Tela de LED externa para ambientes à beira-mar

(3)
Front view with infill image

Um grande LED está instalado na parede externa do prédio de um resort, ao lado da piscina externa à beira mar, mostrando claramente o anúncio de um evento do resort.

*Todas as imagens nesta página são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

Durabilidade para ambientes agressivos

A série GNEA conta com pintura eletrostática e revestimento isolante de nível naval para conferir durabilidade e proteger contra a salinidade e corrosão oriundas de ambientes marítimos e intempéries climáticas. Tanto a parte frontal quanto a traseira do gabinete têm certificação IP67 e oferecem designs confiáveis para uso à beira-mar, permitindo conexões estáveis de energia e dados, protegidas de fatores ambientais externos como clima úmido e salinidade.

A série GNEA tem revestimento isolante na placa de alimentação para proteger o LED mesmo em ambientes úmidos ou salinos.

* As peças de metal atendem aos padrões Qualicoat.

LEDs mais duráveis, montados com uso de suporte e parafusos SUS 316, estão instalados na parede externa do prédio da piscina.

Instalação e manutenção seguras

A série GNEA oferece instalação e manutenção seguras e sem complicações com um poderoso suporte de montagem com parafusos. A aplicação de parafusos SUS 316 protege ainda mais contra a corrosão salina, levando a uma maior durabilidade.

 

Uma tela LED está sendo observada com a câmera do celular. Apesar de mostrar o mesmo anúncio, a tela convencional mostra barras pretas, mas a série GNEA mostra claramente a tela original.

Alta taxa de atualização

Uma alta taxa de atualização de 7.680 Hz garante a reprodução suave do conteúdo. A imagem sem cintilação evita as barras pretas que normalmente ocorrem durante a reprodução do vídeo e reduz o cansaço visual e as imagens desfocadas para os espectadores.

Compatibilidade com soluções de software LG

Quando conectada ao controlador de sistema CVEA da LG, a série GNEA é compatível com as soluções de software da LG, incluindo SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant e ConnectedCare, que ajudam os clientes a operar seus negócios de maneira adequada.

"Um funcionário da LG está monitorando remotamente a série GNEA instalada em outro local usando uma solução de monitoramento LG baseada na nuvem. O controlador de sistema com webOS permite a compatibilidade da série GNEA com as soluções de software da LG."

* A disponibilidade do serviço “LG ConnectedCare” varia por região e ele deve ser adquirido separadamente. Entre em contato com o representante de vendas da LG em sua região para obter mais detalhes.
* Os itens podem ser monitorados pelo sistema LG ConnectedCare: placa principal (temperatura, status do sinal, ver. de FPGA , status da conexão Ethernet), placa receptora (temperatura, alimentação do LED)
* A IGU real pode variar nas diferentes versões do webOS.
* O serviço SuperSign CMS precisa ser adquirido separadamente.

Todas as especificações

INFORMAÇÕES

  • Nome do modelo

    GNEA062-GN

PARÂMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuração de pixels

    Single SMD

  • Distância entre pixels (mm)

    6.25

  • Resolução do módulo (L x A)

    64x64

  • Dimensões do módulo (L x A, mm)

    400x400

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    2.45

  • Nº de módulos por gabinete (L x A)

    2x4

  • Resolução do gabinete (L x A)

    128x256

  • Dimensões do gabinete (L x A x P, mm)

    800x1,600x143.5

  • Área de superfície do gabinete (㎡)

    1.28

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/unidade)

    40

  • Peso por metro quadrado (kg/㎡)

    31.25

  • Densidade física de pixels (pixels/㎡)

    25,600

  • Planura do gabinete (mm)

    ±1.0

  • Material do gabinete

    Aluminum

  • Acesso de manutenção

    Rear

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ÓPTICAS

  • Brilho máximo (após a calibração, nit)

    6,000

  • Temperatura de cor (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Ângulo de visualização (horizontal)

    160

  • Ângulo de visualização (vertical)

    130

  • Uniformidade do brilho

    0.97

  • Uniformidade de cor

    ±0.05Cx,Cy

  • Taxa de contraste

    5,000:1

  • Profundidade de processamento (bits)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ELETRICAS

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, máx.)

    940

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, méd.)

    376

  • Consumo de energia (W/㎡, máx.)

    734

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    3,208

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, méd.)

    1,283

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/m², máx.)

    2,506

  • Fonte de alimentação (V)

    100 to 240

  • Taxa de quadros (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Taxa de atualização (Hz)

    7,680

ESPECIFICAÇÕES OPERACIONAIS

  • Temperatura de operação (℃)

    -30℃ to +50℃

  • Umidade de Operação

    0~90%RH

  • Classificação IP frente

    IP67

  • Classificação IP traseira

    IP67

  • Vida útil do LED (meio brilho)

    100,000

PADRÃO

  • Certificação

    CE, FCC, ETL

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVEA

CORTE EM CANTO 90 GRAUS

  • Corte em canto 90 graus

    O

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.