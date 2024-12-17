About Cookies on This Site

LG Ultra Stretch Signage

86BH5F

LG Ultra Stretch Signage

  • Front view
  • Right Side view
Front view
Key Features

  • Brightness(Typ.) : 500 cd/m²
  • Aspect Ratio: 58:9
  • Bezel: 4.4 mm(L/R), 5.9 mm(T/B)
  • Depth: 81.7mm
  • Interface: HDMI (3), DP, USB(2), Audio, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45, IR
Ultra Stretch Signage, 58:9 Space-Fitting Wide Screen

The 86BH5F is the most suitable display for delivering new forms of advertising and multiplexed information in a 58:9 widescreen format. It can bring unused & leftover space to life by being installed without restriction.

LG 86BH5F ultra-stretch signage with wide screen

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

58:9 Extended Wide Format1

58:9 Extended Wide Format

It is a unique wide screen with 58:9 bar type which provides much more flexibility in playing content* than the conventional display of 16:9 ratio.

* Video content only. (Images not supported)

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 600)1

Ultra HD Resolution (3,840 x 600)

Ultra HD resolution delivers an immersive viewing experience with vivid colors and clear images.

Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP1

Multi Screen Mode with 4PBP

The Picture-by-Picture (PBP) feature allows you to show multi content in one single display by up-to four parts. It is very useful and convenient to deliver various advertisements or pieces of information at the same time without calibration.

Tiled Scene with Immersive View1

Tiled Scene with Immersive View

The 86BH5F can show a tiled scene by up to 15 × 15 configuration. This will be the best choice if you want to use a large screen, or provide visual impact to your customers in a different way.

IP5x Certified Design1

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

User-Friendly UX1

User-Friendly UX

The 86BH5F is equipped with a user-friendly UX to simplify approach flows, groups similar functions together, and adopts an intuitive GUI for ease of use. When using the display in portrait mode, OSD* can also be adjusted accordingly.

*OSD : On Screen Display

LAN Daisy Chain Management1

LAN Daisy Chain Management

By using this daisy-chained network feature, you can execute commands such as controlling, monitoring and even updating firmware.

Real-Time Monitoring with ConnectedCare1

Real-Time Monitoring with ConnectedCare

Easier and faster maintenance are available with our optional cloud service solution ConnectedCare*. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of clients' businesses.

* All images of this page are for illustrative purposes only.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    86

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    58:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 600 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3%

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP, DVI-D / Output : DP

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 5.9/4.4/4.4/5.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    20.5Kg

  • Packed Weight

    38.2Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2158.3 x 348.5 x 81.7mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 200 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2290 x 599 x 228mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Current Sensor

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail Over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    751 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 819 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    100W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

  • Max.

    240W

  • Typ.

    220W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(EU Only) / NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(including battery 2ea), Power Cord, DP cable, RS-232C Cable, IR/Light sensor receiver, Manual

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • IP Rating

    IP5X

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.