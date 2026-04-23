About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Privacy Policy

To provide information on our products and services;Last Updated: 09 / 16 / 2025

  1. 1. Introduction

This Privacy Policy explains how LG Electronics India and other LG group entities ("LGEIL", "we", "us", "our") processes your personal information we collect from you, or that you provide to us where you are acting in a business ("B2B") capacity or on behalf of your employer. Please read the following carefully to understand our views and practices regarding your personal information and how we will treat it. This Privacy Policy applies to [https://www.lg.com/in/business/] and any other websites and services controlled by LGEIL where this Privacy Policy is posted or referenced (collectively, the "Sites"). This Privacy Policy does not relate to information that is posted or provided by third parties. This Privacy Policy also does not apply to personal information which we collect from you where you are using our products, services or accessing our sites as a retail consumer(B2C).
LGEIL is the data fiduciary of your personal information. This is the entity which determines how and why your personal information is processed. LGEIL is responsible for operating the Sites in your country and, consequently, responsible for the processing of personal information about you that may be collected through the Sites.
The Sites may provide access to websites and links to other services owned and operated by third parties. These third party services are outside the scope of this Privacy Policy and have their own policies that apply to the collection, use, and sharing of information in connection with their services. We encourage you to read those policies. LGEIL is not responsible or liable for the privacy practices of such third parties.

Personal Information

"Personal Information" is information that identifies you personally, or information from which you are identifiable, such as your name, address / country of residence, telephone number, email address, company name or your IP address, Cookies, and similar technologies where this information can be combined with other information to identify you.

  1. Information Collected

We may collect the following types of information from visitors to the Sites:

  1.  
    1. (1) Submitted Information

LGE may collect and store the Personal Information that you have provided to us. Below are some examples of the Personal Information we may collect on the Sites:

  1.  
    1.  
      • We may collect your first and last name, job function, job title, work email address, phone number, region, country of residence, company name, company region, industrial sector, product group, budget or timeline if you contact us with an enquiry regarding, or express an interest in purchasing, our products or services;
  1.  
    1.  
      • We may also collect this information when you participate in our promotional campaigns, trade shows, exhibitions, or other marketing or offline events, including where you provide your details through registration forms, surveys, or business card submissions
  1.  
    1.  
      • We may additionally collect your billing information and mailing address if you purchase a product or service on the Sites;
  1.  
    1.  
      • We may additionally collect your mailing address and registration details about your LGEIL product if you submit a request for warranty services via LG.com, for example, where you request to have the LGE product repaired;
  1.  
    1.  
      • We may collect registration details about a product or any hardware that you purchase from LGE and this information may be tied to your name, job title, work email address, phone number, company name, billing information, mailing address, industrial sector, product group, budget and/or timeline;
  1.  
    1.  
      • We may collect your first and last name, work email address and billing information if you download information from a Site;
  1.  
    1.  
      • We may collect communication records when you communicate with our customer service staff or other LG Group staff, including but not limited to customer service contact form or online chat, we will process these communications and other information required to respond to your queries and satisfy your requests; and
  1.  
    1.  
      • We may collect details of a claim you have made under a product warranty from one of our Authorised Service Centres, for example, where you have taken your product to an Authorised Service Centre in order for it to be repaired.

The above list is not exhaustive but provides examples of the Personal Information that may be collected on the Sites where provided by you. If you do not want LGEIL to collect your Personal Information, please do not provide it to us, but it may be necessary to fulfil a service to you.

  1. (2) Device and Usage Information

We may also collect information about how you use the Sites, explained below:

  1.  
    • Cookies. We may collect cookies - small text files containing a string of alphanumeric characters – and other tracking technologies. LGE may use both session cookies and persistent cookies. A session cookie disappears after you close your browser. A persistent cookie remains after you close your browser and may be used by your browser on subsequent visits to the service. Please note that if you delete, or choose not to accept cookies, you may not be able to utilize certain features of the service to their full potential.
      When you have consented to the placing of third party cookies for the purpose of personalized advertising, third parties may use cookies to collect personal information about your online activities across different websites and mobile applications over time in order to be able to target and serve such personalised advertising. The information collected in these circumstances may include IP address, MAC Address, UUID and Country Code.
  1.  
    • Product Information. We may collect registration information or other details about a product or service that you purchase or ask customer service through the Sites such as product code, model number, product category, F/W and S/W. Unless this information is tied to your account, name or address, it is not considered personally identifiable.
  1.  
    • Statistical Data. We may collect information about the device you use to access our Sites (e.g. your computer, mobile phone, personal electronic device, and all other similar electronic or mobile devices), including where available, your IP address, operating system and browser type. This information is used for system administration purposes and to producing aggregated statistical data about our users' browsing actions and patterns. The aggregated data does not directly identify individuals. , However, some of the information we collect—such as IP address—may be considered personal data under applicable laws. Where this is the case, we process such data in accordance with applicable legal requirements
  1. Use of Information and Grounds for Processing

We may use your information that is collected on the Sites for the following purposes:

  1.  
    • To provide information on our products and services;
  1.  
    • To deliver products or services;
  1.  
    • To complete a transaction or service requested by you;
  1.  
    • To fulfil a warranty or repair request you have submitted;
  1.  
    • To analyze, review, and improve the products or services we offer, to understand how customers are using the products and service, and to develop new products and services;
  1.  
    • To ensure the Sites are relevant to your needs and you experience user-friendly navigation;
  1.  
    • To notify you about a material change to this privacy policy, if necessary;
  1.  
    • To contact you in response to sign up forms such as Contact Us, Enquiry to Buy or other enquiries;
  1.  
    • To protect and defend our rights and property, including by way of legal proceedings;
  1.  
    • To ensure compliance with legal obligations and regulatory requirements; and
  1.  
    • For our internal administrative and record keeping processes (e.g. management of website accounts, logging of queries etc.).

In addition, if and to the extent that you have explicitly agreed to receive marketing information and to profiling activities, we also use your information for the following purposes:

  1.  
    • To alert you to special offers, updated information and other new products or services from LGE, or other third parties, or to forward promotional materials to you via SMS, email, text messages and on social network services; and
  1.  
    • To help us create and publish content most relevant to you.
  1.  
    • Where you have opted in by ticking the relevant box on our contact form, to serve you personalized and direct advertising (regarding LGE’s products and services) when you browse online.

Please take into account that this data processing implies analysis of your customer profile to establish your preferences and therefore which products and services are most suitable for your business when sending you information. For example, based on your profile setting and browsing history (i.e., depending on the products or services you searched), we will make you suggestions on products that we believe may interest you.
You may choose not to receive, or unsubscribe from, our direct advertising services by unchecking the appropriate box provided at the time when your Personal Information is collected, by using the ‘Unsubscribe’ link provided at the bottom of marketing emails, or by directly contacting us using the contact details provided at “Contacting LGE” in the section below. As noted in the Your Rights section below, you have the right to object to the use of personal data for direct marketing purposes at any time.
We may combine information obtained from the Sites, including personal information, with information that you provide to us by other means, for purposes consistent with this Privacy Policy.
We use your Personal Information for these purposes on the lawful basis that such use of your personal information is necessary for LGE: (i) to fulfil a contract that we have in place with you, for example, to deliver the products or services you have purchased from us, (ii) for the purposes of our or a third party’s legitimate interests (including our legitimate commercial and related interests, such as understanding our customers and potential customers and providing you with information on our products and services), (iii) for compliance with a legal obligation to which we are subject, or (iv) where you have given us your consent.

