).

Rewards are redeemable when you reach the Rewards Goal. See Promotion and Reward Program T&Cs for more details
Tap to pay in store available with Zip Pay only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted in store. Card T&Cs apply. Single-use card available with Zip Pay and Zip Money only. Use the Card everywhere that Visa contactless payments are accepted online. Card T&Cs apply
 