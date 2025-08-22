For our cinema enthusiasts, sports fanatics, and gamers, LG Ultra Big TVs redefine home entertainment. With massive screen sizes ranging from 75 inches to 83 inches, to 85 inches, to 100 inches, these big TVs make every scene feel larger than life. AI-enhanced 4K resolution provide sharp detail, while AI Brightness Control helps to optimise picture settings based on your room's lighting.

Plus, LG’s α (Alpha) processor delivers advanced upscaling technology, to enhance detail and clarity so that each frame looks sharp and vibrant, even on ultra-large displays.1

Enjoy ultra-wide viewing angles, vibrant colours, and seamless motion handling, thanks to LG’s TruMotion technology available in select models. Whether you're watching blockbuster hits or live sports, every moment is crisp and clear. With Game Optimiser mode, ALLM, and VRR, LG Ultra Big TVs create smooth, clear immersive gameplay with minimal lag and motion blur.

Be sure to check out our TV sizing guide to figure out which big TV is right for your space and viewing preferences.

Discover amazing cinematic feel and expand your viewing experience with LG’s powerful technology and sleek designs. Shop OLED, OLED Evo, QNED EVO, and QNED in ultra large sizes today.

1 Image quality dependent on source material.