341L下置式冷凍型 線性變頻式壓縮機 雙門雪櫃

規格

評論

支援

M459SB1

主要規格

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    595 x 1860 x 682

  • 能源效益等級

    一級能源標籤

  • 壓縮機類型

    線性變頻式壓縮機

所有規格

基本規格

  • 能源效益等級

    一級能源標籤

控制與顯示

  • 櫃門警報

  • 快速製冷

尺寸與重量

  • 產品尺寸（闊 x 高 x 深，毫米）

    595 x 1860 x 682

  • 產品重量（千克）

    72

功能

  • 機門送風+

材質與飾面

  • 手柄類型

    隱藏式手柄

效能

  • 壓縮機類型

    線性變頻式壓縮機

雪櫃冰格

  • 冰箱燈

    LED

  • 層架_強化玻璃

  • 蔬果盒

    1

  • 蔬果盒（蔬果保濕平衡）

    1

LG 為您精選