  1. 4. Sharing and Disclosure of Information

The following are some examples of how we may share or disclose your Personal Information:

  1.  
    • To fulfil a service to you. For example, if you purchase or download an item from the Sites we may share your Personal Information in order to provide the item to you. In addition, if you email us a question, we may use your email address to process your request and respond to your question. In addition, if you purchase a product via the Sites, we may need to share your data with third parties in order to have that product delivered to you and installed as you requested. Also, if you are entering a competition or prize draw, we may use your Personal Information in order to fulfil the terms of that promotion.
  1.  
    • To our affiliates and subsidiaries around the world for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy. The term "affiliates" or "subsidiaries" refers to group companies who may be using LG name or who has common ownership or control such as LG CNS, LG Electronics France S.A.S. or LG Electronics U.K. Ltd. LGE may share your personal and non-personal information with these parties to the extent this is necessary or reasonable to provide our services and to fulfil the purposes set out in section 3 above or described in the privacy policies relating to our other services.
  1.  
    • To selected third-parties including:

1.        1) Service providers, agents or independent contractors who help us maintain our Sites and provide other administrative services to us (including, but not limited to, data processing, order processing and fulfilment, customer service, maintaining and analyzing data, and sending customer communications on LGE's behalf), such as Oracle Corporation.

2.        2) Business partners where necessary, to enable you access to services you request or sign up for through our products or to any promotional material related to these services, such as our distributors and system integrators in order to provide you with product quotations, warranty service or other maintenance & repair services.

3.        3) Other third-parties to provide you with promotional or marketing communications, which we feel you are interested in or may be relevant to you. This is only if you have opted in to receiving such communications and you may opt out at any time by writing to us or clicking an opt-out link at the bottom of any third party marketing emails

4.        4) Other third-parties to provide you with personalized advertising, which you may be interested in or may be relevant to you. This will only occur where you have opted in to receiving such personalized advertising. You may opt out at any time by writing to or emailing or notifying us that you no longer wish to see personalized advertising from LGE as you browse online.

5.        5) To comply with the law or in the good faith belief that such action is necessary in order to conform to the requirements of law or comply with legal process served on us, protect and defend our rights or property or act in urgent circumstances to protect the personal safety of our end users.

6.        6) To third parties as part of any corporate reorganization process including, but not limited to, mergers, acquisitions, and sales of all or substantially all of our assets.

7.        7) To protect against potential fraud, we may verify with third parties the information collected from the Sites. In the course of such verification, we may receive Personal Information about you from such services.

8.        8) To strategic partners, agents or other unaffiliated parties, but only with your additional express consent. These parties may use your Personal Information to contact you with an offer or advertisement related to a product or service.

Except as described in this Privacy Policy or at the time we request the information, we do not otherwise use, share or otherwise disclose your Personal Information to any third parties. LGE will take commercially reasonable steps in order to ensure any such third parties treat your Personal Information securely.

  1. 5. Retention

Your Personal Information will be retained for as long is reasonably necessary for the purposes listed in this Privacy Policy and these are either for legitimate business interests, as required by law or as necessary to perform a service to you. To determine the appropriate retention period for your Personal Information, we consider the amount, nature and sensitivity of the Personal Information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorised use or disclosure of your Personal Information, the purposes for which we process your Personal Information and whether we can achieve those purposes through other means, and the applicable legal, regulatory, tax, accounting or other requirements. Please contact us for further details of applicable retention periods. We may anonymize your Personal Information and retain this information for statistical purposes without time limits. Once anonymized, this will no longer constitute Personal Information and will not identify you individually.

  1. 6. Security

We take the protection of your information seriously and we have in place safeguards designed to protect the information we collect through our Services. However, please note that although we take reasonable steps to protect your information, no website, Internet transmission, computer system, or wireless connection is completely secure.

  1. 7. Protecting the Privacy of Minors under the age of 18

LGE does not knowingly collect or solicit Personal Information from anyone under the age of 18 or knowingly allow such persons to use the Sites. Should we learn or be notified that we have collected information from users under the age of 18, we will promptly delete such personal information. If you are under 18 please do not attempt to register on the Sites or send us any Personal Information.

  1. 8. Changes to this Privacy Policy

We reserve the right to change this Privacy Policy from time to time in our sole discretion. When we do, we will also revise the "Last Updated" date at the top of this Privacy Policy and only where appropriate, this may be communicated to you via email. Please check back frequently to see any updates or changes to our Privacy Policy.

  1. 9. Direct Marketing

From time to time, we communicate with users who subscribe to our services via email or text message to alert you to special offers, updated information and other new products or services from LGE, or other third parties, or to forward promotional materials to you. We provide you the opportunity to exercise an opt-out choice if you do not want to continue receiving these marketing communications from us. The opt-out choice may be exercised by checking or un-checking the appropriate box provided at the points where Personal Information is collected, by using the ‘Unsubscribe’ link provided at the bottom of marketing emails, or by contacting us using the contact details provided at [https://www.lg.com/global/business/non-eu/privacy]. If you request discontinuation of marketing information, we will process your unsubscription as soon as possible, but please be aware that in some circumstances you may receive a few more messages until the unsubscription is processed, especially on the date of your unsubscription. Where you have unsubscribed, we may also need to retain your email address in order for us to ensure you do not receive marketing communications after you have unsubscribed.

  1. 10. International Transfer of Information

Your use of our Services will involve the transfer, storage, and processing of your personal information within and outside of your country of residence, consistent with this Privacy Policy. In particular, your personal information will be transferred to the Republic of Korea and the United States. Please note that data protection laws and other laws of countries to which your information may be transferred might not be as comprehensive as those in your country.

[For European Residents]
If you are in the EEA (European Economic Area, that is in the European Union and Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway), UK or Switzerland, we will transfer your personal information to other countries outside the EEA, UK or Switzerland, including the Republic of Korea and the United States. European Union Law recognises the Republic of Korea as adequately protecting personal information. However, where we transfer your personal information to a jurisdiction which is not considered adequate by applicable law, we will take appropriate measures, in compliance with applicable laws, to ensure that your personal information remains protected. Such measures include for instance the use of model clauses which have been approved by the EU, UK and Switzerland. In some instances, we will rely on your explicit consent, where this is appropriate. To request more information or obtain a copy of the contractual agreements or other safeguards in place, use the contact details set out in the “Contacting LGE” section below.

