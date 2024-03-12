About Cookies on This Site

UT662M Series

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

الدعم

Resource

Find a Dealer

UT662M Series

49UT662M0GC

UT662M Series

(3)
منظر أمامي مع صورة كاملة

أجهزة تلفاز للمستشفيات حاصلة على تصنيف UL مع إمكانية توصيل محتوى UHD

توفر فئة تلفاز المستشفيات UT662M حلاً منخفض التكلفة مصممًا للمرضى وفريق العمل أيضًا. تم تصميم كل المزايا، بما في ذلك دعم مكبرات الصوت الوسائدية مع اعتماد UL، للعناية بالمرضى مع الإيفاء بالاحتياجات الخاصة للمستشفيات.

تلفاز مثبت على جدار غرفة المستشفى وممرضة تشير إليه وهي تشرح للمريض.

* قد يختلف شكل المنتج الفعلي عن الصورة أعلاه.

وظائف مخصصة للمستشفيات

مريض يرقد على السرير يتحكم في التلفاز من خلال مكبر صوت وسائدي متصل بـ UT662M.

عدم مكبرات الصوت الوسائدية

تلفاز المستشفيات مجهز بواجهة توصيل متوافقة مع مكبرات الصوت الوسائدية* التي تتحكم في الصوت والفيديو بالتلفاز مباشرةً من سرير المريض.

* لا توفر LG مكبر الصوت الوسائدي. (يُباع بشكل منفصل)

دعم أنظم الاتصال بالتمريض

من خلال نظام الاتصال بالتمريض الذي يوفره مكبر الصوت الوسائدي المتصل بتلفاز المستشفيات من LG، يمكن الاتصال بفريق العمل بالمستشفى على الفور في حالة الطوارئ.

حاصل على تصنيف الملاءمة للمستشفيات UL

تم تصميم الفئة UT662M لبيئات الرعاية الصحية والمستشفيات، فهي تفي بمتطلبات السلامة المحددة من قِبل UL.

حل إدارة
المستشفيات Pro:Centric

يوفر حل إدارة محتويات المستشفيات Pro:Centric Direct أدوات تحرير سهلة وبسيطة، مما يجعل من السهل إجراء الخدمة والإدارة عن بُعد المستندة إلى شبكات IP. يتيح حل Pro:Centric Direct للمستخدمين تحرير الواجهة بسهولة عن طريق تقديم واجهة مخصصة وإدارة كل أجهزة التلفاز الموجودة في المستشفى بمنتهى الكفاءة.

رجل يدير بعض المحتويات والإعدادات الخاصة بالتلفاز في المستشفى مستخدمًا حل Pro:Centric Direct من خلال الخادم.

Pro:Idiom

Pro:Idiom

يوفر UT662M نظام فك التشفير Pro:Idiom المدمج، والذي يتيح الوصول إلى المحتوى الرقمي العالي القيمة من خلال نظام Pro:Idiom DRM (إدارة الحقوق الرقمية)، والذي يمنع النسخ غير القانوني للمحتوى.

 

يمكن تخزين بيانات ضبط الشاشة على USB ونقلها إلى الشاشات الأخرى.

استنساخ البيانات عبر USB

تضفي إمكانية استنساخ البيانات عبر USB مزيدًا من الكفاءة على عمليات إدارة الشاشات المتعددة لضمان التشغيل المثالي. بدلاً من إعداد كل شاشة واحدة تلو الأخرى، يمكن نسخ البيانات إلى USB لشاشة واحدة وإرسالها إلى الشاشات الأخرى من خلال مكوّن USB الإضافي.

نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP)

تعتبر نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP) ميزة Wi-Fi "افتراضية" تستخدم التلفاز كنقطة اتصال لاسلكية، ما يتيح للمرضى توصيل أجهزتهم بنقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP). وهي تدعم وضع الجسر (Bridge Mode)، ما يتيح للمسؤولين التحكم في معلومات نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP) داخل الغرفة مثل، مستوى الإشارة، وكلمات مرور نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP)، إلخ.

مع ميزة Wi-Fi الافتراضية، يمكن توصيل الأجهزة اللوحية، والهواتف المحمولة، وأجهزة الكمبيوتر المحمول بالتلفاز بمنتهى السهولة.

*ينبغي ضبط نقطة الوصول البرمجية (Soft AP) في قائمة التثبيت بعد تشغيل التلفاز.

** يمكن تشغيل عكس الصورة الذكي في الوقت ذاته.

امرأة تتحكم في التلفاز من خلال التحدث إلى وحدة تحكم عن بُعد مزودة بميزة التعرف على الصوت.

التعرف على الصوت

بفضل نظام معالجة اللغات الطبيعية المدمج في webOS، تتيح ميزة التعرف على الصوت* للمستخدمين التحكم في تلفاز المستشفيات من LG بمنتهى السهولة من خلال أصواتهم.
تتحكم كل وحدة تحكم عن بُعد في التلفاز المخصص لها فقط دون التداخل مع أي تلفاز آخر.

