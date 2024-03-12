We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WT-80PV
8公斤頂揭式洗衣機
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
洗衣機類別
頂揭式
-
摩打
直驅式變頻摩打
-
洗衣量 (公斤)
8
-
顏色
銀色
-
控制版面顯示
LED
主要功能
-
妙手六重洗
Yes
-
智能感應
Yes
-
滾筒清潔
Yes
-
洗衣量感應
Yes
-
噴射沖洗
Yes
-
滾筒平衡
Yes
-
兒童安全裝置
Yes
-
洗衣時間顯示
Yes
-
預設時間 (小時)
3-48
洗衣程序
-
自訂模式
Yes
-
快洗
Yes
-
寜靜模式
Yes
-
智能模式
Yes
-
強力洗
Yes
-
標準模式
Yes
-
羊毛衣物
Yes
體積
-
淨機 (闊*高*深, 毫米)
540*935*540
-
淨重 (公斤)
38.5