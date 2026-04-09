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Qual è la configurazione monitor più adatta a te

Crea la tua postazione ideale con la combinazione di monitor perfetta per le tue esigenze e spazio in postazione.

Uno spazio organizzato in modo intelligente può migliorare l’efficienza e aumentare la produttività.

Gamer esploratoriGamer competitiviCreator audio e videoDesigner / fotografiProfessionistiAnalisti / traderProgrammatori / sviluppatoriIntrattenimento

Come creare un setup monitor per la massima immersione nei giochi di avventura

Setup multi-monitor immersivo per un gameplay ancora più coinvolgente

Setup multi-monitor immersivo
per un gameplay
ancora più coinvolgente

Guarda mappe, missioni e gioca su più schermi per un'immersione

totale nella tua avventura esplorativa.

Monitor per i giochi d'avventura

45" 5K2K WUHD 165Hz

45GX950A

Acquista ora

Doppio monitor per i giochi d'avventura

34" WQHD 240Hz + 27" QHD 200Hz

Monitor principale: 34GX950A , Secondo monitor: 27G610A

Acquista ora

Setup a tre monitor per giochi d'avventura

32" 4K UHD 240Hz + 32" 4K UHD 165Hz + 32" 4K UHD 144Hz

Monitor principale: 32GX870A , Secondo monitor: 32GX850A, Terzo monitor: 32G810SA

Acquista ora

*Le grandezze delle scrivanie sono basate sulle dimensioni dei prodotti. Per i dettagli completi, consulta le specifiche su LG.com nella pagina prodotto.

*La disponibilità di alcuni modelli, incluse le date di lancio, può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Le immagini sono simulate a scopo illustrativo. Per l’aspetto reale, fai riferimento alla pagina prodotto di ciascun modello.

Come configurare una postazione per il gaming competitivo

Setup multi-monitor per gaming competitivo FPS: monitor ad alto refresh rate, metriche e chat sui secondari

Configurazione multi-monitor
per un controllo completo
del gioco

Inizia la tua avventura sul monitor principale e utilizza

gli altri schermi per rimanere in contatto con il tuo team.

Monitor per il gaming competitivo

27" QHD 480Hz

27GX790A

Acquista ora

Doppio monitor per il gaming competitivo

27" QHD 280Hz + 27" QHD 300Hz

Monitor principale: 27GX700A, Secondo Monitor: 27G640A

Acquista ora

Setup a tre monitor per il gaming competitivo

27" 4K UHD 240Hz + 27" QHD 200Hz + 27" FHD 240Hz

Monitor principale: 27G850A, Secondo Monitor: 27G610A, Terzo monitor: 27G440A

Acquista ora

*Le larghezze delle scrivanie sono basate sulle dimensioni dei prodotti. Per le specifiche complete, consulta la pagina prodotto su LG.com.

*La disponibilità di alcuni modelli, incluse le tempistiche di lancio, può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Le immagini sono simulate a scopo illustrativo. Per l’aspetto reale, fai riferimento alla pagina prodotto di ciascun modello.

Come crare un Setup Monitor per l'editing audio-video

Configurazione multi-monitor per creator: timeline ed anteprima sul principale, audio e strumenti sui secondari

Layout Widescreen per
massimizzare la produttività
nell’editing

Visualizza la timeline principale sullo schermo principale e controlla

in contemporanea l'anteprima e il mixer durante le sessoni di editing.

Monitor per l'editing audio e video

40" 5K2K WUHD 120Hz

40U990A

Acquista ora

Monitor per l'editing audio e video

49" 32:9 DQHD 144Hz

40U950A

Acquista ora

Doppio monitor per l'editing audio e video

34" 21:9 WQHD 100Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor Principale: 34U650A, Secondo monitor: 27U731SA

Acquista ora

*Le larghezze delle scrivanie si basano sulle dimensioni dei prodotti. Per le specifiche complete, consulta la pagina prodotto su LG.com.

*La disponibilità di alcuni modelli, incluse le date di lancio, può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Le immagini sono simulate a scopo illustrativo. Per l’aspetto reale, fai riferimento alla pagina prodotto di ciascun modello.*

Come creare un setup monitor per fotografia, illustrazioni e design

Questo video mostra una configurazione a doppio monitor LG pensata per fotografi

La configurazione monitor
per lavori creativi
ricchi di dettagli

Tieni aperti contemporaneamente spunti creativi, modifiche in corso

e il progetto finale, per continuare a creare senza alcuna interruzione.

Monitor singolo per designer e fotografi

32" 6K 60Hz

32U990A

Acquista ora

Doppio monitor per designer e fotografi

32" 6K 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor principale: 32U990A, Secondo monitor: 27U730A

Acquista ora

Configurazione a tre monitor per designer e fotografi

32" 6K 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz + 27" QHD 100Hz

Monitor principale: 32U990A, Secondo monitor: 27U730A, Terzo monitor: 27U631A

Acquista ora

*Le larghezze delle scrivanie sono basate sulle dimensioni dei prodotti. Per le specifiche complete, consulta la pagina prodotto su LG.com.

