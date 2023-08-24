We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24 (23.8 Diagonal) FHD Multitasking IPS Monitor
*8MP(Mega Pixel): 4K, 3840x2160.
*Dynamic Sync Mode is only available to 60Hz input source.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size Class (diagonal)
60.4cm (23.8)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1976)
72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Brightness (Typ.)
250cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
5000000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178/178
-
Surface Treatment (Glare/non Glare)
Anti-Glare 3H
SIGNAL INPUT
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI
Yes
-
Display Port
Yes (1.2)
-
HDMI
Yes (1.4)
-
Jack Location
Vertical
-
PC Audio In
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ]
Vertical
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB
USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)
POWER
-
Speaker
2ch stereo
-
Audio output (watt)
1.2W x 2
-
Type
Built-in
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Mode
On Mode:14 W/ Sleep Mode :0.2W / Off Mode: 0.17W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (D-Sub)
30 ~ 83 kHz
-
V-Frequency (D-Sub)
56 ~ 75 Hz
-
H-Frequency (DVI-D)
30 ~ 83 kHz
-
V-Frequency (DVI-D)
56 ~ 75 Hz
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30 ~ 83 kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
PC: 56~75 Hz, AV: 50~61 Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30 ~ 83 kHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56 ~ 75 Hz
RESOLUTION
-
D-sub
1920 x 1080
-
DVI-D
1920 x 1080
-
DisplayPort
1920 x 1080
-
HDMI
1920 x 1080
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number
7
-
Key Description
MENU, OK/INPUT, POWER
-
Key Type
Tact
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
LED OFF
-
[ Key Location ]
Front
LANGUAGE
-
Country
English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Greek, Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Ukrainian, Portuguese (Brazil), Hindi, Traditional Chinese
-
Number of Language
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Picture Mode
Yes
-
Ratio
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (1.4)
-
Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)
Yes
-
Key Lock
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
Response Time
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Off Timer
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes (Conserve energy by using luminance compensation algorithm)
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
OSC (On Screen Control / Screen Split)
Yes
COLOR
-
Front / Back Cover / Stand / Base
Black (Texture)
STAND
-
Base Detachable
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5° ~ 35°
-
Height range
130mm
-
Down Height
70mm
-
Pivot
Yes (Bi-directional, 90°)
-
Swivel
Yes ('0°~355° (±5°))
-
Mini PC Bracket Ready
Yes
CABINET
-
Set (with Stand)
554mm x 239mm x 383mm
-
Set (without Stand)
554mm x 59m x 333mm
-
Box
628mm x 506mm x 178mm
-
VESA / Wall Mount
100 x 100 (Wall mount)
-
Weight - Set (with Stand)
5.7 kg
-
Weight - Set (without Stand)
3.5 kg
-
Box Weight
7.8 kg
STANDARD
-
TCO
Yes (7.0)
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-GS
Yes
-
TUV-Ergo
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B
Yes
-
CE
Yes
-
EPA
Yes (7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold,US/DG)
-
Windows
Win 10
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
PVC-Free
Yes
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
CD (Manual / Software)
Yes (Manual, Driver)
LIMITED WARRANTY
-
Warranty
3 Years
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics Nanjing New Technology Co. Ltd, NO.346, YAOXIN ROAD ECONOMIC & TECHNICAL DEVELOPMENT ZONE, NANJING, 210038, PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA
-
Imported By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd,A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi – 110044
-
