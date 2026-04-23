Category Cookie Host Description Duration

Advertising Cookies __adroll_fpc LG This cookie is used to identify the visitor across visits and devices. It is used by real-time bidding for advertisers to present relevant advertisement. 1 year

Advertising Cookies __ar_v4 Google Doubleclick This cookie is associated with the doubleclick advertising service from Google.Helps with tracking conversion rates for ads. 1 year

Advertising Cookies __attentive_cco www.lg.com This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms A few seconds

Advertising Cookies __attentive_dv www.lg.com This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms A few seconds

Advertising Cookies __attentive_id www.lg.com This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms A few seconds

Advertising Cookies __attentive_pv www.lg.com This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms A few seconds

Advertising Cookies __attentive_ss_referrer www.lg.com This cookie sets preferences for the email list and text list to display forms A few seconds

Analytics Cookies __ca__chat lg.com Allows to store information about the user, his preferences for future visits, site traffic and site interactions in order to offer better site experiences and tools in the future. 364 Days

Functional Cookies __exponea_etc__ Exponea Allows chatbot functionality. 6 months

Advertising Cookies __gads Google Used to register what ads have been displayed to the user. 1 year

Advertising Cookies __gpi Google Collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website. 1 year

Analytics Cookies __hstc lg.com This cookie name is associated with websites built on the HubSpot platform. It is reported by them as being used for website analytics. 179 Days

Advertising Cookies __qca lg.com This is a cookie usually associated with Quantcast, a digital advertising company. They provide website rankings, and the data they collect is also used for audience segmentation and targeted advertising. 391 Days

Advertising Cookies __rtbh.lid RTB House Collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website. 364 Days

Advertising Cookies __rtbh.uid RTB House Collects information on user behaviour on multiple websites. This information is used in order to optimize the relevance of advertisement on the website. 364 Days

Analytics Cookies __td_signed Arm Treasure Data Registers statistical data on users' behaviour on the website. Used for internal analytics by the website operator. 399 days

Analytics Cookies __utma Google It it used to calculate new and returning visitor statistics. 2 Years

Analytics Cookies __utmb lg.com This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. This cookie determines new sessions and visits and expires after 30 minutes. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics. Any activity by a user within the 30 minute life span will count as a single visit, even if the user leaves and then returns to the site. A return after 30 minutes will count as a new visit, but a returning visitor. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies __utmc Google This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour and measure site performance. It is not used in most sites but is set to enable interoperability with the older version of Google Analytics code known as Urchin. In this older versions this was used in combination with the __utmb cookie to identify new sessions/visits for returning visitors. When used by Google Analytics this is always a Session cookie which is destroyed when the user closes their browser. Where it is seen as a Persistent cookie it is therefore likely to be a different technology setting the cookie. Session

Analytics Cookies __utmt lg.com This cookie is set by Google Analytics. According to their documentation it is used to throttle the request rate for the service - limiting the collection of data on high traffic sites. It expires after 10 minutes A few seconds

Analytics Cookies __utmt_UA-XXXXXXXXX lg.com This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the __utmt cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies __utmz Google This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. The cookie has a life span of 6 months and is updated every time data is sent to Google Analytics. 6 months 2 days

Functional Cookies __zlcmid Zendesk Live chat widget sets the cookies to store the Zopim Live Chat ID used to identify a device across visits. 1 year

Strictly Necessary Cookies _abtshield_uid www.lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website. 729 Days

Analytics Cookies _atrk_sessidx lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies _atrk_siteuid lg.com This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. 364 Days

Functional Cookies _atrk_ssid lg.com This cookie helps users to remain connected to Google account when they visit its service again. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies _attn_ Attentive This is a secure persistent cookie that contains the visitor ID and some page view and session details. 400 days

Analytics Cookies _beu_utm_campaign beusable Save campaign information when users access the website through a specific advertisement or marketing campaign. 30 min

Analytics Cookies _beu_utm_content beusable When a user clicks on a particular advertising content and accesses the website, it stores information about that content. 30 min

Analytics Cookies _beu_utm_medium beusable Stores the type of media the user accesses to the website. 30 min

Analytics Cookies _beu_utm_source beusable Save the name of the website or platform that the user visited just before accessing the website. 30 min

Analytics Cookies _beu_utm_term beusable When a user searches with a specific keyword through a search engine and accesses a website, the keyword information is stored. 30 min

Analytics Cookies _conv_r lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies _conv_s lg.com Convert AB testing A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies _conv_v lg.com This cookie is the visitor-centric cookie that has a lifetime of max 6 months from the last update time. 182 Days

