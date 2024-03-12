We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A938SA
LG CordZero™ A9 (韓國製造, 星空銀 – 單電池版)
(0)
總結
所有規格
一般規格
-
產品種類
CordZero™ A9
-
摩打
智能變頻摩打
-
氣旋技術
多重旋風式氣旋
-
吸力
140W
-
充電時間
3.5小時
-
操作音量
低至75分貝
-
集塵箱容量 (升)
0.4
-
指示燈
3 LED
-
主機尺寸 (闊 x 高 x 深)(毫米)
105 x 215 x 295
-
重量 (連地板吸頭)(kg)
2.7
設計特色
-
機身顏色
星空銀
-
機身掌握
Opti-balanced handle™
-
伸縮式吸管
4段伸縮式吸管
-
集塵箱
易潔式設計
-
可水洗濾網
HEPA, 前導濾網及金屬濾網
-
充電
掛牆、座地或簡易安裝
強勁吸力
-
一般使用
40分鐘*
-
強效清潔
9分鐘
-
Turbo 效能
6分鐘
5重過濾系統
-
PM2.5 懸浮粒子過濾
99.9%
-
PM0.3 懸浮粒子過濾
99.97%
配件
-
強效絨毛吸頭
有
-
震動寢具吸頭
N/A
-
二合一吸頭
有
-
隙縫吸頭
有
-
床褥專用吸頭
有
-
頑垢清潔吸頭
有
-
充電座
有
-
電池
鋰離子電池1枚
-
前導濾網
2個
-
HEPA濾網
有
備註
-
*
適用於非電動吸頭及震動寢具吸頭