  1. 11. Your Rights

You have the right to: (i) request information on and access to all the Personal Information we hold about you; (ii) request that any inaccurate Personal Information we hold be corrected; (iii) to limit or object to certain types of processing of your Personal Information we carry out (including the right to opt-out of any direct marketing) and withdraw any consent you have granted us; (iv) request that we delete the Personal Information we hold about you; and (v) to request a copy of your Personal Information in a machine readable, commonly used format (or to request we transfer your Personal Information in such a format to a third party service provider). Whilst some of these rights can be exercised by you directly through our Sites, many of the rights, such as those relating to requests to delete your personal data, will need to be submitted to us via email at: [global-b2b-dpo@lge.com]. We will consider such responses and respond to you within 30 days. We may also require verification of your identity for providing a copy of your information as permitted by law. Please note, there are a number of limitations to these rights, and there may be circumstances where we are not able to comply with your request.

  1. 12. Contacting LGE about this Privacy Policy

If you have any questions or comments about this Privacy Policy or LGE’s processing of your personal information, please contact us at [global-b2b-dpo@lge.com].
You also have the right to lodge a complaint with the data protection authority in the country in which you live, although we would encourage you to first contact us directly to resolve any concerns.
If you have any specific questions, please contact us (global-b2b-dpo@lge.com)

Cookie Policy

 

Last Updated: 04 / 29 / 2026

 

This policy applies to the deposit of cookies by the websites and services (hereinafter collectively, the “Sites”) managed by LG Electronics Inc. (“LGE”), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates (the “LG Group”, “we”, “our” or“us”).

The Sites use cookies. Below you will find information about cookies and how to limit them.

With the exception of cookies strictly necessary for the provision and proper functioning of the Sites, you can choose whether or not to consent to the deposit of cookies via our dedicated banner or by following the instructions below.

 

What is a cookie?

When browsing the Sites, cookies or similar technologies such as "web beacons", SDKs, pixels or others (together, hereinafter "cookies") may be placed on the device from which you access the Sites, such as your computer or mobile phone or tablet. Cookies can record information relating to navigation on our Sites (the pages you have consulted, the date and time of the consultation, etc.) that we can read during your subsequent visits.

Cookies are text files containing small amounts of information which are downloaded to your computer or mobile device when you visit a website. Cookies are then sent back to the originating website on each subsequent visit, or to another website that recognises that cookie. Cookies are useful because they allow a website to recognise a user’s device.

Cookies do lots of different jobs, like letting you navigate between pages efficiently, remembering your preferences, and generally improving the user experience. They can also help to ensure that adverts you see online are more relevant to you and your interests.

 

What cookies do we use on the Sites?

We use the following cookies.

1) Strictly necessary cookies.

These are cookies that are required for the operation of our Sites. They include, for example, cookies that enable you to log into secure areas of our Sites. These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. This category of cookies cannot be disabled. If you configure your browser to refuse these cookies, certain services of the Sites will not be provided optimally, or even cannot be provided to you.

 

2) Functional cookies (Preferences Cookies).

These are used to recognise you when you return to our Sites. These cookies are used to provide you with convenient features, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing. This enables us to personalise our content for you and remember your preferences (for example, your choice of language or region). These cookies may allows the website to distinguish you as an individual visitor from all other visitors on the website. These cookies are used to maintain a server session to enable functions you have requested. All the information that these cookies collect is anonymous and is only used to improve how the Sites work.

If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

 

3) Analytics Cookies (Performance Cookies).

These cookies allow us to continue to improve the features of our Sites through traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content to you. They allow us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. This helps us to improve the way our website works, for example, by ensuring that users are finding what they are looking for easily. The information that these cookies collect does not directly indentify you  and is used to improve how the Sites work. However, the third party providing these statistical services such as Google Analytics and others (see more), does process personal data about you in order to provide us with aggregated data about our website visitors.

If you do not allow these cookies, we will not be able to continue to analyze the functionality of our Sites and suggest personalized content to you.

Please be aware that our website uses third party Analytic cookies such as Google Analytics cookies and others (see more)those may also be used to inform advertising decisions about you. Information collected by Google Analytics cookies will be transmitted to and stored by Google on servers in the United States of America in accordance with its privacy practices. You can access Google's privacy policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy. You can completely disable Google Analytics (including any advertising usage) for your browser by visiting the following link https://tools.google.com/dlpage/gaoptout.

 

4) Advertising Cookies (Marketing Cookies).

These cookies allow us to present you with advertisements and other content that we believe best matches your interests and digital behavior. These cookies may be placed on our Sites by our advertising partners.  They may also be used by these companies to profile your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites.

If you do not allow these cookies, you will not be able to receive personalised advertising.

 

How to manage, disable or delete cookies?

You may, at any time, give or withdraw your consent to the deposit of the cookies referred to above (except for strictly necessary cookies) by clicking on "Change your cookie setting" from any page of our Sites.

You may also disable cookies by activating the setting on your browser that allows you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. However, if you use your browser settings to disable all cookies (including strictly necessary cookies) you may not be able to access all or parts of the Sites.

Disabling a cookie or category of cookie does not delete the cookie from your browser. You will need to do this separately within your browser.

If you would like to make changes to your cookie settings, please go to the 'Options' or 'Preferences' menu of your browser. Alternatively, go to the 'Help' option in your browser for more details.

To learn more about the cookie settings for your browser, please select the links below:

 Microsoft Edge : https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/delete-and-manage-cookies-168dab11-0753-043d-7c16-ede5947fc64d

• Firefox : https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/cookies-information-websites-store-on-your-computer?redirectlocale=en-US&redirectslug=Cookies

• Chrome : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647?hl=en

• Android : https://support.google.com/chrome/answer/95647

• Safari : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/guide/safari/sfri11471/mac

iOS : https://support.apple.com/en-gb/HT201265

 

Modification of the Cookies Policy

The present Cookie Policy may be updated by LGE; however, we will inform you of any important changes by means of a notice published on the Sites with a reasonable notice, in order to give you time, if necessary, to stop using the Sites. It is important that you always check for updates to the Policy, as we may change it from time to time to reflect changes in our use of cookies. Check the date at of the Policy to see when it was last changed.

 

More Information about Privacy

For more information about cookies, as well as your privacy, please refer to the Privacy Policy.

 

Contact us

For requests and enquiries relating to information about you collected via the Sites or otherwise by your local LG Group member, please contact your local LG Group member. The name of and contact details for your local LG Group member can be found here.

 

How do we use Cookies and how long do they last?

We are using Cookies for the purposes set out below. If in the future we use others for the purpose of providing more and better services, you will be informed of this.

 

 

 

Category

Cookie

Host

Description

Duration

Advertising Cookies

__adroll_fpc

LG

This cookie is used to identify the visitor across visits and devices. It is used by real-time bidding for advertisers to present relevant advertisement.

1 year

Advertising Cookies

__ar_v4

Google Doubleclick

This cookie is associated with the doubleclick advertising service from Google.Helps with tracking conversion rates for ads.

