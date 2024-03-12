We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 吋 UltraGear™全高清 1毫秒 遊戲顯示器
所有規格
顯示
-
尺寸 (英寸)
23.6
-
尺寸 (cm)
59.8
-
解像度
1920 x 1080
-
屏幕類型
TN
-
屏幕比例
16:9
-
像素間距
0.2715 x 0.2715 mm
-
亮度 (最少)
240 cd/m²
-
亮度 (典型)
300 cd/m²
-
色域 (典型)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
色彩深度 (顏色數)
16.7M
-
對比度 (最少)
700:1
-
對比度 (典型)
1000:1
-
反應時間
1ms
-
可視角度 (CR≥10)
170º(右/左), 160º(上/下)
-
表面處理
防眩光, 3H 硬度
功能特色
-
不閃爍屏幕
是
-
閱讀模式
有
-
1ms 動態模式抑制
支援
-
RADEON FreeSync™
支援
-
FreeSync (低幀率補償)
支援
-
黑色穩定器
有
-
Dynamic Action Sync
支援
-
十字線
有
-
智能節能
有
軟件支援
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
支援
連接性
-
HDMI
2
-
HDMI (最高解像度, Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
1
-
DP 版本
1.2
-
DP (最高解像度, Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
耳機輸出
有
電源
-
類型
外置電源 (變壓器)
-
AC 電源輸入
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
耗電量 (典型)
30W
-
耗電量 (最大)
40W
-
耗電量 (睡眠模式)
少於 0.3W
-
耗電量 (DC 電源關閉)
少於 0.3W
機械設計
-
可調節座檯架
傾斜
-
掛牆架支援
100 x 100 mm
尺寸及重量
-
連座檯架尺寸 (寬x高x深)
556.8 x 419.8 x 180.6 mm
-
不連座檯架尺寸 (寬x高x深)
556.8 x 333.8 x 61.1 mm
-
出貨尺寸 (寬x高x深)
628 x 395 x 131 mm
-
連座檯架重量 (kg)
3.7
-
不連座檯架重量 (kg)
3.2
配件
-
HDMI
有
-
其他配件
機頂螺絲3枚