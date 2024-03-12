About Cookies on This Site

LG 高清電視

規格

評論

支援

LG 高清電視

60PS40FR

LG 高清電視

(0)
列印

所有規格

共通規格

  • 產品類別

    等離子電視

  • 平面尺寸(吋)

    60

廣播系統

  • NTSC RF 3.58

    Yes

  • NTSC AV 3.58, 4.43

    Yes

影像

  • XD 影像引擎

    Yes

  • 長寬比校正

    7 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom)

  • 顏色溫度控制

    Yes

  • 圖像狀態模式

    5 Modes (Vivid/Standard/Cinema/Sports/Game)

  • Just Scan (0% overscan)

    Yes

  • 24p 真實影院(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)

    Yes

  • 影視模式 II (電影/遊戲/運動)

    Yes

  • 電影模式 (3:2 Pull down)

    Yes

視頻

  • 解像度

    1920x1080

  • 動態對比率

    2,000,000:1

  • 顏色顯示(R,G,B)

    16bit

  • 亮度

    1500

  • 觀看角度

    180/180

  • 全高清

    Yes

  • 600Hz 子場驅動

    Yes

  • 壽命(小時)

    100,000h

音頻

  • 杜比數碼解碼器

    Yes

  • 揚聲器系統

    1 Way 2 Speakers

  • 音頻輸出

    10W+10W

  • 環繞系統

    SRS Trussuround XT

  • 聲音模式

    5 Modes (SRSTSXT/Standard(User)/Cinema(User)/ Sport(User)/Game(User))

  • 清晰聲音II

    Yes

  • 智能聲量調校器

    Yes

功能

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • 智能節能

    Smart Energy Saving Plus

  • 智能感應器

    Yes

  • 無形揚聲器

    Yes

  • 1080P　來源輸入

    HDMI 60p/30p,50p/24pComponent 60p/30p,50p/24pRGB 1920x1080(60p)

  • 影音輸入導航

    Yes

  • 輸入標籤

    Yes

  • 旋轉 (°)

    +20° / 20°

  • MP3/JEPG

    Yes

  • MPEG 2/4

    Yes

  • Subtitle for DivX (HD/SD)

    SD

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • 動態視項播放

    Yes

  • 畫面凍結

    Yes

連接

  • 影音輸入

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1

  • USB 2.0

    Yes

  • RF 輸入

    Yes

  • HDMI/HDCP 輸入

    2

  • RGB輸入 (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • 電腦音頻輸入

    Yes

  • RS232C (控制 / SVC)

    Yes

  • RGB 輸入 (Dsub 15pin)

    Yes

  • 桌面音頻輸入

    Yes

  • 影音輸出

    Yes

  • 組件輸入 (Y,Pb,Pr) + 音頻

    Yes

電源

  • 電壓 Hz

    100 ~ 240V 50/60Hz

  • 秏源

    473.1

  • 待機 (關機模式)

    0.1W↓

  • 待機 (待機模式)

    0.2W ↓

尺寸

  • 盤(不包括架)

    47.16

  • 包括架

    53.06

  • 包裝

    59.8

  • 1468x949.5x88.5

  • 包括架

    1468*1028.8*395.5

  • 包裝

    1615x515x1140