Analytics Cookies _dd_s DataDog Registers the website’s speed and performance. This function can be used in context with statistics and load-balancing. 1 day

Analytics Cookies _derived_epik Google Used to collect information for analytics purposes. 6 months

Functional Cookies _evga_xxxx LG A cookie prefixed with _evga_ that stores Personalization Identities or any persisted ID. 729 Days

Advertising Cookies _fbc facebook.com This domain is owned by Facebook, which is the world's largest social networking service. As a third party host provider, it mostly collects data on the interests of users via widgets such as the 'Like' button found on many websites. This is used to serve targeted advertising to its users when logged into its services. In 2014 it also started serving up behaviourally targeted advertising on other websites, similar to most dedicated online marketing companies. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies _fbp Facebook Identifies browsers for the purposes of providing advertising and site analytics services 3 months

Analytics Cookies _ga Google This cookie name is asssociated with Google Universal Analytics - which is a significant update to Google’s more commonly used analytics service. This cookie is used to distinguish unique users by assigning a randomly generated number as a client identifier. It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. By default it is set to expire after 2 years, although this is customisable by website owners. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 729 days

Analytics Cookies _ga_xxxxxxxxxxxx Google This cookie is used by Google Analytics to persist session state. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 729 days

Analytics Cookies _gaexp Google This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. 3 months

Analytics Cookies _gat Google This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It is a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites. 1 minute

Advertising Cookies _gcl_au Google Used in conjunction with the c_user cookie to authenticate your identity to Facebook 3 months

Analytics Cookies _gcl_aw Google It is included in each page request in a site and used to calculate visitor, session and campaign data for the sites analytics reports. 2 Years

Analytics Cookies _gcl_dc GA Used in conjunction with the c_user cookie to authenticate your identity to Facebook 90 days

Advertising Cookies _gcl_gb Google Contains campaign related information on the user 90 days

Analytics Cookies _gid Google Used to distinguish users. 1 day

Analytics Cookies _hjAbsoluteSessionInProgress hotjar.com This cookie is used by HotJar to detect the first pageview session of a user. This is a True/False flag set by the cookie. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies _hjCachedUserAttributes hotjar.com These cookies are set by HotJar. They are used for analytics purposes to track how users are interacting with the webpage. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies _hjFirstSeen hotjar.com Identifies a new user's first session on a website, indicating whether or not Hotjar's seeing this user for the first time. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies _hjHasCachedUserAttributes Hotjar Enables us to know whether the data set in _hjUserAttributes Local Storage item is up to date or not. Session

Analytics Cookies _hjid hotjar.com Hotjar cookie. This cookie is set when the customer first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the random user ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies _hjIncludedInSessionSample_xxx Hotjar This cookie is set to let Hotjar know whether that visitor is included in the data sampling defined by your site's daily session limit. 30 minutes

Analytics Cookies _hjSession_1603295 lg.com A cookie that holds the current session data. This ensues that subsequent requests within the session window will be attributed to the same Hotjar session. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies _hjSessionUser_1603295 lg.com Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID. 364 Days

Analytics Cookies _hjSessionUser_2253609 lg.com Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID. 364 Days

Analytics Cookies _hjSessionUser_2552701 lg.com Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID. 364 Days

Analytics Cookies _hjSessionUser_2899487 lg.com Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID. 364 Days

Analytics Cookies _hjSessionUser_3250435 lg.com Hotjar cookie that is set when a user first lands on a page with the Hotjar script. It is used to persist the Hotjar User ID, unique to that site on the browser. This ensures that behavior in subsequent visits to the same site will be attributed to the same user ID. 364 Days

Analytics Cookies _hp2_id.3177033496 Heap Analytics to Store and track interaction. 14 months

Analytics Cookies _mibhv Moveable Ink This cookie powers Moveable Ink Analytics, which allows us to measure effectiveness of our Advertising emails 13 months

Advertising Cookies _mkto_trk Marketo This tracks visitor behaviour on the sites on which the cookie is installed and to link a visitor to the recipient of an email marketing campaign, to measure campaign effectiveness. Tracking is performed anonymously until a user identifies himself by submitting a form. 2 years

Functional Cookies _omappvp LG Stores last visit. 1 year

Analytics Cookies _pin_unauth Google This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. 6 months

Advertising Cookies _rdt_uuid lg.com This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. 89 Days

Functional Cookies _rlu lg-uk.rlvs.co.uk This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. Session

