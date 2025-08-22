Here are the advantages of QNED TVs:

Enhanced Colour: All of LG’s latest QNED TV lineup are 100% Colour Volume verified*, delivering more vivid and accurate colours. LG QNED supports up to VRR 144Hz**, certified by AMD FreeSync premium, ensuring smooth visuals with minimal delays.

Hyper-Personalised Experience: 2025 QNED evo and QNED are equipped with a NEW AI Processor delivering vivid picture quality, optimised sound, and a truly personalised viewing experience.

LG AI TV :

Recognises your voice

Recommends content tailored to your preferences

Answers your TV and content related questions

Solves viewing-related inconveniences

Adjusts picture and sound settings to your liking with ease

All of this is seamlessly connected and enhanced by the AI Magic Remote.***

Diverse screen sizes and slimmer design: The design is now even slimmer, and QNED TVs are available in a wider range of screen sizes, from a massive 100” to 43”, allowing customers to find the perfect fit for their space and needs.

*Colour volume testing is capable of producing results greater than 100%. 100% Colour Volume independently tested in accordance with Intertek Test Specification to the DCI-P3 colour space with D65 white point.

**Ultra High Speed cable, compatible content and Game console or PC Graphics card required for HFR gaming at 40Hz-144hz VRR. 144Hz Mode is compatible with PC-connected content. 144Hz VRR does not apply to 55" QNED86.

***Internet connection required to access some smart AI features. Depending on language, voice clarity and available content or source material, voice commands may not always deliver or respond to the requested command.