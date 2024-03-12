About Cookies on This Site

*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

شاشة لافتة عرض مقاس 55 ودقة UHD من إل جي

55UM5N-H

(2)

شاشة لافتة UHD مع منصة LG webOS الذكية وأمان متقدم

شاشة توضّح المحتويات التي تتم مناقشتها في الاجتماع مثبّتة على حائط غرفة الاجتماعات.

* 65 بوصة
* جميع الصور الواردة بصفحة الويب لأغراض التوضيح فقط.

شاشة عالية الدقة

شاشة عالية الدقة

إنها تقدم دقة أعلى بأربع مرات من شاشات FHD، وهو ما عمل على إرضاء العميل بصريًا. بالإضافة إلى أن الطلاء المُضاد للتوهج الموجود بالشاشة يقلل من الانعكاسات في البيئات المُضيئة، مما يزيد الوضوح وإمكانية القراءة ويمنح العملاء شاشة مريحة.

منصة webOS مريحة

منصة webOS مريحة

تم تجهيز UM5N-H ببرنامج SoC عالي الأداء الذي يسمح بأداء مهام متعددة بدون مشغل وسائط منفصل. توفر منصة webOS أدوات تطوير التطبيقات بواجهة مستخدم سهلة الاستخدام تعزز راحة المستخدم، مما يتيح الاتصال السهل مع المستشعرات الخارجية وتطبيقات webOS الشريكة لإنشاء بيئة صديقة لـ SI.

قوة تحمل تمنحك الموثوقية

مُحسن لبيئات عمل الأعمال التجارية، UM5N-H محمي ضد الملح والغبار ومسحوق الحديد والرطوبة بفضل الطلاء المطابق على لوحة الطاقة، مما يسمح بالتشغيل المستقر. بالإضافة إلى أن ميزاتها التي تركز على العملاء، مثل IP5x والإمالة بمقدار 30 درجة ومراقبة الصدمات، تقدم الموثوقية والرضا.

قوة تحمل تمنحك الموثوقية

مُصمم للاستفادة من المساحة

تم تصميم UM5N-H بحواف رفيعة وإدارة بسيطة للكابلات، مما يوفر المساحة. مع مداخل الطاقة المخفية المتخصصة، يمكن تثبيته بالقرب من الحائط، مع ترك مساحة 13 ملم فقط مع الحامل النحيف.

مُصمم للاستفادة من المساحة

* ستختلف صورة المنتج قليلاً عن المظهر الفعلي للمنتج بسبب الاختلاف الناتج عن خيار كل بوصة.

ميزات أمان مُحسّنة

ميزات أمان مُحسّنة

يوفر UM5N-H ميزات أمان، بما في ذلك تقنية حماية النواة المحسنة (EKP) من LG، والتي تحمي البيانات المهمة من الوصول الخارجي أو الهجمات. تحمل لافتة LG UHD أيضًا شهادة موثوقة في مجال أمن المعلومات، والحفاظ على بيانات العملاء والشركات بشكل آمن. على سبيل المثال، هذا النموذج حاصل على اعتماد ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2.

الاستدامة

الاستدامة

مع الالتزام بالابتكار والاستدامة، تسعى LG باستمرار لخلق مستقبل أفضل للمصنعين والمستهلكين والأجيال القادمة. مع التركيز على تقليل النفايات، وزيادة إعادة التدوير، وإدارة الطاقة بكفاءة، تسعى LG جاهدة لتحقيق الاستدامة، والحصول على العديد من الشهادات مثل FCC EMC Class B.

حلول SuperSign

SuperSign هو حل إدارة محتوى متكامل وسهل الاستخدام لمحتوى اللافتات الرقمية الإبداعية والمنظمة في مساحتك الخاصة، مما يربط العملاء بمجموعة من الخدمات مع تجارب مستخدم مريحة. هناك مجموعة متنوعة من الإصدارات مثل SuperSign Cloud، لذا اكتشف الإصدار الذي يناسبك واستمتع به.

حلول SuperSign

كل المواصفات