Analytics Cookies _rtetSessId Beusable Uniquely identifies each user's session, which is important for tracking and analyzing the user's activities during the session. 30 mins

Analytics Cookies _rtetSessPageSeq Beusable The user's sequence from the above session within the pages with beusable code (starts with 0 and increases sequentially) => if the session is valid (when the user keeps taking actions or moves to a page with code ) the validity time keeps increasing by 30 minutes -> if the session is invlaid ( when the user closes the browser or stays still ) max 30 minutes 30 mins

Analytics Cookies _rtetUrl beusable Cookies for storing the first referrer URL for SPA pages 30 min

Advertising Cookies _scid lg.com Cookie associated with Snapchat. Sets a unique ID for the visitor, that allows third party advertisers to target the visitor with relevant advertisement. This pairing service is provided by third party advertisement hubs, which facilitates realtime bidding for advertisers. 395 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies _scid_r lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website. 395 Days

Advertising Cookies _sctr lg.com This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. 395 Days

Analytics Cookies _sdsat_s_dtm_rsid Adobe Used to collect information for analytics purposes. 2 years

Functional Cookies _sfid_b182 www.lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. 729 Days

Advertising Cookies _sfid_undefined www.lg.com Legacy amplitude cookie used to track the user 729 Days

Functional Cookies _sm_au_c CloudFlare This cookie is used to accelerate content delivery Cloudflare cookie session

Analytics Cookies _td treasure data This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. 6 months

Analytics Cookies _td_global in.treasuredata.com Used to collect information for analytics purposes. 729 Days

Analytics Cookies _td_ssc_id treasure data This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. 6 months

Advertising Cookies _tt_enable_cookie .lg.com This cookie is used as a means of tracking your website activity to help us optimise our advertising. 1 year

Advertising Cookies _ttp tiktok.com To measure and improve the performance of your advertising campaigns and to personalize the user's experience (including ads) on TikTok 389 Days

Advertising Cookies _uetmsclkid Bing Ads Store performed actions on the website session

Advertising Cookies _uetsid Bing This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. 2 years

Advertising Cookies _uetvid Bing This cookie is used by Bing to determine what ads should be shown that may be relevant to the end user perusing the site. 1 year

Strictly Necessary Cookies _uqd_code .lg.com Validated code -> works with pre-population of the field and for integration purposes. 30 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies _uqd_trigger .lg.com Latest validated master code. 30 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies _uqd_validated .lg.com Last validated unique code (user input). 30 Days

Analytics Cookies _ym_d Yandex Metrica to store first visit to the site. 1 year

Analytics Cookies _ym_isad Yandex Metrica to provide functions across pages. 2 days

Analytics Cookies _ym_uid Yandex Metrica to store and track a visitor's identity. 1 year

Analytics Cookies _ym_visorc Yandex Metrica It is allow session replay to work correctly. 30 minutes

Analytics Cookies aam_uuid Google This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. 1 month

Analytics Cookies ab.storage.deviceId.a9882122-a Google Out-of-the-box randomly generated string used to identify anonymous users, and to differentiate users’ devices and enables device-based messaging. session

Analytics Cookies adcloud Google This is one of the four main cookies set by the Google Analytics service which enables website owners to track visitor behaviour measure of site performance. This cookie identifies the source of traffic to the site - so Google Analytics can tell site owners where visitors came from when arriving on the site. 3 months

Analytics Cookies ai_session Microsoft Detects how many sessions of user activity have included certain pages and features of the app. session

Analytics Cookies ai_user Microsoft Detects how many people used the app and its features. Users are counted using anonymous IDs. 1 year

Analytics Cookies ajs_anonymous_id Atlassian Jira Servicedesk These cookies are generally used for Analytics and help count how many people visit a certain site by tracking if you have visited before. 1 year

Analytics Cookies appier_pv_counterPageView_ATM lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies appier_utmz lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. 6 Days

Advertising Cookies at_check adobe Data management platform uses these cookies to assign a unique ID when users visits a website Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies AT_referrerUrl lg.com Cookie to know the referrer url information when accessing a non-gdpr country for the first time. It will be automatically deleted. 364 Days

Advertising Cookies attntv_mstore_email Attentive used at checkout for attribution 30 minutes

Advertising Cookies attntv_mstore_phone Attentive used at checkout for attribution 30 minutes

Strictly Necessary Cookies AWSALB www.lg.com AWS ELB application load balancer 6 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies AWSALB g04t8yjsg0zdkyzsmjsdmmlbgy.c360a.salesforce.com AWS ELB application load balancer. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 6 Days

