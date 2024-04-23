About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Série Ultrabrilho

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Suporte

Recurso

Procure um distribuidor

Série Ultrabrilho

GSEH160-GRL

Série Ultrabrilho

(4)

Série Ultrabrilho

Um grande LED está instalado na parede externa do 6° andar de um edifício. Mesmo sob forte luz solar, o conteúdo da tela é claramente visível.

*Todas as imagens nesta página são apenas para fins ilustrativos.

Altíssimo brilho

Com um intenso brilho de 8.500 nit*, ideal para visibilidade em ambientes externos, o conteúdo é exibido com nitidez para atrair a atenção do público.

Sob luz solar intensa, a tela LED de 5.000 nits fica embaçada pela luz e não pode ser vista claramente, enquanto a tela LED de 8.500 nit é claramente visível.

O gabinete GSEH é 1,5 vez maior do que o gabinete LED convencional.

Instalação rápida

A série GSEH é 1,5 vez maior do que um gabinete LED convencional, tornando muito mais fácil compor uma tela do mesmo tamanho.

* O tamanho normal é 1,536 × 1,536 m, exceto GSEH060 (1.152 × 768 mm)
* No LED convencional (ex., série GSED), o tamanho do gabinete é 1,0 × 1,0 m
É mostrada a imagem ampliada da dobradiça em L localizada na traseira do produto.

Manutenção facilitada

Pode ser feita pela frente ou por trás. Quando for necessário assistência na parte traseira, a própria porta pode ser removida, pois possui dobradiça em L, permitindo que a manutenção seja realizada em um espaço mais estreito.

Compatibilidade com soluções de software LG

Quando conectada ao controlador de sistema CVEA da LG, a série GSEH é compatível com as soluções de software da LG, incluindo SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant e ConnectedCare, que ajudam os clientes a operar seus negócios de maneira adequada.

Um funcionário da LG está monitorando remotamente a série GSEH instalada em outro local usando uma solução de monitoramento LG baseada na nuvem. O controlador de sistema com webOS permite a compatibilidade da série GSEH com as soluções de software da LG."

* A disponibilidade do serviço “LG ConnectedCare” varia por região e ele deve ser adquirido separadamente. Entre em contato com o representante de vendas da LG em sua região para obter mais detalhes.
* Os itens podem ser monitorados pelo sistema LG ConnectedCare: placa principal (temperatura, status do sinal, ver. de FPGA , status da conexão Ethernet), placa receptora (temperatura, alimentação do LED)
* A IGU real pode variar nas diferentes versões do webOS.
* O serviço SuperSign CMS precisa ser adquirido separadamente.

Imprimir

Todas as especificações

PARÂMETROS FÍSICOS

  • Configuração dos pixels

    SMD simples

  • Distância entre pixels (mm)

    16.00

  • Resolução do módulo (LxA)

    12x12

  • Dimensões do módulo (LxA, mm)

    192x192

  • Peso por módulo (kg)

    0.56

  • N° de módulos por gabinete (L x A)

    8x8

  • Resolução do gabinete (L x A)

    96x96

  • Dimensões do gabinete (L x A x P, mm)

    1.536 x 1.536 x 227

  • Área de superfície do gabinete (m²)

    2.359

  • Peso por gabinete (kg/unidade)

    104.0

  • Peso por metro quadrado (kg/m²)

    44.1

  • Densidade física de pixels (pixels/m²)

    3,906

  • Planura do gabinete (mm)

    ±1,0

  • Material do gabinete

    Al

  • Acesso de manutenção

    Frente e traseira

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ÓPTICAS

  • Brilho máximo (após a calibração, nit)

    8,500

  • Temperatura de cor (K)

    3,500~8,500

  • Ângulo de visualização (horizontal)

    160

  • Ângulo de visualização (vertical)

    105

  • Uniformidade de brilho

    ≥97%

  • Uniformidade de cor

    ±0,05Cx,Cy

  • Relação de contraste

    10,000:1

  • Profundidade de processamento (bits)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ESPECIFICAÇÕES ÓPTICAS

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, máx.)

    1,690

  • Consumo de energia (W/gabinete, méd.)

    676

  • Consumo de energia (W/m², máx.)

    716

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, máx.)

    5,767

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/gabinete, méd.)

    2,307

  • Dissipação térmica (BTU/h/m², máx.)

    2,445

  • Fonte de alimentação (V)

    100 a 240

  • Taxa de quadros (Hz)

    50/60

  • Taxa de atualização (Hz)

    3,840

DE FUNCIONAMENTO ESPECIFICAÇÕES

  • Vida útil do LED (meio brilho)

    100,000

  • Temperatura de operação (℃)

    -30 °C a +50 °C

  • Umidade de operação

    0~90% UR

  • Classificação IP Frente

    IP65

  • Classificação IP Traseira

    IP54

CERTIFICAÇÃO

  • Certificação

    CE,FCC,ETL

AMBIENTE

  • Ambiente

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLADOR

  • Controlador

    CVEA

CORTE EM CANTO 90 GRAUS

  • Corte em canto 90 graus

    Sim

Para acessar mais documentação técnica e downloads, visite o Portal do parceiro B2B da LG.