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LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster 空氣清新機轉接器
AS55GGSY0
AS55GGWX0
安裝位置
*視乎產品型號，此產品的實際安裝位置可能會有所不同。
*如需更多詳細資訊，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
更換方式
此產品的更換說明可能會與以下的資料略有不同。
如需更多詳細資訊，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。
步驟 1
將轉接器連接至產品背面的轉接器連接端。
步驟 2
將轉接器的電源插頭插入插座。
- 握住產品，水平連接或拔除轉接器。
- 將轉接器完全插入，連接後切勿移動。(否則可能導致損壞。)
- 小心不要碰撞轉接器。否則，可能導致損壞。
* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告性描述，並可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。
* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。
* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。
總結
尺寸
所有規格
通用
零件編號
COV30041603
類別
轉接器
尺寸和重量
長度（公尺）
2
淨重（克）
314
用家意見
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