Functional Cookies AWSALBCORS moengage For continued stickiness support with CORS use cases after the Chromium update, we are creating additional stickiness cookies for each of these duration-based stickiness features named AWSALBCORS (ALB). 7 days

Functional Cookies AWSALBCORS g04t8yjsg0zdkyzsmjsdmmlbgy.c360a.salesforce.com For continued stickiness support with CORS use cases after the Chromium update, we are creating additional stickiness cookies for each of these duration-based stickiness features named AWSALBCORS (ALB). The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 7 days

Analytics Cookies BrowserId .salesforce.com Salesforce Data Cloud cookie, determines whether sdk are enabled in the browser. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 365Days

Analytics Cookies BrowserId_sec .salesforce.com Salesforce Data Cloud cookie, determines whether sdk are enabled in the browser. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 365Days

Functional Cookies BVBRANDID Bazaarvoice This cookie allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user for interactions within a particular client domain. Session

Functional Cookies BVBRANDSID BazaarVoice Allows internal Bazaarvoice web analytics to be correlated to the same user browsing session for interactions within a particular client domain. Session

Functional Cookies bvf_xxxxx Bazaarvoice Identifies items for which a user has submitted feedback, such as Helpfulness vote. is the ID of the user-generated content (UGC) that the user left feedback on. Session

Functional Cookies BVImplmain_site BazaarVoice Applied by a third-party library from BazaarVoice which is used to manage user reviews for our events. Session

Analytics Cookies c360aCustomerToken g04t8yjsg0zdkyzsmjsdmmlbgy.c360a.salesforce.com This cookie is Used by Salesforce Data Cloud to recognise browser session ID when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. Session

Analytics Cookies checkout1 GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions checkout 90 Days

Analytics Cookies checkout2 GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions checkout 90 Days

Analytics Cookies checkout21 GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions checkout 90 Days

Analytics Cookies cjConsent GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for consent 90 Days

Analytics Cookies cjCountry GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for country 90 Days

Analytics Cookies cje GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for event 90 Days

Analytics Cookies cjevent_dc GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for tracking event 90 Days

Analytics Cookies cjLiveRampLastCall GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions call clicks 90 Days

Analytics Cookies cjUser GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for user 90 Days

Analytics Cookies com.silverpop.iMAWebCookie lg.com The visitor key assigned by the system. 999 Days

Analytics Cookies coveo_visitorId GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions for visitor id 90 Days

Analytics Cookies deduplication_cookie GA LG GA Configured Custom Dimensions remove visitor duplication 90 Days

Analytics Cookies ecrSessionId LG Keep customer session. End of Session

Analytics Cookies flx1_session_id_22317 www.lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. A few seconds

Functional Cookies form_key Magento This cookie allows to enable various ecommerce functionalities. 1 Day

Strictly Necessary Cookies G_AUTHUSER_H sso.lg.com This cookie is used to securely log in to the website with a Google account. Session

Functional Cookies googtrans Google Translate to store language settings. session

Functional Cookies gpv_p13 lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies gpv_p73 adobe This cookie is used to temporarily store variable values recorded on the previous page during Adobe Analytics operation.This is the value used by the Analytics Plug-in. Persistent

Advertising Cookies HARD_ASK_STATUS Moengage Web Push Subscription hard ask 2 years

Functional Cookies hubspotutk lg.com This cookie name is associated with websites built on the HubSpot platform. HubSpot report that its purpose is user authentication. As a persistent rather than a session cookie it cannot be classified as Strictly Necessary. 179 Days

Functional Cookies inside-eu www.lg.com These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies intercom-device-id-ksvgpfqa lg.com This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. 270 Days

Functional Cookies intercom-id-ksvgpfqa lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. 270 Days

Functional Cookies last_visit lgchatbot-bot.vieeye.hu This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. A few seconds

Functional Cookies lge_upgrade_success lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. Session

Analytics Cookies ln_or www.lg.com Records statistical data on user behaviour on the website A few seconds

Functional Cookies mage-cache-sessid Magento NA Session

Functional Cookies mage-cache-storage www.lg.com This cookie is used to facilitate content caching on the browser to make pages load faster. Session

Advertising Cookies mage-cache-storage-section-inv magento.com Stores configuration for product data related to recently viewed / compared products. A few seconds

Functional Cookies mage-messages Magento This cookie allows to enable various ecommerce functionalities. 1 Day

Functional Cookies mcp_referer www.lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies moe_uuid Moengage Web Push Subscriptio device unique id Session