1 year

Advertising Cookies

__attentive_cco

www.lg.com

This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

__attentive_dv

www.lg.com

This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

__attentive_id

www.lg.com

This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

__attentive_pv

www.lg.com

This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

__attentive_ss_referrer

www.lg.com

This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

__ca__chat

lg.com

Allows to store information about the user, his preferences for future visits, site traffic and site interactions in order to offer better site experiences and tools in the future.

364 Days

Functional Cookies

__exponea_etc__

Exponea

Allows chatbot functionality.

6 months

Advertising Cookies

__gads

Google

Used to register what ads have been displayed to the user.

1 year

Advertising Cookies

__gpi

Google

Collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website.

1 year

Analytics Cookies

__hstc

lg.com

This cookie name is associated with websites built on the HubSpot platform. It is reported by them as being used for website analytics.

179 Days

Advertising Cookies

__qca

lg.com

This is a cookie usually associated with Quantcast, a digital advertising company. They provide website rankings, and the data they collect is also used for audience segmentation and targeted advertising.

391 Days

Advertising Cookies

__rtbh.lid

RTB House

Collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website.

364 Days

Advertising Cookies

__rtbh.uid

RTB House

Collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website.

364 Days

Analytics Cookies

__td_signed

Arm Treasure Data

Registers statistical data on users' behaviour on the website. Used for internal analytics by the website operator.

399 days

Analytics Cookies

__utma

Google

It it used to calculate new and returning visitor statistics.

2 Years

Analytics Cookies

__utmb

lg.com

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. This cookie determines new sessions and visits and expires after 30 minutes. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics. Any activity by a user within the 30 minute life span will count as a single visit, even if the user leaves and then returns to the site. A return after 30 minutes will count as a new visit, but a returning visitor.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

__utmc

Google

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. It is not used in most sites but is set to enable interoperability with the older version of Google Analytics code known as Urchin. In this older versions this was used in combination with the __utmb cookie to identify new sessions/visits for returning visitors. When used by Google Analytics this is always a Session cookie which is destroyed when the user closes their browser. Where it is seen as a Persistent cookie it is therefore likely to be a different technology setting the cookie.

Session

Analytics Cookies

__utmt

lg.com

This cookie is set by Google Analytics. According to their documentation it is used to throttle the request rate for the service - limiting the collection of data on high traffic sites. It expires after 10 minutes

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

__utmt_UA-XXXXXXXXX

lg.com

This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the __utmt cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

__utmz

Google

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. The cookie has a life span of 6 months and is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics.

6 months 2 days

Functional Cookies

__zlcmid

Zendesk

Live chat widget sets the cookies to store the Zopim Live Chat ID used to identify a device across visits.

1 year

Strictly Necessary Cookies

_abtshield_uid

www.lg.com

This cookie is required for the operation of our website.

729 Days

Analytics Cookies

_atrk_sessidx

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

_atrk_siteuid

lg.com

This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.

364 Days

Functional Cookies

_atrk_ssid

lg.com

This cookie helps users to remain connected to Google account when they visit its service again.

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

_attn_

Attentive

This is a secure persistent cookie that contains the visitor ID and some page view and session details.

400 days

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_campaign

beusable

Save campaign information when users access the website through a specific advertisement or marketing campaign.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_content

beusable

When a user clicks on a particular advertising content and accesses the website, it stores information about that content.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_medium

beusable

Stores the type of media the user accesses to the website.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_source

beusable

Save the name of the website or platform that the user visited just before accessing the website.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utm_term

beusable

When a user searches with a specific keyword through a search engine and accesses a website, the keyword information is stored.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_conv_r

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

_conv_s

lg.com

Convert AB testing

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

_conv_v

lg.com

This cookie is the visitor-centric cookie that has a lifetime of max 6 months from the last update time.

182 Days

Analytics Cookies

_dd_s

DataDog

Registers the website’s speed and performance. This function can be used in context with statistics and load-balancing.

1 day

Analytics Cookies

_derived_epik

Google

Used to collect information for analytics purposes.

6 months

Functional Cookies

_evga_xxxx

LG

A cookie prefixed with _evga_ that stores Personalization Identities or any persisted ID.

729 Days

Advertising Cookies

_fbc

facebook.com

This domain is owned by Facebook, which is the world's largest social networking service. As a third party host provider, it mostly collects data on the interests of users via widgets such as the 'Like' button found on many websites. This is used to serve targeted advertising to its users when logged into its services. In 2014 it also started serving up behaviourally targeted advertising on other websites, similar to most dedicated online marketing companies.

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

_fbp

Facebook

Identifies browsers for the purposes of providing advertising and site analytics services

3 months

Analytics Cookies

_ga

Google

This cookie name is asssociated with Google Universal Analytics - which is a significant update to Google’s more commonly used analytics service. This cookie is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. By default it is set to expire after 2 years, although this is customisable by website owners.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

729 days

Analytics Cookies

_ga_xxxxxxxxxxxx

Google

This cookie is used by Google Analytics to persist session state.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

 729 days

Analytics Cookies

_gaexp

Google

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.

3 months

Analytics Cookies

_gat

Google

This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It is a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.

1 minute

Advertising Cookies

_gcl_au

Google

Used in conjunction with the c_user cookie to authenticate your identity to Facebook

3 months

Analytics Cookies

_gcl_aw

Google

It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports.

2 Years

Analytics Cookies

_gcl_dc

GA

Used in conjunction with the c_user cookie to authenticate your identity to Facebook

90 days

Advertising Cookies

_gcl_gb

Google

Contains campaign related information on the user

90 days

Analytics Cookies

_gid

Google

Used to distinguish users.

1 day

Analytics Cookies

_hjAbsoluteSessionInProgress

hotjar.com

This cookie is used by HotJar to detect the first pageview session of a user. This is a True/False flag set by the cookie.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

_hjCachedUserAttributes

hotjar.com

These cookies are set by HotJar. They are used for analytics purposes to track how users are interacting with the webpage.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

_hjFirstSeen

hotjar.com

Identifies a new user's first session on a website, indicating whether or not Hotjar's seeing this user for the first time.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

_hjHasCachedUserAttributes

Hotjar

Enables us to know whether the data set in _hjUserAttributes Local Storage item is up to date or not.

Session

Analytics Cookies

_hjid

hotjar.com

Hotjar cookie. This cookie is set when the customer first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the random user ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

_hjIncludedInSessionSample_xxx

Hotjar

This cookie is set to let Hotjar know whether that visitor is included in the data sampling defined by your site's daily session limit.

30 minutes

Analytics Cookies

_hjSession_1603295

lg.com

A cookie that holds the current session data. This ensues that subsequent requests within the session window will be attributed to the same Hotjar session.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

_hjSessionUser_1603295

lg.com

Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID.

364 Days

Analytics Cookies

_hjSessionUser_2253609

lg.com

Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID.

364 Days

Analytics Cookies

_hjSessionUser_2552701

lg.com

Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID.

364 Days

Analytics Cookies

_hjSessionUser_2899487

lg.com

Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID.

