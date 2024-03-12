We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 42吋 CINEMA 3D 智能電視 LA6900
所有規格
共通規格
-
平面尺寸(吋)
42
-
解像度
1920 x 1080
-
背光技術
Edge LED
-
動態影像清晰度 (Hz)
400
-
微像素控制
Yes
廣播系統
-
模擬制式
PAL-DK/I, NTSC-M
影像
-
Triple XD 影像引擎
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
Yes
-
Smart Color Gradation
Yes
-
Dynamic Color Enhancer
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
影像模式
7 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2)
-
影像精靈 II (2D/3D)
Yes
-
長寬比
8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Zoom, Cinema Zoom 1)
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
Yes (HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:3 pull down)
Yes
-
AV Mode (Picture & Sound)
Yes (Off / Cinema / Game)
-
(3D/MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes
音效
-
杜比數碼解碼器
Yes (Dolby MS10)
-
揚聲器系統
2.1 Speaker System
-
音頻輸出
12W+12W
-
重低音
Yes
-
第二代原音技術
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
3D
-
3D Type (SG/FPR/AR/GPR/Non-Glass)
FPR
-
Supporting Format
S/S, T/B, C/B, F/S
-
Format Auto Detection
Yes
-
3D to 2D Convert Source
Yes
-
2D to 3D Convert Source
Yes
-
- Depth Control
0~+20 (default : 10)
-
- Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
- 2D to 3D Mode
5 modes (Standard, Manual, Cinema, Sport, Extreme)
-
3D Depth Control
Yes
-
3D Viewpoint Control
-10~+10 (default : 0)
-
3D Image Correction
Yes
-
3D Moving Picture format
WMV, H.264
-
3D Sound Zooming
Yes
-
Dual Play
Ready
-
3D Picture Mode
Yes
SMART TV
-
App Store
Yes
-
Premium CP
Yes
-
Game World
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Social Center
Yes
-
On Now
Yes (HK only, SU)
-
Search & Recommendation
Yes
-
3D World (3D Contents Streaming)
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
----- Media Share -----
-----
-
- Remote App
Yes
-
- Network File Browser (DLNA)
Yes
-
----- Screen Share -----
-----
-
- MHL
Yes
-
- Miracast
Yes
-
- 2nd Display
Yes (HD)
-
- Tag On : NFC (Mobile → TV, TV → Mobile)
Yes
-
- WiDi
Yes
-
- DLNA (Mobile Smart Share App)
Yes
-
----- Home Share -----
-----
-
- WiFi Direct
Yes
-
- Windows 7/8 Certified
Yes
-
- Wi-Fi Ready
B/in
-
- Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
DVR
-
DVR Type (Digital or Analog)
Digital
-
DVR Built-in or Ready
B/in
-
External Input record
Yes (composite only)
-
Time Shift
Yes
USB
-
Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)
DivX HD, RMVB
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
SPECIAL
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
INPUT DEVICE/ UX
-
Magic Remote B/in / Ready
Yes
-
- Modes ( 4 modes)
4 modes ( Pointing / Gesture/ Wheel/ Voice)
-
Voice recognition
Yes
-
- Laungage
Mandarin / Cantonese/ English
-
TV Camera B/in / Ready
Ready
-
Smart Phone Remote Controller (Remote App)
Yes
連接 (輸入及輸出)
-
---- TV Side ----
-----
-
HDMI (Simplink:HDMI CEC)
3 (V)
-
USB 3.0/2.0
3 (V) - Available for USB Hub
-
--- TV Rear ----
-----
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1 (Component)
-
色差輸入+音效(Y/Pb/Pr/L/R)
1 (Composite)
-
LAN 乙太網絡
1
-
耳筒輸出
1
配件
-
3D眼鏡（型號）及數量
4 pcs (F310)
尺寸
-
闊x長x深（毫米）不連座檯架
951x564x34.5
-
闊x長x深（毫米）連座檯架
951x634x269
-
重量（公斤）不連座檯架
12.2
-
重量（公斤）連座檯架
14.3