Analytics Cookies nmstat Adobe Adobe 1 Hour

Functional Cookies noMoreToday LG Cookie for CST landing page not to show the banner on the right-bottom side of CST landing page 1 day

Advertising Cookies OPT_IN_SHOWN_TIME Moengage Web Push Subscription opt-in time 2 years

Analytics Cookies OptanonConsent .salesforce.com This cookie is Used by Salesforce Data Cloud to recognise browser session secure ID when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 365Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies outbrain_cid_fetch LG This cookie determines how the user accessed the website. This information is used by the website operator to measure the efficiency of its marketing. 1 minute

Advertising Cookies outbrain_click_id www.outbrain.com This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. A few seconds

Functional Cookies PHPSESSID LG Cookie for OBS countries using Magento solution to use Cart funtion Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies pn .lg.com Validation lock cookie (secure code from being used by multiple users). 30 Days

Analytics Cookies private_content_version Adobe Adobe 2 years

Analytics Cookies product_data_storage shop.lg.com Stores configuration for product data related to Recently Viewed / Compared Products. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies psdmtrackV Adobe Used to collect information for analytics purposes. 1 Hour

Functional Cookies ps-location LG For Find a dealer to store location ID Session

Analytics Cookies ps-utid LG Used for display and analysis of the use of the "Where to Buy" function 1 minute

Analytics Cookies ps-utparam LG Used to measure the effectiveness of a campaign when the user clicks on an LG page as part of a marketing campaign. 1 minute

Advertising Cookies PUSH_TOKEN Moengage Web Push token generation 2 years

Functional Cookies QST Qualtrics Appears when the Prevent multiple submissions option is enabled. The purpose of this cookie is to record the survey taken and prevent the user from taking the survey again. 6 months

Functional Cookies TRACK_TLS1_0 Qualtrics This cookie is used for tracking clients connecting to Qualtrics using TLS1.0. Session

Functional Cookies Hash of the sessionID and query parameters that maps to a sessionID Qualtrics This cookie is placed when you start a survey session on the same browser where you are working on another one. up to 1 year

Functional Cookies A hash of the url that may be appended with ‘-singleReload’ Qualtrics Appears when you start a session with Allow respondents to finish later enabled. 6 months

Functional Cookies QSI_SI_ _intercept Qualtrics This cookie is used to track whether we should display the Intercept on repeated user visits. It is formatted as QSI_SI_ _intercept (e.g., QSI_SI_5sPQdCDYYVYwQRv_intercept). 10 days

Functional Cookies QSI_HistorySession Qualtrics Qualtrics Web / App Feedback –

This is a session cookie that stores what pages a visitor has visited for the current session Session

Analytics Cookies rl_anonymous_id RudderStack This cookie is used to store the anonymous ID. By default, it would be the auto-generated unique ID by SDK for each visitor unless overridden via setAnonymousId API. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage. 365 days

Analytics Cookies rl_group_id RudderStack This cookie is used to store the user group ID set via the group API. All the subsequent group event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage. 365 days

Analytics Cookies rl_group_trait RudderStack This cookie is used to store the user group traits object set via the group API. All the subsequent group event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage. 365 days

Analytics Cookies rl_page_init_referrer RudderStack This cookie is used to store the initial referrer of the page when a user visits a site for the first time. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data. 365 days

Analytics Cookies rl_page_init_referring_domain RudderStack This cookie is used to store the initial referring domain of the page when a user visits a site for the first time. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data. 365 days

Analytics Cookies rl_session RudderStack This cookie is used to store the session-related information including sessionId if session tracking is enabled. 365 days

Analytics Cookies rl_trait RudderStack This cookie is used to store the user traits object set via the identify API. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage. 365 days

Analytics Cookies rl_user_id RudderStack This cookie is used to store the user ID set via the identify API. All the subsequent event payloads will contain this data unless cleared from the storage 365 days

Analytics Cookies RT Akamai This is used to monitor web performance through mPulse solution. 1 week

Analytics Cookies s_adserv Adobe Visitor cookie name to use to limit ADSERV calls to only once per visit Session

Analytics Cookies s_cc Adobe Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, determines whether cookies are enabled in the browser Session

Analytics Cookies s_fid Adobe This cookie is used to identify a unique visitor if the standard s_vi cookie is unavailable due to third-party cookie restrictions. Not used for implementations that use first-party cookies. 5 years

Analytics Cookies s_invisit Adobe The cookie identifies whether the user is arriving at the domain for the first time. The value is either TRUE or FALSE. Session

