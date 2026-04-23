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Premium seaside hotel room featuring LG integrated solutions with modern design, open terrace view, and smart in-room technology for a refined guest experience.

Premium seaside hotel room featuring LG integrated solutions with modern design, open terrace view, and smart in-room technology for a refined guest experience.

For smarter workplaces, LG integrated solutions

Designed for focus and comfort

Create modern workplaces where comfort and technology work in harmony. Optimized air quality and vivid displays support productivity and well-being throughout the day.

 

  • Consistent comfort and ambiance across all areas
  • Relaxing, engaging experiences that enhance every visit
  • Seamless integration of technology and design

Smart, efficient systems that simplify management

Simplify workplace operations with centralized control, energy optimization, and reliable performance. Maintain comfort and improve efficiency with smart, centralized systems.

 

  • Centralized monitoring and control for easier management
  • Energy-efficient operation
  • Scalable systems adaptable to various office layouts

Corporate & Office solutions by need

Cooperation / Office room

Create collaborative office environments with smart climate control, advanced displays, and versatile devices that connect effortlessly to support focus, creativity, and teamwork.

Bright office space with desks and chairs arranged in an open layout, featuring multiple monitors displaying architectural designs, video calls, and visuals. A ceiling-mounted air unit is visible above.
Set of four indoor air-conditioning units in different shapes, including a ceiling cassette, circular diffuser, wall-mounted unit, and slim rectangular vent, displayed on a plain background.

VRF System Indoor Units

LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.

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Large interactive display showing a 3D layout of an outdoor café-style space, with smaller inset images of interior design concepts, set against a light background.

Interactive Digital Signage

LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience for effective work.

Learn more
LG gram Pro product image

LG gram

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more
Wide desktop monitor with a slim white stand displaying vibrant abstract shapes in red, purple, and gold tones, set against a plain light background.

UltraFine™

UltraFine™ provides razor-sharp images and precise detail.

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Meeting room

Transform meeting rooms with vivid displays, interactive boards, and advanced projection, enabling clear communication and effective collaboration.

Transform meeting rooms with vivid displays, interactive boards, and advanced projection, enabling clear communication and effective collaboration.
Digital signage screen showing a pink-themed spring promotion with decorative flowers and two women posing in stylish clothing, displayed against a light background.

Standard Signage

Elevate your business with LG’s standard UHD Signage solutions. Experience stunning visuals and innovative technology.

Learn more
Large all-in-one LED display showing colorful charts and graphs beside a decorative scene with green leaves and a white bowl, set against a light background.

Indoor LED

Full model line-up, ranging from super fine-pitch to standard indoor pitch, for diverse indoor application.

Learn more
Large interactive display showing a 3D layout of an outdoor café-style space, with smaller inset images of interior design concepts, set against a light background.

Interactive Digital Signage

LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience for effective work.

Learn more
Slim black laptop with a vivid purple abstract design on the screen, displayed against a plain light background.

LG gram

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more
Front-facing white projector with a large circular lens on the right side and horizontal ventilation slats, shown against a plain light background.

LG gram Book

See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.

Learn more
Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Abstract red background with large overlapping pink gradient shapes, creating a modern and minimalistic design

Connect with LG business

If you’d like to receive a quote for a product you’re interested in or have any other questions, feel free to let me know.

Contact us

Phone

Information display: 1800-180-9898 Monday to Sunday
SAC Solutions: 1800-180-3575 Monday to Saturday
(Excluding national holidays, 9am to 6pm IST)

Mail

ID : (Sales) b2b.solutions@lge.com (Service) b2bsupport.india@lgepartner.com / SAC : (Sales) sac.marketing@lge.com (Service) sac.marketing@lge.com

Address

LG Electronics India Ltd. A-24/6,
Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road,
New Delhi - 110044