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Interactive and immersive learning
Transform classrooms into engaging, student-centered spaces with our interactive displays and digital signage.
- LG CreateBoard
- Large-format displays for clear visibility
- Virtual and experiential learning technologies
Supporting the digital campus
Extend digital transformation across campus with comprehensive IT and collaboration solutions.
- Cloud-based software solutions
- Reliable computing hardware
- Collaboration tools for faculty and students
Enhancing student facilities and operational efficiency
Improve comfort and operations in student spaces, from dormitories to common areas.
- Commercial laundry solutions
- Smart operational management
- Environmental controls for temperature and air quality
Education solutions by need
Classroom
LG’s classroom solutions in education go beyond content delivery. Advanced digital technology enhances communication and interaction, creating a dynamic environment that nurtures future potential.
- HVAC
- Information display
- Computing device
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.
Interactive
LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience for effective education.
LG gram
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.
Projector
Take presentations to the next level with LG Projector—make your ideas stand out with brilliant visuals.
Library
LG’s library solutions create smart, comfortable spaces with intuitive kiosks, informative signage, study laptops, and air care systems for clean, quiet environments.
- HVAC
- Information display
- Computing device
VRF System Indoor Units
LG's Indoor Units will cater to all of your business needs and are sure to have an air solution that will fit perfectly into your setting.
Interactive
LG CreateBoard offers an intuitive touch and writing experience, making it a powerful collaboration tool for effective education and work.
LG gram
See the ultra-lightweight design and versatility of LG gram for business lineup.
Commercial Washing Machine
Apartment / Townhome
Enhance your space with LG’s laundromat solution, engineered for high-capacity efficiency and trusted performance. Powerful, versatile, and effortless—delivering results anytime, anywhere, wherever you need them.