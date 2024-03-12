شاشة لافتة عرض مقاس 55 ودقة UHD من إل جي

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
شاشة عالية الدقة
إنها تقدم دقة أعلى بأربع مرات من شاشات FHD، وهو ما عمل على إرضاء العميل بصريًا. بالإضافة إلى أن الطلاء المُضاد للتوهج الموجود بالشاشة يقلل من الانعكاسات في البيئات المُضيئة، مما يزيد الوضوح وإمكانية القراءة ويمنح العملاء شاشة مريحة.