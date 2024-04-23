About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LED Externo para Perímetro de Estádio

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Procure um distribuidor

LED Externo para Perímetro de Estádio

GPEJ100-GN

LED Externo para Perímetro de Estádio

(1)
Front view with infill image

LED Externo para Perímetro de Estádio

Uma partida de futebol está sendo jogada no estádio, e os LEDs estão instalados na parte inferior da mureta, ao longo das laterais do gramado para exibir os anúncios.

*Todas as imagens desta página são meramente ilustrativas.

O gabinete com certificação IP65 permite que a série GPEJ funcione bem mesmo em clima chuvoso.

Concepção versátil para situações variadas

Com rolamentos e dobradiças instalados em múltiplos locais, é possível proporcionar acessos pontuais ao campo ou criar portões de segurança ou saídas de emergência de forma fácil e prática.

O gabinete com certificação IP65 permite que a série GPEJ funcione bem mesmo em clima chuvoso.

Design seguro para os jogadores

Objetivando a segurança dos jogadores e da equipe, o gabinete da série GPEJ foi especialmente projetado com grades emborrachadas na frente e EVA na parte superior para evitar lesões graves.

*O GPEJ é fabricado conforme as especificações da UEFA.
*O EVA (sigla em inglês para Etileno-Acetato de Vinila) é um polímero elastomérico que produz materiais "semelhantes à borracha" em termos de maciez e flexibilidade.

O gabinete com certificação IP65 permite que a série GPEJ funcione bem mesmo em clima chuvoso.

Excelente visibilidade

Com um potente brilho de 6.000 nit, esse display incrivelmente luminoso se destaca em ambientes externos, mesmo sob luz solar direta, capturando instantaneamente a atenção dos espectadores e apresentando o conteúdo com eficiência.

O gabinete com certificação IP65 permite que a série GPEJ funcione bem mesmo em clima chuvoso.

REPRODUÇÃO SUAVE DE MOVIMENTOS DINÂMICOS

Com uma elevada taxa de atualização de 7.680 Hz, a série GPEJ reduz as barras pretas, o desfoque e a oscilação que geralmente ocorrem durante a reprodução do vídeo, oferecendo aos espectadores uma visão muito mais nítida.

*Apresenta taxa de atualização superior aos 4.000 Hz da série LBB.

O gabinete com certificação IP65 permite que a série GPEJ funcione bem mesmo em clima chuvoso.

Design confiável contra intempéries

As faces frontal e traseira da caixa de unidade possuem certificação IP65, permitindo operação estável em ambientes com chuva e poeira.

*O ensaio IP65 consistiu em banhar a frente e a traseira do produto com água por 10 minutos.

Compatibilidade com soluções de software LG

Quando conectada ao controlador de sistema CVEA da LG, a série GPEJ é compatível com as soluções de software da LG, incluindo SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant e ConnectedCare, que ajudam os clientes a operar seus negócios de maneira adequada.

Um funcionário da LG está monitorando remotamente a série GPEJ instalada em outro local usando uma solução de monitoramento LG baseada na nuvem. O controlador de sistema com webOS permite a compatibilidade da série GPEJ com as soluções de software da LG.

*A disponibilidade do serviço 'LG ConnectedCare' difere por região e precisa ser adquirido separadamente. Portanto, entre em contato com o representante de vendas da LG em sua região para obter mais detalhes.
*Os itens que podem ser monitorados pelo LG ConnectedCare: Placa principal (Temp., Status do sinal, FPGA Ver, Status da conexão Ethernet), Placa receptora (Temp., LED Power)
*A GUI real pode variar em diferentes versões do webOS.
*As soluções da LG Software precisam ser adquiridas separadamente.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do modelo

    GPEJ100-GN

PARÂMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuração de pixels

    Single SMD

  • Distância entre pixels (mm)

    10

  • Resolução do módulo (L x A)

    40x30

  • Dimensões do módulo (L x A, mm)

    400x300

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    1.65

  • Nº de módulos por gabinete (L x A)

    4X3

  • Resolução do gabinete (L x A)

    160x90

  • Dimensões do gabinete (L x A x P, mm)

    1,600x900x105

  • Área de superfície do gabinete (㎡)

    1.44

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/unidade)

    55

  • Peso por metro quadrado (kg/㎡)

    38.19

  • Densidade física de pixels (pixels/㎡)

    14,400

  • Planura do gabinete (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Material do gabinete

    Aluminum

  • Acesso de manutenção

    Front and Rear

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ÓPTICAS

  • Brilho máximo (após a calibração, nit)

    6,000

  • Temperatura de cor (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ângulo de visualização (horizontal)

    160

  • Ângulo de visualização (vertical)

    110

  • Uniformidade do brilho

    0.97

  • Uniformidade de cor

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Taxa de contraste

    7,000:1

  • Profundidade de processamento (bits)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ELETRICAS

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, máx.)

    1,000

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, méd.)

    400

  • Consumo de energia (W/㎡, máx.)

    694

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    3,413

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, méd.)

    1,365

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/m², máx.)

    2,368

  • Fonte de alimentação (V)

    100 to 240

  • Taxa de quadros (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Taxa de atualização (Hz)

    7,680

ESPECIFICAÇÕES OPERACIONAIS

  • Temperatura de operação (℃)

    -30℃ to +50℃

  • Umidade de Operação

    0~90%RH

  • Classificação IP frente

    IP65

  • Classificação IP traseira

    IP65

  • Vida útil do LED (meio brilho)

    100,000

PADRÃO

  • Certificação

    CE, FCC, ETL

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVEA

CORTE EM CANTO 90 GRAUS

  • Corte em canto 90 graus

    X

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.