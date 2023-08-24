About Cookies on This Site

24 (23.8 Diagonal) FHD Multitasking IPS Monitor

24BK550Y-B

24 (23.8 Diagonal) FHD Multitasking IPS Monitor

FULL HD IPS DISPLAY

FULL HD IPS DISPLAY

Designed for professionals, this Full HD display with IPS technology minimizes color shifts and provides outstanding picture quality from virtually any viewing angle.

*Wall mount sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

INTEGRATED POWER MODULE FOR ORGANIZED WORKSPACES

INTEGRATED POWER MODULE FOR ORGANIZED WORKSPACES

The power module is integrated with the monitor, helping to reduce the amount of power modules in your workspace.

*8MP(Mega Pixel): 4K, 3840x2160.
*Calibrator is not included.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

PERSONALIZED VIEWING ANGLES AND EASY ASSEMBLY

PERSONALIZED VIEWING ANGLES AND EASY ASSEMBLY

The monitors provide comfortable viewing with versatile screen height/tilt/pivot/swivel adjustments. You can customize the display condition to create a more personal, comfortable workstation. The monitor can be easily assembled without any tools, and is also able to be wall-mounted*.

*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.
*Wall mount sold separately.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

MINI PC MOUNTING CAPABILITIES

MINI PC MOUNTING CAPABILITIES

The BK550 is designed to allow for the discreet mounting of compatible mini PCs on the rear. Using an Intel NUC or 100x100mm wall mount, users can easily mount their mini PC*

*Bracket and PC sold separately.
*Monitor from the video clip may differ from the actual model.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size Class (diagonal)

    60.4cm (23.8)

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (CIE1976)

    72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.2745 x 0.2745

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    250cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • (DFC)

    5000000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178/178

  • Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)

    Anti-Glare 3H

SIGNAL INPUT

  • D-Sub

    Yes

  • DVI

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes (1.2)

  • HDMI

    Yes (1.4)

  • Jack Location

    Vertical

  • PC Audio In

    Yes

  • [ Jack Location ]

    Vertical

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB

    USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)

POWER

  • Speaker

    2ch stereo

  • Audio output (watt)

    1.2W x 2

  • Type

    Built-in

  • Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Mode

    On Mode:14 W/ Sleep Mode :0.2W / Off Mode: 0.17W

FREQUENCY

  • H-Frequency (D-Sub)

    30 ~ 83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (D-Sub)

    56 ~ 75 Hz

  • H-Frequency (DVI-D)

    30 ~ 83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (DVI-D)

    56 ~ 75 Hz

  • H-Frequency (HDMI)

    30 ~ 83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (HDMI)

    PC: 56~75 Hz, AV: 50~61 Hz

  • H-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    30 ~ 83 kHz

  • V-Frequency (DisplayPort)

    56 ~ 75 Hz

RESOLUTION

  • D-sub

    1920 x 1080

  • DVI-D

    1920 x 1080

  • DisplayPort

    1920 x 1080

  • HDMI

    1920 x 1080

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number

    7

  • Key Description

    MENU, OK/INPUT, POWER

  • Key Type

    Tact

  • LED Color(On mode)

    White

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    LED OFF

  • [ Key Location ]

    Front

LANGUAGE

  • Country

    English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese

  • Number of Language

    18

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Ratio

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    Yes (1.4)

  • Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

    Yes

  • Key Lock

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • Response Time

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Off Timer

    Yes

  • Six Axis Control

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes (Conserve energy by using luminance compensation algorithm)

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front / Back Cover / Stand / Base

    Black (Texture)

STAND

  • Base Detachable

    Yes

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5° ~ 35°

  • Height range

    130mm

  • Down Height

    70mm

  • Pivot

    Yes (Bi-directional, 90°)

  • Swivel

    Yes ('0°~355° (±5°))

  • Mini PC Bracket Ready

    Yes

CABINET

  • Set (with Stand)

    554mm x 239mm x 383mm

  • Set (without Stand)

    554mm x 59m x 333mm

  • Box

    628mm x 506mm x 178mm

  • VESA / Wall Mount

    100 x 100 (Wall mount)

  • Weight - Set (with Stand)

    5.7 kg

  • Weight - Set (without Stand)

    3.5 kg

  • Box Weight

    7.8 kg

STANDARD

  • TCO

    Yes (7.0)

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-GS

    Yes

  • TUV-Ergo

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B

    Yes

  • CE

    Yes

  • EPA

    Yes (7.0)

  • ISO 9241-307

    Yes

  • EPEAT

    Yes (Gold,US/DG)

  • Windows

    Win 10

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • PVC-Free

    Yes

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • CD (Manual / Software)

    Yes (Manual, Driver)

LIMITED WARRANTY

  • Warranty

    3 Years

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.