الأشعة تحت الحمراء المتعددة (Multi IR)

تمنع وظيفة الأشعة تحت الحمراء المتعددة (Multi IR)* تداخل إشارات وحدات التحكم عن بُعد، والذي يحدث في حالة وجود عدة أجهزة تلفاز في مكان واحد. يدعم تلفاز المستشفيات LG هذه الوظيفة كي يتحكم المستخدمون في أجهزة التلفاز الخاصة بهم بمنتهى الحرية دون إزعاج الآخرين.

* وحدة تحكم عن بُعد تدعم العديد من الإشارات تحت الحمراء يتم شراؤها بشكل منفصل

طباعة

كل المواصفات

المعلومات

  • الفئة

    Pro:Centric Smart

الوظيفة الرأسية (المستشفيات)

  • Pillow Speaker

    نعم

مواصفات الطاقة

  • استهلاك الطاقة (الحد الأقصى)

    145W

  • استهلاك الطاقة (العادي)

    120W

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

قياسي

  • EMC

    CE

  • الأمان

    CB, UL Hospital

الملحقات

  • سلك الطاقة

    YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

  • نوع وحدة التحكم عن بُعد

    S-Con / MMR (اختياري)

الفيديو

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    نعم

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    نعم

نظام البث

  • تناظري (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • رقمي

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • قناة المعلومات (قناة المعلومات التلقائية)

    نعم

الميكانيكية

  • فتحة برغي أمنية/للتركيب في الدولاب

    نعم (لا بد من وجود حامل)

  • قفل Kensington

    نعم

  • لوحة التثبيت السفلي (لسهولة التركيب)

    نعم (لا بد من وجود حامل)

  • متوافق مع معايير VESA

    300 x 300 mm

الصوت (الصوت)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم (جاهز، مطلوب MMR)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • مكبّر الصوت (مخرج الصوت)

    20W

شاشة العرض

  • السطوع (العادي)

    400 nit

  • الدقة

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • الحجم (بوصة)

    49

حل الضيافة

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Server

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    نعم

  • Pro:Centric V

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

    نعم

  • Pro:Idiom Media (إدارة الحلول الرقمية)

    نعم

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    نعم

  • webRTC (الاتصال في الوقت الحقيقي)

    نعم

الأبعاد/الوزن

  • عرض الإطار (بعيدًا عن الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    16.6/16.6/16.6/21.3 mm

  • عرض الإطار (على الإطار, الحافة يمين/يسار/علوي/سفلي):

    18.1/18.1/18.1/22.8 mm

  • أبعاد الشحن (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1193 x 770 x 158 mm

  • الأبعاد من دون الحامل (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

    1110 x 650 x 81.1 mm

  • الوزن عند الشحن

    13.2 kg

  • الوزن من دون الحامل

    11.1 kg

مزايا الضيافة

  • التقنيات التشخيصية

    نعم (IP عن بُعد)

  • وضع توفير الطاقة

    نعم

  • EzManager

    نعم

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    نعم

  • HTNG-CEC (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    نعم

  • Instant ON

    نعم

  • مخرج IR

    نعم (RS-232C‏، HDMI)

  • Lock mode

    نعم (محدود)

  • رمز IR المتعددة

    نعم

  • One Channel Map

    نعم

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    نعم

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (إصدار)

    نعم (1.4)

  • SNMP

    نعم

  • USB Cloning

    نعم

  • الاستيقاظ عبر التردد اللاسلكي

    نعم

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    نعم

  • Welcome Video

    نعم

  • WOL

    نعم

إمكانية الاتصال

  • مخرج صوت رقمي (بصري)

    نعم

  • مدخل HDMI

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • LG SVC فقط (من نوع قابس الهاتف)

    نعم

  • واجهة مكبر الصوت الوسائدي (6 سنون)

    نعم

  • مدخل RF

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة)

  • RJ45 (غرض الاستخدام)

    1 (Ethernet)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub ذو 9 سنون/قابس الهاتف)

    نعم (قابس الهاتف)

  • USB (الإصدار)

    نعم (2 لكل وحدة/ 2.0)

الوظائف الذكية

  • Bluetooth

    نعم

  • تشغيل الصوت عبر Bluetooth

    نعم

  • HDMI-ARC

    نعم (HDMI2)

  • IoT

    نعم

  • التوافق مع Magic Remote

    نعم (جاهز)

  • Screen Share

    نعم

  • Soft AP

    نعم

  • التعرُّف الصوتي (مستقل/حل)

    نعم

  • إصدار webOS

    Webos 4.5

  • متصفح الويب

    نعم

  • واي فاي

    نعم

الوظيفة الرأسية (الشركات/متاجر التجزئة)

  • BEACON

    نعم

  • مزامن موقّت بروتوكول وقت الشبكة (NTP)

    نعم

  • ساعة التوقيت الفعلي (RTC)

    نعم

التصميم

  • لون الواجهة

    Ceramic BK

  • نوع الحامل

    بدون حامل (للملحقات: 1 عمود) * 32~55 بوصة: دوّار / أخرى: مثبت

  • اسم الأداة

    UK63