364 Days

Analytics Cookies

_hjSessionUser_3250435

lg.com

Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID.

364 Days

Analytics Cookies

_hp2_id.3177033496

Heap Analytics

to Store and track interaction.

14 months

Analytics Cookies

_mibhv

Moveable Ink

This cookie powers Moveable Ink Analytics, which allows us to measure effectiveness of our Advertising emails

13 months

Advertising Cookies

_mkto_trk

Marketo

This tracks visitor behaviour on the sites on which the cookie is installed and to link a visitor to the recipient of an email marketing campaign, to measure campaign effectiveness. Tracking is performed anonymously until a user identifies himself by submitting a form.

2 years

Functional Cookies

_omappvp

LG

Stores last visit.

1 year

Analytics Cookies

_pin_unauth

Google

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.

6 months

Advertising Cookies

_rdt_uuid

lg.com

This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.

89 Days

Functional Cookies

_rlu

lg-uk.rlvs.co.uk

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

Session

Analytics Cookies

_rtetSessId

Beusable

Uniquely identifies each user's session, which is important for tracking and analyzing the user's activities during the session.

30 mins

Analytics Cookies

_rtetSessPageSeq

Beusable

The user's sequence from the above session within the pages with beusable code (starts with 0 and increases sequentially) => if the session is valid (when the user keeps taking actions or moves to a page with code ) the validity time keeps increasing by 30 minutes -> if the session is invlaid ( when the user closes the browser or stays still ) max 30 minutes

30 mins

Analytics Cookies

_rtetUrl

beusable

Cookies for storing the first referrer URL for SPA pages

30 min

Advertising Cookies

_scid

lg.com

Cookie associated with Snapchat. Sets a unique ID for the visitor, that allows third party advertisers to target the visitor with relevant advertisement. This pairing service is provided by third party advertisement hubs, which facilitates realtime bidding for advertisers.

395 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

_scid_r

lg.com

This cookie is required for the operation of our website.

395 Days

Advertising Cookies

_sctr

lg.com

This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.

395 Days

Analytics Cookies

_sdsat_s_dtm_rsid

Adobe

Used to collect information for analytics purposes.

2 years

Functional Cookies

_sfid_b182

www.lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

729 Days

Advertising Cookies

_sfid_undefined

www.lg.com

Legacy amplitude cookie used to track the user

729 Days

Functional Cookies

_sm_au_c

CloudFlare

This cookie is used to accelerate content delivery Cloudflare cookie

session

Analytics Cookies

_td

treasure data

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.

6 months

Analytics Cookies

_td_global

in.treasuredata.com

Used to collect information for analytics purposes.

729 Days

Analytics Cookies

_td_ssc_id

treasure data

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.

6 months

Advertising Cookies

_tt_enable_cookie

.lg.com

This cookie is used as a means of tracking your website activity to help us optimise our advertising.

1 year

Advertising Cookies

_ttp

tiktok.com

To measure and improve the performance of your advertising campaigns and to personalize the user's experience (including ads) on TikTok

389 Days

Advertising Cookies

_uetmsclkid

Bing Ads

Store performed actions on the website

session

Advertising Cookies

_uetsid

Bing

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.

2 years

Advertising Cookies

_uetvid

Bing

This cookie is used by Bing to determine what ads should be shown that may be relevant to the end user perusing the site.

1 year

Strictly Necessary Cookies

_uqd_code

.lg.com

Validated code -> works with pre-population of the field and for integration purposes.

30 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

_uqd_trigger

.lg.com

Latest validated master code.

30 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

_uqd_validated

.lg.com

Last validated unique code (user input).

30 Days

Analytics Cookies

_ym_d

Yandex Metrica

to store first visit to the site.

1 year

Analytics Cookies

_ym_isad

Yandex Metrica

to provide functions across pages.

2 days

Analytics Cookies

_ym_uid

Yandex Metrica

to store and track a visitor's identity.

1 year

Analytics Cookies

_ym_visorc

Yandex Metrica

It is allow session replay to work correctly.

30 minutes

Analytics Cookies

aam_uuid

Google

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.

1 month

Analytics Cookies

ab.storage.deviceId.a9882122-a

Google

Out-of-the-box randomly generated string used to identify anonymous users, and to differentiate users’ devices and enables device-based messaging.

session

Analytics Cookies

adcloud

Google

This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site.

3 months

Analytics Cookies

ai_session

Microsoft

Detects how many sessions of user activity have included certain pages and features of the app.

session

Analytics Cookies

ai_user

Microsoft

Detects how many people used the app and its features. Users are counted using anonymous IDs.

1 year

Analytics Cookies

ajs_anonymous_id

Atlassian Jira Servicedesk

These cookies are generally used for Analytics and help count how many people visit a certain site by tracking if you have visited before.

1 year

Analytics Cookies

appier_pv_counterPageView_ATM

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

appier_utmz

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

6 Days

Advertising Cookies

at_check

adobe

Data management platform uses these cookies to assign a unique ID when users visits a website

Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

AT_referrerUrl

lg.com

Cookie to know the referrer url information when accessing a non-gdpr country for the first time. It will be automatically deleted.

364 Days

Advertising Cookies

attntv_mstore_email

Attentive

used at checkout for attribution

30 minutes

Advertising Cookies

attntv_mstore_phone

Attentive

used at checkout for attribution

30 minutes

Strictly Necessary Cookies

AWSALB

www.lg.com

AWS ELB application load balancer

6 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

AWSALB

g04t8yjsg0zdkyzsmjsdmmlbgy.c360a.salesforce.com

AWS ELB application load balancer.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

6 Days

Functional Cookies

AWSALBCORS

moengage

For continued stickiness support with CORS use cases after the Chromium update, we are creating additional stickiness cookies for each of these duration-based stickiness features named AWSALBCORS (ALB).

7 days

Functional Cookies

AWSALBCORS

g04t8yjsg0zdkyzsmjsdmmlbgy.c360a.salesforce.com

For continued stickiness support with CORS use cases after the Chromium update, we are creating additional stickiness cookies for each of these duration-based stickiness features named AWSALBCORS (ALB).

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

7 days

Analytics Cookies

BrowserId

.salesforce.com

Salesforce Data Cloud cookie, determines whether sdk are enabled in the browser.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365Days

Analytics Cookies

BrowserId_sec

.salesforce.com

Salesforce Data Cloud cookie, determines whether sdk are enabled in the browser.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365Days

Functional Cookies

BVBRANDID

Bazaarvoice

This cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user for interactions within a particular client domain.

Session

Functional Cookies

BVBRANDSID

BazaarVoice

Allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user browsing session for interactions within a particular client domain.

Session

Functional Cookies

bvf_xxxxx

Bazaarvoice

Identifies items for which a user has submitted feedback, such as Helpfulness vote. is the ID of the user-generated content (UGC) that the user left feedback on.

Session

Functional Cookies

BVImplmain_site

BazaarVoice

Applied by a third-party library from BazaarVoice which is used to manage user reviews for our events.

