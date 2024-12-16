About Cookies on This Site

Proprietário

Oferecemos aparelhos de ar condicionado eficientes em que você pode confiar desde a instalação até a manutenção, de A a Z.

 

LG Traz Conforto para Sua Casa

Oferecemos aparelhos de ar condicionado eficientes em que você pode confiar desde a instalação até a manutenção, de A a Z.

 

Mãe e filha felizes e confortáveis

Localizar instalador Line up do produto Serviço e garantia Recursos
Localizar instalador
Fale conosco

Encontre o Instalador Mais Próximo de Você

Aqui você pode encontrar um instalador próximo a você que seja familiarizado com os produtos HVAC LG.

Comece agora

Encontre o instalador de HVAC de forma fácill e rápida através do seu celular.

Conheça Nossos Produtos

Imagens de unidade interna de ar condicionado.
Single split (Hi-wall)
Imagens de unidade interna e externa de ar condicionado.
Multi split
Imagem de unidade externa de ar condicionado
Vrf:multi V S

Serviço Garantia

Serviço & Garantia

Precisa de ajuda? Oferecemos o suporte de que você precisa, desde a garantia até o serviço.

Serviço & Garantia Saiba mais

Download de Recursos

Aqui você encontra uma variedade de informações, como catálogo de produtos, manuais e mais.

Download de Recursos Download

Fale Conosco

Por favor entre em contato para maiores informações e retornaremos em breve.

Fale Conosco Fale conosco

Blog HVAC

Leia os últimos artigos, notícias e muito mais em nosso blog.

Blog HVAC Saiba mais