*La disponibilità di alcuni modelli, incluse le tempistiche di lancio, può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Le immagini sono simulate a scopo illustrativo. Per l’aspetto reale, fai riferimento alla pagina prodotto di ciascun modello.

Come usare il doppio monitor per lavorare in modo più efficiente

Video configurazione da ufficio a doppio monitor pensata per i professionisti

Display affiancati
per un flusso di lavoro
senza distrazioni

Tieni strumenti AI e appunti su uno schermo, così puoi restare

concentrato e seguire un webinar sull’altro.

Monitor per professionisti

32" QHD 100Hz

32U631A

Acquista ora

Doppio monitor per professionisti

27" QHD 100Hz + 27" QHD 100Hz

Monitor principale: 27U631A, Secondo monitor: 27U631A

Acquista ora

Doppio monitor per professionisti

27" FHD 120Hz + 27" FHD 120Hz

Monitor principale: 27U411A, Secondo monitor: 27U411A

Acquista ora

*Le larghezze delle scrivanie si basano sulle dimensioni dei prodotti. Per le specifiche complete, consulta la pagina prodotto su LG.com.

*La disponibilità di alcuni modelli, incluse le tempistiche di lancio, può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Le immagini sono simulate a scopo illustrativo. Per l’aspetto reale, fai riferimento alla pagina prodotto di ciascun modello.

Setup multi-schermo per il trading, grafici di mercato e dashboard finanziarie

Video configurazione multi-schermo per il trading, per analisti finanziari e trader

Display affiancati per
monitorare il mercato
da più fonti

Tieni sotto controllo dashboard, screener, grafici e news in

tempo reale per agire subito ad ogni movimento di mercato.

Monitor per analisti finanziari e trader

40" 5K2K WUHD 120Hz

40U990A

Acquista ora

Doppio monitor per analisti finanziari e trader

34" 21:9 WQHD 100Hz + 34" 21:9 WQHD 100Hz

Monitor principale: 34U650A, Secondo monitor: 34U650A

Acquista ora

Setup a quattro monitor per analisti finanziari e trader

27" QHD 100Hz

4 unità di 27U631A

Acquista ora

*Le larghezze delle scrivanie si basano sulle dimensioni dei prodotti. Per le specifiche complete, consulta la pagina prodotto su LG.com.

*La disponibilità di alcuni modelli, incluse le tempistiche di lancio, può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Le immagini sono simulate a scopo illustrativo. Per l’aspetto reale, fai riferimento alla pagina prodotto di ciascun modello.

Qual è il setup monitor ideale per i programmatori per IDE, terminali e browser?

Video configurazione multi-monitor per il coding, pensata per programmatori e sviluppatori

La configurazione perfetta
per una sessione di coding
end-to-end

Tieni aperti IDE, codice e anteprima live in contemporanea per testare idee,

ottimizzare il codice e restare sempre aggiornato sui risultati.

Monitor per programmatori e sviluppatori

32" UHD 60Hz

32UN880K

Acquista ora

Doppio monitor per programmatori e sviluppatori

32" UHD 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor Principale: 32UN880K, Secondo monitor: 27U730A

Acquista ora

Configurazione a tre monitor per programmatori e sviluppatori

32" UHD 60Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz + 27" QHD 100Hz

Monitor principale: 32UN880K, Secondo monitor: 27U730A, Terzo monitor: 27U631A

Acquista ora

*Le larghezze delle scrivanie si basano sulle dimensioni dei prodotti. Per le specifiche complete, consulta la pagina prodotto su LG.com.

*La disponibilità di alcuni modelli, incluse le tempistiche di lancio, può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Le immagini sono simulate a scopo illustrativo. Per l’aspetto reale, fai riferimento alla pagina prodotto di ciascun modello.

Come configurare un setup multi-schermo per video, tutorial e feed social

Video configurazione monitor Ultrawide pensata per l’intrattenimento

Setup monitor flessibile per
la massima produttività
e pause smart

Gestisci ogni processo, segui tutorial e guarda brevi clip,

tutto in un unico spazio.

Monitor per l'intrattenimento

32" 4K UHD 60Hz

32U850SA

Acquista ora

Doppio monitor per l'intrattenimento

34" WQHD 100Hz + 32" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor principale: 34U601SA, Secondo monitor: 32U889SA

Acquista ora

Configurazione a tre monitor per l'intrattenimento

34" WQHD 100Hz + 27" 4K UHD 60Hz + 32" 4K UHD 60Hz

Monitor principale: 34U601SA, Secondo monitor: 27U731SA, Terzo monitor: 32U889SA

Acquista ora

*Le larghezze delle scrivanie si basano sulle dimensioni dei prodotti. Per le specifiche complete, consulta la pagina prodotto su LG.com.

*La disponibilità di alcuni modelli, incluse le tempistiche di lancio, può variare a seconda del Paese.

*Le immagini sono simulate a scopo illustrativo. Per l’aspetto reale, fai riferimento alla pagina prodotto di ciascun modello."