Session

Analytics Cookies

c360aCustomerToken

g04t8yjsg0zdkyzsmjsdmmlbgy.c360a.salesforce.com

This cookie is Used by Salesforce Data Cloud to recognise browser session ID when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

Session

Analytics Cookies

checkout1

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions checkout

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

checkout2

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions checkout

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

checkout21

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions checkout

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

cjConsent

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for consent

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

cjCountry

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for country

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

cje

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for event

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

cjevent_dc

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for tracking event

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

cjLiveRampLastCall

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions call clicks

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

cjUser

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for user

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

com.silverpop.iMAWebCookie

lg.com

The visitor key assigned by the system.

999 Days

Analytics Cookies

coveo_visitorId

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for visitor id

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

deduplication_cookie

GA

LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions remove visitor duplication

90 Days

Analytics Cookies

ecrSessionId

LG

Keep customer session.

End of Session

Analytics Cookies

flx1_session_id_22317

www.lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

A few seconds

Functional Cookies

form_key

Magento

This cookie allows to enable various ecommerce functionalities.

1 Day

Strictly Necessary Cookies

G_AUTHUSER_H

sso.lg.com

This cookie is used to securely log in to the website with a Google account.

Session

Functional Cookies

googtrans

Google Translate

to store language settings.

session

Functional Cookies

gpv_p13

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

gpv_p73

adobe

This cookie is used to temporarily store variable values recorded on the previous page during Adobe Analytics operation.This is the value used by the Analytics Plug-in.

Persistent

Advertising Cookies

HARD_ASK_STATUS

Moengage

Web Push Subscription hard ask

2 years

Functional Cookies

hubspotutk

lg.com

This cookie name is associated with websites built on the HubSpot platform. HubSpot report that its purpose is user authentication. As a persistent rather than a session cookie it cannot be classified as Strictly Necessary.

179 Days

Functional Cookies

inside-eu

www.lg.com

These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

intercom-device-id-ksvgpfqa

lg.com

This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.

270 Days

Functional Cookies

intercom-id-ksvgpfqa

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

270 Days

Functional Cookies

last_visit

lgchatbot-bot.vieeye.hu

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

A few seconds

Functional Cookies

lge_upgrade_success

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

Session

Analytics Cookies

ln_or

www.lg.com

Records statistical data on user behaviour on the website

A few seconds

Functional Cookies

mage-cache-sessid

Magento

NA

Session

Functional Cookies

mage-cache-storage

www.lg.com

This cookie is used to facilitate content caching on the browser to make pages load faster.

Session

Advertising Cookies

mage-cache-storage-section-inv

magento.com

Stores configuration for product data related to recently viewed / compared products.

A few seconds

Functional Cookies

mage-messages

Magento

This cookie allows to enable various ecommerce functionalities.

1 Day

Functional Cookies

mcp_referer

www.lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

moe_uuid

Moengage

Web Push Subscriptio device unique id

Session

Analytics Cookies

nmstat

Adobe

Adobe

1 Hour

Functional Cookies

noMoreToday

LG

Cookie for CST landing page not to show the banner on the right-bottom side of CST landing page

1 day

Advertising Cookies

OPT_IN_SHOWN_TIME

Moengage

Web Push Subscription opt-in time

2 years

Analytics Cookies

OptanonConsent

.salesforce.com

This cookie is Used by Salesforce Data Cloud to recognise browser session secure ID when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

outbrain_cid_fetch

LG

This cookie determines how the user accessed the website. This information is used by the website operator to measure the efficiency of its marketing.

1 minute

Advertising Cookies

outbrain_click_id

www.outbrain.com

This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.

A few seconds

Functional Cookies

PHPSESSID

LG

Cookie for OBS countries using Magento solution to use Cart funtion

Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

pn

.lg.com

Validation lock cookie (secure code from being used by multiple users).

30 Days

Analytics Cookies

private_content_version

Adobe

Adobe

2 years

Analytics Cookies

product_data_storage

shop.lg.com

Stores configuration for product data related to Recently Viewed / Compared Products.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

psdmtrackV

Adobe

Used to collect information for analytics purposes.

1 Hour

Functional Cookies

ps-location

LG

For Find a dealer to store location ID

Session

Analytics Cookies

ps-utid

LG

Used for display and analysis of the use of the "Where to Buy" function

1 minute

Analytics Cookies

ps-utparam

LG

Used to measure the effectiveness of a campaign when the user clicks on an LG page as part of a marketing campaign.

1 minute

Advertising Cookies

PUSH_TOKEN

Moengage

Web Push token generation

2 years

Functional Cookies

QST

Qualtrics

Appears when the Prevent multiple submissions option is enabled. The purpose of this cookie is to record the survey taken and prevent the user from taking the survey again.

6 months

Functional Cookies

TRACK_TLS1_0

Qualtrics

This cookie is used for tracking clients connecting to Qualtrics using TLS1.0.

Session

Functional Cookies

Hash of the sessionID and query parameters that maps to a sessionID

Qualtrics

This cookie is placed when you start a survey session on the same browser where you are working on another one.

up to 1 year

Functional Cookies

A hash of the url that may be appended with ‘-singleReload’

Qualtrics

Appears when you start a session with Allow respondents to finish later enabled.

6 months

Functional Cookies

QSI_SI_ _intercept

Qualtrics

This cookie is used to track whether we should display the Intercept on repeated user visits. It is formatted as QSI_SI_ _intercept (e.g., QSI_SI_5sPQdCDYYVYwQRv_intercept).

10 days

Functional Cookies

QSI_HistorySession

Qualtrics

Qualtrics Web / App Feedback –
This is a session cookie that stores what pages a visitor has visited for the current session

Session

Analytics Cookies

rl_anonymous_id

RudderStack

This cookie is used to store the anonymous ID. By default, it would be the auto-generated unique ID by SDK for each visitor unless overridden via setAnonymousId API. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage.

365 days

Analytics Cookies

rl_group_id

RudderStack

This cookie is used to store the user group ID set via the group API. All the subsequent group event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage.

365 days

Analytics Cookies

rl_group_trait

RudderStack

This cookie is used to store the user group traits object set via the group API. All the subsequent group event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage.

365 days

Analytics Cookies

rl_page_init_referrer

RudderStack

This cookie is used to store the initial referrer of the page when a user visits a site for the first time. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data.

365 days

Analytics Cookies

rl_page_init_referring_domain

RudderStack

This cookie is used to store the initial referring domain of the page when a user visits a site for the first time. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data.

365 days

Analytics Cookies

rl_session

RudderStack

This cookie is used to store the session-related information including sessionId if session tracking is enabled.

365 days

Analytics Cookies

rl_trait

RudderStack

This cookie is used to store the user traits object set via the identify API. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage.

365 days

Analytics Cookies

rl_user_id

RudderStack

This cookie is used to store the user ID set via the identify API. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage

365 days

Analytics Cookies

RT

Akamai

This is used to monitor web performance through mPulse solution.

