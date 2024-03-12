We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LD136FGD0
LG 20.6L 抽濕機 LD136FGD0
所有規格
GENERAL
-
Dehumidification (30℃ / 80% RH)
20.6L
-
Dehumidification (27℃ / 60% RH
12.5L
-
Bucket Volume (Liter)
4L
-
Power Rating
220-240V / 50Hz
-
Watt (W)
270
-
Energy Factor
1.93
-
Energy Grade
1
-
Type
Compressor
-
Refrigerant Type
R-134a
-
Noise Level (High / Low)
39 /36
SIZE
-
Dimensions
361*558*287
-
Net Weight
18.0kg
FEATURES
-
Display
LED
-
Timer
1Hr - 8Hr
-
Shoe(Spot) Dry
Yes
-
Fan Type
Turbo
-
Fan Speed
2
-
Automatic Shut-Off System
Yes
-
Automatic Defrost System
Yes
-
Low Temperature Operation (℃)
5℃
-
Bucket Full Indicator
Yes
-
Bucket Loading Direction
Front
-
Easy-Roll Caster
4 Way
-
Filter
Multi Protection Filter + Anti Bacteria Air Filter