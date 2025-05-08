About Cookies on This Site

LG Business Cloud Logo

This image features the LG Business Cloud main screen on a monitor, with various web page views shown behind it.

Unleash the Creative
Potential of Your Signage

Unleash the Creative<br>Potential of Your Signage Visit LG Business Cloud

* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

LG Business Cloud Logo

LG Business Cloud is a solution platform that gathers LG’s B2B solutions in one place. It includes solutions such as CMS, RMS and advertisement enabling diverse and efficient use of digital signage solutions. It is a cloud platform where upcoming solutions will be sequentially added. We have provided various explanations related to the solutions to enhance accessibility and made it possible to purchase, integrate, and manage solutions all from one website.

LG SuperSign Cloud

A solution that effortlessly enables content creation and distribution with flexible editing tools​.

Learn More Contact Us

LG ConnectedCare

A cloud solution to centrally monitor and manage the operation of LG signage displays​.

Learn More Contact Us

LG ConnectedCare (DMS)

A cloud solution for remotely control and manage the status of LG CreateBoard and signage displays​.

Learn More Contact Us

LG DOOH Ads

A DOOH(Digital Out-Of-Home) platform designed to optimize media management​.

Learn More Contact Us

LG Pro:Centric Cloud

Cloud-based hotel management solution that allows for integrated management​.

Learn More Contact Us

LG CreateBoard Lab

The LG CreateBoard Lab is a collaborative writing service built around LG CreateBoard.

Learn More Contact Us

Solution Experience

This image captures a scene of an administrator managing a solution on a laptop, with various solution site pages appearing above.

User Friendly Materials

In LG Business Cloud, you can not only access detailed pages of the solutions included but also download brochures to understand the solutions in detail, and watch tutorial videos.

Trial License

Also available is the option to apply for a free trial license* to experience the solution firsthand.

* The number and period of free trial licenses may vary by country.

Use Cases

Explore the utilization of solutions through various scenarios and their integration into business operations.

Solution Purchase and Subscription

Select and purchase or subscribe to the necessary solutions based on quantity, type, grade, and duration of licenses according to the usage environment, similar to buying products online. Solutions purchased or subscribed to can be easily integrated with LG devices* on the same website.

* Depending on the device, available solutions may vary.
** Online purchases and subscriptions are now available in the U.S., with plans to expand to other countries in the future.

This image portrays a laptop screen subscribing to or purchasing a solution, demonstrating the ease of purchase via the website.

Device Management

In LG Business Cloud, registration of LG signage devices* enables support for simple controls such as power on/ off, rebooting, etc. Brief information about registered devices (device type, model name, serial number, etc.) can also be viewed.

* Applies to devices with webOS 6.0 version or above.

This image shows a laptop managing devices across various locations, demonstrating remote control capabilities.