1 week

Analytics Cookies

s_adserv

Adobe

Visitor cookie name to use to limit ADSERV calls to only once per visit

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_cc

Adobe

Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, determines whether cookies are enabled in the browser

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_fid

Adobe

This cookie is used to identify a unique visitor if the standard s_vi cookie is unavailable due to third-party cookie restrictions. Not used for implementations that use first-party cookies.

5 years

Analytics Cookies

s_invisit

Adobe

The cookie identifies whether the user is arriving at the domain for the first time. The value is either TRUE or FALSE.

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_nr

Adobe

Used to determine the number of visits by the user.

1 month

Analytics Cookies

s_ppv

Adobe

The contents of the cookie contain the values inserted in the four variables described above and expire at the end of the session.

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_ppvl

Adobe

This cookie is set by Adobe Analytics to store information on the percentage of the page displayed to the end user.

Session

Advertising Cookies

s_ptc

lg.com

This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_sq

Adobe

Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, stores information about the previous link clicked within the site

Session

Analytics Cookies

s_vi

Adobe

Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, used to identify unique visitors, with an ID and timestamp

2 Years

Analytics Cookies

s_vnum

Adobe

The cookie stores the number of visits by a Unique Visitor. This makes it possible, e.g., to capture return frequency of a visitor over a 30-day period.

1 month

Functional Cookies

sa-user-id

www.lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you

364 Days

Functional Cookies

sa-user-id-v2

www.lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

364 Days

Functional Cookies

sa-user-id-v3

www.lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

364 Days

Analytics Cookies

section_data_ids

Adobe

Used to collect information for analytics purposes.

2 years

Strictly Necessary Cookies

SESSION

www.lg.com

It's used to maintain the session

Session

Functional Cookies

session_id

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you

Session

Advertising Cookies

SETUP_TIME

Moengage

Web Push setup time

2 years

Analytics Cookies

sfdcConsent

.salesforce.com

This cookie is Used by Salesforce Data Cloud to recognise session ID when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365Days

Functional Cookies

sib_cuid

www.lg.com

to store unique visits.

181 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

SLG_GWPT_Show_Hide_tmp

LG

Cookie used for cookie banner management

Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

SLG_wptGlobTipTmp

LG

Cookie used for cookie banner management

Session

Advertising Cookies

SOFT_ASK_STATUS

Moengage

Web Push Subscription soft ask

2 years

Advertising Cookies

ssm_au_c

google.com

This domain is owned by Google Inc. Although Google is primarily known as a search engine, the company provides a diverse range of products and services. Its main source of revenue however is advertising. Google tracks users extensively both through its own products and sites, and the numerous technologies embedded into many millions of websites around the world. It uses the data gathered from most of these services to profile the interests of web users and sell advertising space to organisations based on such interest profiles as well as aligning adverts to the content on the pages where its customer's adverts appear.

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

SUBSCRIPTION_DETAILS

Moengage

Web Push Subscription details

2 years

Advertising Cookies

tfpsi

lg.com

This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

time_client_date

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

Session

Analytics Cookies

time_zone_client

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

Session

Analytics Cookies

tmr_lvid

my.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

tmr_lvidTS

my.com

Local cookie file. Contains cookie tmr_lvid generation timestamp

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

top100_id

lg.com

The cookie sets a security flag to prevent it from being leaked if any of the pages load mixed content

1 year

Functional Cookies

trc_cookie_storage

Taboola

to store a unique user ID.

1 year

Analytics Cookies

user_0b3325da-a69d-49f0-bfeb-0

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

Session

Analytics Cookies

user_97cfb655-5e6f-44ce-bb3a-3

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

Session

Analytics Cookies

user_cfa6cd3e-b8ea-4642-940f-6

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

Session

Analytics Cookies

user_d37d8713-cafe-49c4-bb22-a

lg.com

This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it.

Session

Advertising Cookies

USER_DATA

Moengage

Web Push Subscription user data

2 years

Functional Cookies

velaro_endOfDay

velaro.com

This domain is owned by Velaro which provides live chat functionality for websites.

Session

Functional Cookies

velaro_firstvisit

velaro.com

This domain is owned by Velaro which provides live chat functionality for websites.

Session

Functional Cookies

velaro_visitorId

velaro.com

This domain is owned by Velaro which provides live chat functionality for websites.

Session

Analytics Cookies

webact

.salesforce.com

Salesforce Data Cloud cookie, determines whether sdk are enabled in the browser.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.

365Days

Functional Cookies

wtstp_nv

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

179 Days

Functional Cookies

wtstp_nv_s

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

179 Days

Functional Cookies

wtstp_rla

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

X-Scouter-Gxid

LG

Supporting User experience on LG.com.

Session

Analytics Cookies

yourekoUserId

lg.com

We store information about how the user works with our tool, e.g. which functions, which are related to the cookie identifier and IP address, he came into contact with. We never share this information with third parties.

364 Days

Functional Cookies

zchatdata

LG

in order to maintain the session information in the live chat in case that customers refresh the web page

1 days

Functional Cookies

zchatppchk

LG

in order to maintain the session information in the live chat in case that customers refresh the web page

1 days

Functional Cookies

zchatproclog

www.lg.com

in order to maintain the session information in the live chat in case that customers refresh the web page

A few seconds

Analytics Cookies

zte2095

lg.com

This cookie is generally set to enhance the performance and functionality of the website. However, it is nonessential to its use.

Session

Analytics Cookies

_rtet_apply

beusable

Unique id of report registered in beusable

2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies

_rtet_ab_aid

beusable

ID of the page where the A/B test is running.

2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies

_rtet_ab_url

beusable

When a user visits one of the different page versions provided as part of the A/B test, it stores URL information for that page.

2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies

_rtet_ab_ref

beusable

the referrer right before redirected due to A/B testing

2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utid

beusable

When users revisit the website, they connect with previous visits to enable consistent data analysis.

30 min

Analytics Cookies

_beu_utssid

beusable

Identification ID of the UT session

30 min

Advertising cookies

uid

On-browser (HTTP) cookies dropped on the criteo.com domain (third party)

The Criteo ID cookie; it contains the unique user identifier (UUIDv4) on the Criteo network.

1 year

Advertising cookies

optout

On-browser (HTTP) cookies dropped on the criteo.com domain (third party)

The opt-out cookie; if present the user will not be tracked and retargeted by Criteo in that browsing session

5 years

Advertising cookies

zdi

On-browser (HTTP) cookies dropped on the criteo.com domain (third party)

The pass-back loop detection cookie; it contains a counter of the times the user is passed on one specific zone.

6 months

Advertising Cookies

AMCV_####@AdobeOrg

lg.com

This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier to allow a company to track users across their domains and services.

730 Days

Advertising Cookies

AMCVS_####@AdobeOrg

lg.com

This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier.

Session

Functional Cookies

mbox

lg.com

Used by Adobe Target to generate dynamic content in a marketing box on the page. Contains the following values:
PC ID - ID for visitor's browser. Removed when cookie deleted.
Session ID - A unique ID for a user session.
Check - checks if cookies are supported. Set on each page load.