Analytics Cookies s_nr Adobe Used to determine the number of visits by the user. 1 month

Analytics Cookies s_ppv Adobe The contents of the cookie contain the values inserted in the four variables described above and expire at the end of the session. Session

Analytics Cookies s_ppvl Adobe This cookie is set by Adobe Analytics to store information on the percentage of the page displayed to the end user. Session

Advertising Cookies s_ptc lg.com This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. Session

Analytics Cookies s_sq Adobe Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, stores information about the previous link clicked within the site Session

Analytics Cookies s_vi Adobe Adobe Site Catalyst cookie, used to identify unique visitors, with an ID and timestamp 2 Years

Analytics Cookies s_vnum Adobe The cookie stores the number of visits by a Unique Visitor. This makes it possible, e.g., to capture return frequency of a visitor over a 30-day period. 1 month

Functional Cookies sa-user-id www.lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you 364 Days

Functional Cookies sa-user-id-v2 www.lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. 364 Days

Functional Cookies sa-user-id-v3 www.lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. 364 Days

Analytics Cookies section_data_ids Adobe Used to collect information for analytics purposes. 2 years

Strictly Necessary Cookies SESSION www.lg.com It's used to maintain the session Session

Functional Cookies session_id lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you Session

Advertising Cookies SETUP_TIME Moengage Web Push setup time 2 years

Analytics Cookies sfdcConsent .salesforce.com This cookie is Used by Salesforce Data Cloud to recognise session ID when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 365Days

Functional Cookies sib_cuid www.lg.com to store unique visits. 181 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies SLG_GWPT_Show_Hide_tmp LG Cookie used for cookie banner management Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies SLG_wptGlobTipTmp LG Cookie used for cookie banner management Session

Advertising Cookies SOFT_ASK_STATUS Moengage Web Push Subscription soft ask 2 years

Advertising Cookies ssm_au_c google.com This domain is owned by Google Inc. Although Google is primarily known as a search engine, the company provides a diverse range of products and services. Its main source of revenue however is advertising. Google tracks users extensively both through its own products and sites, and the numerous technologies embedded into many millions of websites around the world. It uses the data gathered from most of these services to profile the interests of web users and sell advertising space to organisations based on such interest profiles as well as aligning adverts to the content on the pages where its customer's adverts appear. A few seconds

Advertising Cookies SUBSCRIPTION_DETAILS Moengage Web Push Subscription details 2 years

Advertising Cookies tfpsi lg.com This cookie is used to personalise our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies time_client_date lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. Session

Analytics Cookies time_zone_client lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. Session

Analytics Cookies tmr_lvid my.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. A few seconds

Analytics Cookies tmr_lvidTS my.com Local cookie file. Contains cookie tmr_lvid generation timestamp A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies top100_id lg.com The cookie sets a security flag to prevent it from being leaked if any of the pages load mixed content 1 year

Functional Cookies trc_cookie_storage Taboola to store a unique user ID. 1 year

Analytics Cookies user_0b3325da-a69d-49f0-bfeb-0 lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. Session

Analytics Cookies user_97cfb655-5e6f-44ce-bb3a-3 lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. Session

Analytics Cookies user_cfa6cd3e-b8ea-4642-940f-6 lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. Session

Analytics Cookies user_d37d8713-cafe-49c4-bb22-a lg.com This cookie allows us to recognise and count the number of visitors and to see how visitors move around our website when they are using it. Session

Advertising Cookies USER_DATA Moengage Web Push Subscription user data 2 years

Functional Cookies velaro_endOfDay velaro.com This domain is owned by Velaro which provides live chat functionality for websites. Session

Functional Cookies velaro_firstvisit velaro.com This domain is owned by Velaro which provides live chat functionality for websites. Session

Functional Cookies velaro_visitorId velaro.com This domain is owned by Velaro which provides live chat functionality for websites. Session

Analytics Cookies webact .salesforce.com Salesforce Data Cloud cookie, determines whether sdk are enabled in the browser. The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 365Days

Functional Cookies wtstp_nv lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. 179 Days

Functional Cookies wtstp_nv_s lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. 179 Days

Functional Cookies wtstp_rla lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies X-Scouter-Gxid LG Supporting User experience on LG.com. Session

Analytics Cookies yourekoUserId lg.com We store information about how the user works with our tool, e.g. which functions, which are related to the cookie identifier and IP address, he came into contact with. We never share this information with third parties. 364 Days

Functional Cookies zchatdata LG in order to maintain the session information in the live chat in case that customers refresh the web page 1 days

