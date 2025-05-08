About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Software Solutions

Helping your business save time and operate digital signage displays more effectively across multiple locations.

Software Solutions

Explore
LG Digital Connect

Looking to refresh your space?
Visit Virtual Showroom for creative ideas!

Explore

Solutions

LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud

On-premise Solution

On-premise Solution

SignageCare Solution

SignageCare Solution

webOS

webOS

LG Business Cloud

An integrated cloud-driven software solutions platform, offering flexible management of signage displays anytime, anywhere.

Learn More

On-premise Solution

Experience physical server-based software solutions to enhance performance of operating signage displays.

Learn More

SignageCare Solution

True care beyond signage displays to enhance the long-term management of your digital displays.

Learn More

webOS

WebOS Signage offers high compatibility, allowing for integration with various hardware and solutions.

Learn More

LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud

Unleash the Creative Potential of Your Signage

LG Business Cloud Visit LG Business Cloud