731 Days

Advertising Cookies

demdex

demdex.net

This cookie helps Adobe Audience Manger perform basic functions such as visitor identification, ID synchronization, segmentation, modeling, reporting, etc.

179 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

AWSALB

prod-live-chat.sprinklr.com

AWS ELB application load balancer

6 days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

AWSALBCORS

prod-live-chat.sprinklr.com

This cookie is managed by AWS and is used for load balancing.

6 days

Advertising Cookies

rmStore

.lg.com

Store attribution data, including timestamp in string format generated by your server for when the user has requested the page and a unique 'Click ID' generated by Rakuten Advertising to identify the referring publisher. This cookie is dropped/update every time an affiliate link is clicked on by a consumer.

30 days

Advertising Cookies

lsclick_mid53048

.linksynergy.com

This cookie is required for Rakuten Advertising Affiliate to track transactions for Advertisers that use Pixel for reporting Transactions as this cookie is the one that store all the information about the referring publisher. One cookie is placed per Advertiser. This cookie is dropped/updated every time a click link is clicked on by a consumer.

400 days

Advertising Cookies

rmuid

.linksynergy.com

This cookie enables Rakuten Advertising Affiliate to track repeat visitors where the user is returning using the same browser on the same device as the previous time. This cookie is dropped/updated every time a click link is clicked on by a consumer

365 days

Advertising Cookies

lsn_statp

.linksynergy.com

This cookie enables Rakuten Advertising Affiliate to track repeat visitors where the user is returning using the same browser on the same device as the previous time. This cookie is used by the Search Box Type of creative. This cookie is dropped/updated every time a click link is clicked on by a consumer

365 days
Analytics Cookies FPID lg.com This cookie is a 1st party cookie designated by the server, which is able to combine with UserAgent or user's access environment. It is derivated from the setting on server-side tag manager that forces a secure HttpOnly cookie replacing a javascript accessible cookie(_ga). This cookie is verified within HTTP communication between web front tag manager and server-side tag manager container, and tracked in Header of HTTP request toward the server. It is used to distinguish unique users in server-side data pipeline.
The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.		 729 days
Analytics Cookies FPGSID lg.com This cookie is set of FPID, _ga_xxxxxxxxxx and encrypted strings. This cookie is tracked in Header of HTTP request, same as FPID. It contains a sessional information to its user's behavior. As following compliances of GDPR and CCPA, this cookie is not only combinated from server-side tag manager container, but also from web front tag manager.
The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests.		 30 min

Strictly Necessary Cookies

CUSTOMER_GROUP_NAME_${multishopType}

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognize you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

AUTH_TOKEN_${multishopType}

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognize you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

LGGP1_RecentlyView_${multishopType}

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognize you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

LGGP1_CartID_${multishopType}

lg.com

Cookie for OBS countries using Magento Solution to use cart function

Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

LGGP1_RememberAccount_IN_${multishopType}

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognize you when you return to our website and does not collect any information that could identify you.

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

LGGP1_CompareCart_${multishopType}

lg.com

Used for Compare function for B2C products.

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

LGGP1_SearchResult_${multishopType}

lg.com

Cookie for Search funtion on GNB or Search Result page

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

LGGP1_SelectShop_${multishopType}

lg.com

This cookie is for enabling multiple product purchases.

Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

LGGP1_SelectShopInitPopup_${multishopType}

lg.com

SelectShop pupup use cookie

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

ENCODED_REFERER_${multishopType}

lg.com

This cookie is used to personalize our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications.

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

coveo-search-token_${multishopType}

lg.com

This cookie is required for the operation of our website

A few seconds

Advertising Cookies

LGGP1_RecentlyView

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

Session

Functional Cookies

LGGP1_SearchResult

lg.com

Cookie for Search funtion on GNB or Search Result page

Session

Functional Cookies

LGGP1_CompareCart

lg.com

Used for Compare function for B2C products.

Session

Functional Cookies

LGGP1_B2B_CompareCart

lg.com

Used for Compare function for B2B products

Session

Functional Cookies

LGGP1_SelectShopInitPopup

lg.com

SelectShop pupup use cookie

A few seconds

Functional Cookies

LGGP1_RememberAccount

lg.com

This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you.

A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies

LGGP1_CartID

lg.com

Cookie for OBS countries using Magento Solution to use cart function

Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

LGGP1_SelectShop

lg.com

This cookie is for enabling multiple product purchase.

Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies

coveo_visitorId

lg.com

User identification: identifying the same user across multiple sessions to provide a continuous personalized experience
Data analytics: Record user search and click events for analysis
Coveo ML model support: Coveo's machine learning model is utilized as data for learning user behavior data.

365 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies

coveo-search-token

lg.com

User authentication token issued by LG.com users when they use search.
userIds: For internal user identification, base64 is encrypted and stored.
userGroup : Saves the userGroup value from the Order Management System and uses it as the key value of COVEO DictionaryField.
Ex) If the user is a VIP usergroup, ec_price gets the VIP price to value.

1 Day

Advertising Cookies

qoo

*.quantserve.com

Cookie value indicating the current user has opted out of quantcast services

5 years

Advertising Cookies

sp, d

*.quantserve.com

A value of a third-party cookie set in the quantserve.com domain. The value of this cookie is a compact encoding of the mc cookie’s membership in retargeting segments and information about third-party partners of Quantcast, such as advertising exchanges. The third-party cookie appears in the browser as a cookie named “d”

90 days

Advertising Cookies

qor

*.quantserve.com

Metadata about the quantcast opt out

5 years

Advertising Cookies

mc

*.quantserve.com

A value of a third-party cookie set in the quantserve.com domain which is a domain managed by Quantcast; the third-party cookie appears in the browser as a cookie named “mc”

400 days

Advertising Cookies

 _qca

lg.com

A value of a first party cookie value set in a non-Quantcast domain such as a publisher’s domain; the first-party cookie appears in the browser as a cookie named “__qca”

400 days

Analytical Cookies

_clck

lg.com

Persists the Clarity User ID and preferences, unique to that site is attributed to the same user ID.

1 year

Analytical Cookies

_clsk

lg.com

Connects multiple page views by a user into a single Clarity session recording.

1 day

Analytical Cookies

CLID

lg.com

Identifies the first-time Clarity saw this user on any site using Clarity.

1 year

Analytical Cookies

ANONCHK

lg.com

Indicates whether MUID is transferred to ANID, a cookie used for advertising. Clarity doesn't use ANID and so this is always set to 0.

10 minutes

Analytical Cookies

MR

lg.com

Indicates whether to refresh MUID.

1 week

Analytical Cookies

MUID

lg.com

Identifies unique web browsers visiting Microsoft sites. These cookies are used for advertising, site analytics, and other operational purposes.

1 year

Analytical Cookies

SM

lg.com

Used in synchronizing the MUID across Microsoft domains.

Session

 

 

 