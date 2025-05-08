We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Revolutionize Your Signage Experience with
Enhanced Security and Seamless Performance
Versatility
Utilizing webOS Signage allows for flexible configuration of the size of internal content or external displays according to the user’s intention. The degree of flexibility in screen arrangement often depends on the location or purpose of operating signage products. Using webOS-based signage effectively addresses such requirements.
Multiple Screen Composition
To meet diverse market needs, it should be able to provide various screen configurations. webOS Signage allows for the differentiation of display areas, enabling diverse content arrangements, and offers various content input sources for user convenience.
Multi Screen with PBP/PIP
PBP (Picture-By-Picture) features multiple screens in a single display, while PIP (Picture-In-Picture) supports playing both the main screen and sub-screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility in allocating space for each content source.
Multi Video Tags
Multi Video Tags supports simultaneous broadcasting of multiple inputs, such as local media files, URL streaming, external input, and live streaming video. This feature serves to showcase the wide range of video attributes that can be displayed.
* The availability of multi video tags feature may differ by models.
Usability
Digital signage is often delivered in large quantities, requiring repetitive and time-consuming setups. webOS Signage offers various user conveniences to alleviate this inconvenience.
Customizable Screen Arrangement
webOS Signage offers scalability through customizable screen sizes (e.g., 2×2, 4×6), allowing for tailored installations to suit specific purposes, with the added flexibility of rotatable screens. Additionally, it provides preconfigured settings tailored for different verticals such as malls, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), transportation, education, and more, each with its own dedicated preset mode. This feature simplifies initial setup and enables versatile video configurations for each vertical.
Simplified Initial Setup
The ‘QUICK START’ menu contains all initial set-up values on one page, giving you one-stop access to select each item such as language, rotation, and input source. You can also easily move to other detailed settings by clicking on the bottom button. With all signage-related functions indexed in ‘EZ SETTING’, you can search and set frequently-used menus. Even if you are a beginner, each menu comes with detailed descriptions for ease of use. Setting up and getting associated apps is easy.
Device Management
Registering webOS devices on LG’s cloud platform, known as LG Business Cloud, allows for effortless management. Within LG Business Cloud, customization of specific settings like DPM mode and server configurations for signage is possible and can be applied uniformly.
* Firmware updates may be required to register webOS devices on LG Business Cloud.
Reliability
Reliability is crucial when it comes to using signage products. When used for commercial purposes, not only is the hardware's durability important for longer playback times compared to regular displays, but also the reliability of content playback, which should not be interrupted. webOS Signage provides various features to enhance reliability from installation to actual usage.
High Performance SoC
Based on a high-performance System-on-Chip (SoC), it can execute several tasks at once and provide smooth content playback.
Constant Content Play
In commercial signage, content may suddenly stop playing due to unexpected network problems. To reduce interruptions from failovers, automatic playback of alternative content can be enabled.
Installation Accuracy
If signage products are initially installed at an incorrect angle, the displayed content will also be played at an incorrect angle in the future. To prevent such errors from installation, webOS Signage products are equipped with a self-leveler tool for checking horizontal and vertical levels during installation, minimizing the possibility of errors.
* The availability of leveler tool feature may differ by models.
Compatibility
Signage products are used both independently and in conjunction with solutions or other equipment. webOS Signage offers high compatibility, allowing integration with various hardware and solutions.
Compatibility with Hardware
webOS Signage offers screen mirroring capabilities through Miracast feature. This allows content playback by mirroring devices such as smartphones and tablets to webOS Signage. It facilitates easy screen sharing in meeting rooms where signage products are installed.
Compatibility with Solutions
webOS Signage is compatible not only with solutions developed by LG, such as LG Business Cloud, but also with professional AV control solutions like CISCO and Crestron Connected.
Programming Language Compatibility
webOS Signage facilitates easy development of apps used within webOS Signage by being compatible with programming languages such as HTML, JavaScript, and CSS. Also, web engine LTS (Long-term support) provides latest development condition.
Security
When digital signage is exposed to external hacking, there can be instances of unintended content playback. From a business perspective, such incidents can have a significant impact on the company's image. LG Shield takes various security measures to mitigate the risks associated with external hacking.
Five-tiered Defense System
LG Shield goes beyond security measures at the operating system (OS) level. It employs a five-tiered defense system, encompassing server, application, operating system, system (kernel) and hardware. Each layer operates independently to provide broad protection against various threats.
Real-time Monitoring
Detecting security issues in real-time allows for prompt responses and decision-making when problematic behaviors arise. Enhancing security is achieved through technologies that provide real-time protection and functions that log any problematic situations, bolstering overall security measures.
* All real-time monitoring features are disabled by default and can only be enabled by user preference.
Intrusion Detection & Prevention System (IDPS)
It serves as a robust defense mechanism, dedicated to ensuring the security of networks and systems through continuous, real-time monitoring.
Secure Audit Logging
It plays a crucial role in safeguarding networks and systems from security threats. This system combines real-time monitoring with proactive measures to ensure robust defense mechanisms against unauthorized access and malicious activities.
Security Threat Management System
With LG ConnectedCare, when risk factors are detected, information is transmitted to the server and real-time defense and response commands are delivered to the device.
* To use the LG ConnectedCare, a separate paid subscription is required.
Security Zone Division
A simple yet powerful way to enhance security is by establishing separate security zones. This method strengthens security across three of the five layers: OS, system, and hardware.
Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP)
The kernel is crucial for devic e security and data protection. To defend against attacks attempting to leak critical data or remotely control the device, key components are segregated into separate secure zones and further fortified through real-time monitoring.
Trusted Execution Environment (TEE)
It separates a secure area in the device to ensure that security-related operations, such as authentication and encryption processing, occur in a safe environment, reducing the risk of hacking.
Security Certification
webOS demonstrates a high level of security through external certifications related to security. In addition, its strict internal development processes further ensure that security is integrated at every stage, providing a secure and reliable user experience.
CC EAL2
Based on the webOS 6.0 platform, it has achieved Common Criteria (ISO/IEC 15408) EAL2 certification.
LG-SDL
LG established internal software development process (LG-SDL : Secure Development Lifecycle) to develop secure software for all LG Electronics products.
Better Life for All
webOS Signage is an energy-efficient display equipped with an advanced power consumption reduction feature. Certain webOS products have received certifications from Carbon Trust and EPEAT.
Efficient Power Management
The screen brightness of webOS products is automatically adjusted according to ambient light conditions, ensuring optimized power management. In low light environments, the brightness decreases, thanks to the auto-brightness sensor. This built-in feature enhances power management by dynamically adapting the signage display's brightness to external light levels.
Environmental Certifications
Since 2022, some webOS products have been certified as “CO2 Measured” by the Carbon Trust and are working towards achieving the even higher “Reducing CO2” certification. Aligning with this commitment, certain webOS signage has earned EPEAT Bronze, which recognizes a reduced environmental impact throughout the product lifecycle, from manufacturing to end-of-life disposal.
* The range of certification may vary depending on the product.