Functional Cookies zchatppchk LG in order to maintain the session information in the live chat in case that customers refresh the web page 1 days

Functional Cookies zchatproclog www.lg.com in order to maintain the session information in the live chat in case that customers refresh the web page A few seconds

Analytics Cookies zte2095 lg.com This cookie is generally set to enhance the performance and functionality of the website. However, it is nonessential to its use. Session

Analytics Cookies _rtet_apply beusable Unique id of report registered in beusable 2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies _rtet_ab_aid beusable ID of the page where the A/B test is running. 2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies _rtet_ab_url beusable When a user visits one of the different page versions provided as part of the A/B test, it stores URL information for that page. 2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies _rtet_ab_ref beusable the referrer right before redirected due to A/B testing 2 weeks, Deleted when revisiting after the AB test is over.

Analytics Cookies _beu_utid beusable When users revisit the website, they connect with previous visits to enable consistent data analysis. 30 min

Analytics Cookies _beu_utssid beusable Identification ID of the UT session 30 min

Advertising cookies uid On-browser (HTTP) cookies dropped on the criteo.com domain (third party) The Criteo ID cookie; it contains the unique user identifier (UUIDv4) on the Criteo network. 1 year

Advertising cookies optout On-browser (HTTP) cookies dropped on the criteo.com domain (third party) The opt-out cookie; if present the user will not be tracked and retargeted by Criteo in that browsing session 5 years

Advertising cookies zdi On-browser (HTTP) cookies dropped on the criteo.com domain (third party) The pass-back loop detection cookie; it contains a counter of the times the user is passed on one specific zone. 6 months

Advertising Cookies AMCV_####@AdobeOrg lg.com This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier to allow a company to track users across their domains and services. 730 Days

Advertising Cookies AMCVS_####@AdobeOrg lg.com This is a pattern type cookie name associated with Adobe Marketing Cloud. It stores a unique visitor identifier, and uses an organisation identifier. Session

Functional Cookies mbox lg.com Used by Adobe Target to generate dynamic content in a marketing box on the page. Contains the following values:

PC ID - ID for visitor's browser. Removed when cookie deleted.

Session ID - A unique ID for a user session.

Check - checks if cookies are supported. Set on each page load. 731 Days

Advertising Cookies demdex demdex.net This cookie helps Adobe Audience Manger perform basic functions such as visitor identification, ID synchronization, segmentation, modeling, reporting, etc. 179 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies AWSALB prod-live-chat.sprinklr.com AWS ELB application load balancer 6 days

Strictly Necessary Cookies AWSALBCORS prod-live-chat.sprinklr.com This cookie is managed by AWS and is used for load balancing. 6 days

Advertising Cookies rmStore .lg.com Store attribution data, including timestamp in string format generated by your server for when the user has requested the page and a unique 'Click ID' generated by Rakuten Advertising to identify the referring publisher. This cookie is dropped/update every time an affiliate link is clicked on by a consumer. 30 days

Advertising Cookies lsclick_mid53048 .linksynergy.com This cookie is required for Rakuten Advertising Affiliate to track transactions for Advertisers that use Pixel for reporting Transactions as this cookie is the one that store all the information about the referring publisher. One cookie is placed per Advertiser. This cookie is dropped/updated every time a click link is clicked on by a consumer. 400 days

Advertising Cookies rmuid .linksynergy.com This cookie enables Rakuten Advertising Affiliate to track repeat visitors where the user is returning using the same browser on the same device as the previous time. This cookie is dropped/updated every time a click link is clicked on by a consumer 365 days

Advertising Cookies lsn_statp .linksynergy.com This cookie enables Rakuten Advertising Affiliate to track repeat visitors where the user is returning using the same browser on the same device as the previous time. This cookie is used by the Search Box Type of creative. This cookie is dropped/updated every time a click link is clicked on by a consumer 365 days

Analytics Cookies FPID lg.com This cookie is a 1st party cookie designated by the server, which is able to combine with UserAgent or user's access environment. It is derivated from the setting on server-side tag manager that forces a secure HttpOnly cookie replacing a javascript accessible cookie(_ga). This cookie is verified within HTTP communication between web front tag manager and server-side tag manager container, and tracked in Header of HTTP request toward the server. It is used to distinguish unique users in server-side data pipeline.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 729 days

Analytics Cookies FPGSID lg.com This cookie is set of FPID, _ga_xxxxxxxxxx and encrypted strings. This cookie is tracked in Header of HTTP request, same as FPID. It contains a sessional information to its user's behavior. As following compliances of GDPR and CCPA, this cookie is not only combinated from server-side tag manager container, but also from web front tag manager.

