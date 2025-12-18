About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
text

text

LG Premium Service

- надёжность, подтвержденная брендом.

Доверьтесь профессионалам, которые знаю вашу технику лучше всех

 

img

PREMIUM SERVICE

Осуществляем бесплатную премиум-доставку во все города Республики Казахстан. Точные сроки доставки в ваш город, вы узнаете при клике по кнопке "Подробнее" или при подтверждении заказа

img

PREMIUM SERVICE

Сертифицированные специалисты LG бесплатно установят и подключат вашу новую технику, проверят её работоспособность и дадут полезные рекомендации по уходу

Услуги

Мастер на дом

Расширенная гарантия - LG Trust

Профессиональная чистка техники

Дополнительно

Адреса сервисных центров

Условия гарантии

Стоимость негарантийного ремонта

Видео инструкции

Смотрите полезные советы и лайфхаки от сервисных специалистов LG. Узнайте, как правильно ухаживать за техникой, продлить её срок службы и получить максимум от ваших покупок

Преимущества

img
Официальная поддержка производителя

Все работы выполняются только сертифицированными специалистами LG, прошедшими обучение на заводах компании. Вы получаете обслуживание, соответствующее стандартам качества LG по всему миру

Оригинальные запчасти LG

Используются только фирменные комплектующие, что гарантирует долговечность и надёжную работу техники после ремонта или обслуживания

img
img
Прозрачные цены и официальная гарантия

Без скрытых платежей и «сюрпризов». Каждая услуга сопровождается официальным актом выполненных работ и гарантией от LG

Удобный сервис - когда вам удобно

Вы сами выбираете время визита мастера — точно в назначенный двухчасовой интервал. Вечерние визиты до 21:00, работа по субботам и быстрая запись без ожидания

img
img
Комплексный уход за техникой
    Фирменный сервис LG - это не только ремонт
    Мы предлагаем:
  • бесплатную установку,
  • расширенную гарантию LG Trust,
  • профессиональную чистку,
  • индивидуальные консультации и диагностику
    • Доступность по всему Казахстану

    Сеть фирменных сервисных центров LG представлена в Астане, Алматы, Шымкенте и других крупных городах. Мы всегда рядом, где бы вы ни находились

    img