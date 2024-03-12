50" AI ThinQ LG UHD 4K TV - UP78

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
主要規格
-
顯示類型
4K UHD
-
刷新率
60Hz Native
-
影像處理器
Quad Core 4K 處理器
-
HDR
HDR10 / HLG
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1121 x 651 x 57.1
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
12.1
所有規格
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
顯示類型
4K UHD
-
解像度
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
背光技術
Direct
-
刷新率
60Hz Native
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
影像處理器
Quad Core 4K 處理器
-
人工智能倍線技術
4K Upscaling
-
動態色調配對
支援
-
人工智能亮度控制
支援
-
HDR
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
支援
-
影像模式
9 (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)
GAMING
-
HGIG 模式
支援
-
電競界面
支援
-
ALLM (自動低延遲模式)
支援
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
支援
-
系統
webOS 6.0
-
ThinQ
支援
-
智能家電界面
支援
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
支援
-
Gray Scale
支援
-
Invert Colors
支援
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
機身不連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1121 x 651 x 57.1
-
機身連座檯架尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1121 x 703 x 249
-
包裝盒尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深, mm)
1215 x 810 x 162
-
檯架 (闊 x 深, mm)
739 x 249
-
機身不連座檯架重量 (kg)
12.1
-
機身連座檯架重量 (kg)
13.2
-
連包裝盒重量 (kg)
16
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
200 x 200
AUDIO
-
AI 聲學調音
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
專業清晰語音
清晰語音
-
LG Sound Sync
支援
-
電視聲音模式分享
支援
-
聲音同步輸出
支援
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
支援
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Support
支援 (v 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
支援