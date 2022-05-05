LG ELECTRONICS HONORED BY U.S. EPA AS

2022 ENERGY STAR PARTNER OF THE YEAR

Recognized for ‘Sustained Excellence’ in Environmental Sustainability,

LG Also Wins EPA’s Emerging Technology Award

SEOUL, May 5, 2022 – LG Electronics has been named 2022 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This prestigious honor, a distinction LG has received nine times since 2012, recognizes the company’s exemplary commitment to protecting the environment through leadership in ENERGY STAR certified products and promotions.



In addition to the Partner of the Year Award, LG received the ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award last month with the EPA honoring 43 LG refrigerator-freezer models, more than any other brand. The award-winning models feature advanced adaptive compressors and use R-600a, a refrigerant with very low global-warming potential (GWP).

Refrigerators that earn this environmental distinction outperform the federal minimum standard by at least 25 percent when the compressor is in adaptive mode compared to when the compressor is in a fixed-speed mode. Recognized products also contain low GWP (below 15) refrigerant and foam. Inverter Linear Compressor™* found in LG’s refrigerator lineups efficiently keep food fresh longer and noise levels lower compared to LG’s conventional models.

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR award winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Under its Zero Negative Environmental Impact initiative, LG plans to establish more production sites that make a positive impact on the environment. To ensure that the company reaches its stretch goals for carbon neutrality and circular economy, LG announced its intention to reduce the use of petrochemical-based plastics by introducing up to 600,000 tons of recycled plastic into its manufacturing process by 2030 and nearly double the recovery of electronic waste to 8 million tons by then.

LG is demonstrating what it takes to build a more sustainable future, according to EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “They are showing once again that taking action in support of a clean energy economy can be good not only for the environment, but also for business and customers. We know it’s going to take all of us working together to tackle the climate crisis,” he said.

*Tested by VDE by comparing energy consumption between LG model GBB530NSCXE (LG Inverter Linear Compressor) and GBB530NSQWB (LG conventional reciprocating compressor). Energy consumption test based on ISO 15502 standard.