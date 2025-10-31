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LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster 空氣清新機轉接器

LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster 空氣清新機轉接器

COV30041603
Front view of LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster 空氣清新機轉接器 COV30041603
COV30041603 細節視圖
COV30041603 頂視圖
COV30041603 尺寸圖
Front view of LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster 空氣清新機轉接器 COV30041603
COV30041603 細節視圖
COV30041603 頂視圖
COV30041603 尺寸圖

主要功能

  • LG AeroBooster 空氣清新機原廠配件
  • 僅適用於 AS55GGSY0 型號。
AS55GGSY0
AS55GGWX0

安裝位置

將轉接器連接至產品背面的轉接器連接端

*視乎產品型號，此產品的實際安裝位置可能會有所不同。

*如需更多詳細資訊，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。

更換方式

此產品的更換說明可能會與以下的資料略有不同。

如需更多詳細資訊，請參閱您擁有的型號之產品手冊。

* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告性描述，並可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。

* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。

* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。

總結

列印

尺寸

COV30041603

所有規格

通用

  • 零件編號

    COV30041603

  • 類別

    轉接器

尺寸和重量

  • 長度（公尺）

    2

  • 淨重（克）

    314

用家意見

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