The information collected through this cookie may also be used in combination with your registration data, so that we can suggest personalized content to you, including personalized advertising or direct marketing based on your interests. 30 min

Strictly Necessary Cookies CUSTOMER_GROUP_NAME_${multishopType} lg.com This cookie is used to recognize you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies AUTH_TOKEN_${multishopType} lg.com This cookie is used to recognize you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_RecentlyView_${multishopType} lg.com This cookie is used to recognize you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_CartID_${multishopType} lg.com Cookie for OBS countries using Magento Solution to use cart function Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_RememberAccount_IN_${multishopType} lg.com This cookie is used to recognize you when you return to our website and does not collect any information that could identify you. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_CompareCart_${multishopType} lg.com Used for Compare function for B2C products. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_SearchResult_${multishopType} lg.com Cookie for Search funtion on GNB or Search Result page A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_SelectShop_${multishopType} lg.com This cookie is for enabling multiple product purchases. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_SelectShopInitPopup_${multishopType} lg.com SelectShop pupup use cookie A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies ENCODED_REFERER_${multishopType} lg.com This cookie is used to personalize our sites, deliver customized advertisements to you, or contact you directly where you have separately consented to such communications. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies coveo-search-token_${multishopType} lg.com This cookie is required for the operation of our website A few seconds

Advertising Cookies LGGP1_RecentlyView lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. Session

Functional Cookies LGGP1_SearchResult lg.com Cookie for Search funtion on GNB or Search Result page Session

Functional Cookies LGGP1_CompareCart lg.com Used for Compare function for B2C products. Session

Functional Cookies LGGP1_B2B_CompareCart lg.com Used for Compare function for B2B products Session

Functional Cookies LGGP1_SelectShopInitPopup lg.com SelectShop pupup use cookie A few seconds

Functional Cookies LGGP1_RememberAccount lg.com This cookie is used to recognise you when you return to our website and does not collect information that can identify you. A few seconds

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_CartID lg.com Cookie for OBS countries using Magento Solution to use cart function Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies LGGP1_SelectShop lg.com This cookie is for enabling multiple product purchase. Session

Strictly Necessary Cookies coveo_visitorId lg.com User identification: identifying the same user across multiple sessions to provide a continuous personalized experience

Data analytics: Record user search and click events for analysis

Coveo ML model support: Coveo's machine learning model is utilized as data for learning user behavior data. 365 Days

Strictly Necessary Cookies coveo-search-token lg.com User authentication token issued by LG.com users when they use search.

userIds: For internal user identification, base64 is encrypted and stored.

userGroup : Saves the userGroup value from the Order Management System and uses it as the key value of COVEO DictionaryField.

Ex) If the user is a VIP usergroup, ec_price gets the VIP price to value. 1 Day

Advertising Cookies qoo *.quantserve.com Cookie value indicating the current user has opted out of quantcast services 5 years

Advertising Cookies sp, d *.quantserve.com A value of a third-party cookie set in the quantserve.com domain. The value of this cookie is a compact encoding of the mc cookie’s membership in retargeting segments and information about third-party partners of Quantcast, such as advertising exchanges. The third-party cookie appears in the browser as a cookie named “d” 90 days

Advertising Cookies qor *.quantserve.com Metadata about the quantcast opt out 5 years

Advertising Cookies mc *.quantserve.com A value of a third-party cookie set in the quantserve.com domain which is a domain managed by Quantcast; the third-party cookie appears in the browser as a cookie named “mc” 400 days

Advertising Cookies _qca lg.com A value of a first party cookie value set in a non-Quantcast domain such as a publisher’s domain; the first-party cookie appears in the browser as a cookie named “__qca” 400 days

Analytical Cookies _clck lg.com Persists the Clarity User ID and preferences, unique to that site is attributed to the same user ID.

1 year

Analytical Cookies _clsk lg.com Connects multiple page views by a user into a single Clarity session recording.

1 day

Analytical Cookies CLID lg.com Identifies the first-time Clarity saw this user on any site using Clarity.

1 year

Analytical Cookies ANONCHK lg.com Indicates whether MUID is transferred to ANID, a cookie used for advertising. Clarity doesn't use ANID and so this is always set to 0.

10 minutes

Analytical Cookies MR lg.com Indicates whether to refresh MUID.

1 week

Analytical Cookies MUID lg.com Identifies unique web browsers visiting Microsoft sites. These cookies are used for advertising, site analytics, and other operational purposes.

1 year