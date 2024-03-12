We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-80SNSS
8公斤 洗衣機
(0)
總結
所有規格
一般規格
-
洗衣機種類
頂揭式
-
香港能源效益級別
一級
-
摩打
智能變頻摩打
-
洗衣量 (公斤)
8
-
脫水轉速 (rpm)
740
-
排水方式
排水泵 (高水位)
-
水溫 (℃)
冷水
-
尺寸 闊 × 高 × 深 (毫米)
540 x 925 x 540
-
機門打開時高度 (毫米)
1210
設計
-
機身顏色
銀色
-
機門
特大強化玻璃 (深啡色)
-
控制面板
按鍵 + LED 顯示
功能
-
避震系統
有
-
智能感應
有
-
洗衣量感應
有
-
自動平衡
有
-
用水量
有
-
水位調節
有
-
雙向水流
有
-
水流調節
有
-
滾筒清潔
有
-
濾網
易潔濾網
-
運行中添加衣物
支援
-
兒童安全裝置
支援
-
運行時間顯示器
支援
-
預約完成時間 (小時)
3-18
-
蜂鳴器提示
支援
-
電路板防潮保護
有
洗滌程序
-
標準
有
-
羊毛洗
有
-
快速洗
有
-
倍護洗
有
-
預洗+標準
有
-
大件
有
-
夜間洗
有
-
滾筒清潔
有
額外洗滌功能
-
預洗
有
-
浸泡
有
-
過水 + 脫水
有
-
淨過水
有
-
淨脫水
有
-
風乾
有
備註
-
*
深度由前板至機背連背部去水喉（不包括機門及按鈕）
-
#
深度由機板前端最高點至機背部去水喉（包括機門及按鈕）