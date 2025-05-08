LG Pro:Centric Cloud offers a comprehensive data viewer that empowers hoteliers to access valuable information through various dashboards. This enables them to run their operations more efficiently and make informed decisions based on guest preferences. For instance, hotels can analyze individual guest's TV viewing patterns to gain insights into their behaviors and preferences, such as duration of stay in the room and preferred channels. This information can be utilized to provide personalized suggestions or rearrange channel offerings, ultimately enhancing the overall guest experience. Additionally, hoteliers can monitor warning statuses and promptly address any device issues to ensure smooth operations. With the data viewer, meaningful data is collected and hotels can analyze the data themselves to gain valuable insights, that can improve the guest experience.