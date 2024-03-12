We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[官網限定] OLED 遊戲顯示器限定優惠
17/06/2024 ~ 07/07/2024
OLED 遊戲顯示器系列，即送 $500 Steam 數位禮物卡！
- 27'' UltraGear™ OLED 遊戲顯示器 27GS95QE-B - $7,890
- 32" UltraGear™ 4K UHD OLED 遊戲顯示器 32GS95UE-B - $13,190
- 34" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R 弧形遊戲顯示器 34GS95QE-B - $10,990
- 39" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R 弧形遊戲顯示器 39GS95QE-B - $13,590
- 45" UltraGear™ 21:9 Ultra-WQHD OLED 800R 弧形遊戲顯示器 45GS95QE-B - $14,990
