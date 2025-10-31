About Cookies on This Site

LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp 吸塵機 HEPA 濾網 (星空銀)

LG CordZero™ A9/A9Komp 吸塵機 HEPA 濾網 (星空銀)

ADQ74773918
主要功能

  • 可水洗，風乾後再次使用。配合其他濾網及過濾程序，有效過濾 99.9% PM2.5 懸浮粒子
  • 免費送貨至香港及澳門
  • 如同一訂單內購買非配件產品，只可選擇直送服務 ( 自取服務不適用)
A938SA
A955IA
A958SA
A958VA
A978VA
A9KExtra
A9KMaster
A9KUltra

適用於 LG CordZero™ A9 及 A9Komp 吸塵機型號：
A9KMaster, A9KExtra, A9KUltra, A938SA, A955IA, A958SA, A958VA, A978VA

安裝位置

視乎產品型號，此產品的實際安裝位置可能會有所不同。

如需詳細資訊，請參閱您的型號的產品手冊。

排氣濾網位於機身頂部

更換方式

此產品的更換說明可能會與以下的資料略有不同。

如需詳細資訊，請參閱您的型號的產品手冊。

步驟 1

從產品機身拆下電池。

將排氣濾網轉到解鎖位置，使排氣濾網從產品機身分開。

從產品機身拆下電池 將排氣濾網轉到解鎖位置，使排氣濾網從產品機身分開

步驟 2

插入乾淨而乾爽的 Pre-Filter，然後將排氣濾網轉到鎖定位置以重新裝到產品機身上。

插入乾淨而乾爽的 Pre Filter 然後將排氣濾網轉到鎖定位置以重新裝到產品機身上

清潔方式

如需詳細資訊，請參閱您的型號的產品手冊。

步驟 1

從產品機身拆下電池。

用二合一吸頭清除任何在摩打上的灰塵。

 

- 請勿用水清洗摩打。

從產品機身拆下電池 用二合一吸頭清除任何在摩打上的灰塵 請勿用水清洗摩打

步驟 2

刷拭灰塵來清潔濾網，並且每個月至少用自來水清洗一次。

 

- 為避免產生異味和摩打故障，請在將排氣濾網放在通風良好且不受陽光直射的地方至少 24 小時至完全風乾，然後再重新組裝。

刷拭灰塵來清潔濾網，並且每個月至少用自來水清洗一次 為避免產生異味和摩打故障，請在將排氣濾網放在通風良好且不受陽光直射的地方至少 24 小時至完全風乾，然後再重新組裝

* 產品影像和功能可能包括廣告表達，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品的外觀和規格等可能會因改良產品而有所變更，恕不另行通知。

* 所有產品影像均由照片裁剪，可能會與實際產品有所不同。產品顏色可能會因顯示器解像度、亮度設定和電腦規格而有所不同。

* 產品的性能可能會因使用環境和而有所不同，供應情況可能因商店而異。

列印

所有規格

通用

  • 類別

    濾網

尺寸和重量

  • 產品尺寸（寬 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    高 33

  • 直徑（公分）

    11

  • 淨重（克）

    74

