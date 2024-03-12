About Cookies on This Site

10公斤950 轉 “Big-in” 蒸氣洗衣機

規格

評論

支援

WT-WHE10SV

(0)
10公斤 “Big-in” 蒸氣 洗衣機
列印

主要規格

  • 最大洗衣量（千克）

    10

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深 毫米）

    540 x 945 x 540

  • 蒸氣

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    支援

所有規格

尺寸及重量

  • 產品開蓋後的高度（毫米）

    1250

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深 毫米）

    540 x 945 x 540

材質與飾面

  • 機體顏色

    鋼銀色

  • 蓋子類型

    特大強化玻璃 (深啡色)

容量

  • 最大洗衣量（千克）

    10

控制與顯示

  • 顯示器類型

    觸控 + LED 顯示

  • 門鎖顯示器

功能

  • 妙手 6 重洗

  • 類型

    頂揭式

  • 洗滌程序結束信號

  • 補放漏洗衣物

    支援

  • 直驅式變頻摩打

  • LoadSense

  • 蒸氣

  • 不鏽鋼滾筒

程序

  • 纖幼衣物

  • 下載模式

  • 大件

  • Eco Save

  • 標準

  • 預洗+標準

  • 快速洗

  • 過水+脫水

  • 運動裝

  • 滾筒清潔

額外選項

  • 空氣烘乾

  • 補放漏洗衣物

    支援

  • 兒童安全鎖

    支援

  • 浸泡

  • 預洗

  • 遙距控制

    支援

  • 過水

  • 延遲時間

  • 蒸氣

  • 滾筒清洗

智能科技

  • 下載洗滌程序

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    支援

  • 滾筒清潔指導

    支援

