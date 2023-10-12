About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي

اكتشف المبرد الذي يبرد بالماء (مكيف ثلج) من ال جي السعودية، نظام تخزين ثلجي فائق الكفاءة. تفضل بزيارة موقع إل جي السعودية وتعرف على المبردات المائية المميزة على المزيد.

Water-cooled_Screw_Chiller_01_M

مبرد بالماء ذو ضاغط لولبي

التشكيلة الميزات
التشكيلة
اتصل بنا

جهاز تبخير يتسم بكفاءة تحميل فائقة

يتم توفير تشغيل عالي الموثوقية عن طريق تطبيق نظام توزيع المبرّد من النوع الذي يعمل بالجاذبية، ويتم تحسين كفاءة التبخير عن طريق تحسين تنظيم مزيل الأوساخ وأنبوب جهاز التبخير.

يتم استرداد الزيت الذي يتم توفيره أثناء التدوير عالي السرعة للضاغط عبر نظام فصل ثلاثي المراحل. عند تحريك المبرّد، يمنع الوساخات من الدخول ويحسن كفاءة التبريد. وعن طريق استمرار توفير الزيت واسترداده، يمكن تفادي نقص الزيت.

تقليل الوزن والحجم

يمكن توفير مساحة قيّمة في الأرضية عن طريق تقليص مساحة منطقة التركيب ووزن الجهاز.

تقليل الضوضاء

قلل المنتج الخلل في فتحة السحب وتقليل الشعور بعدم الارتياح الناتج عن الضوضاء عن طريق منع الارتشاح.

ميزة Black Box

تتيح تخزين سجلات التشغيل وتحليلها لأجل التشخيص السريع بهدف تقديم حل في حال حدوث عطل.

يتم استعمال نظام تخزين ثلجي فائق الكفاءة

يبرّد نظام التخزين الثلجي المنطقة الداخلية أثناء النهار وينتج ثلجًا على مدار الليل. هذا الحل التطبيقي يسمح بتركيب المنتج واستهلاكه للطاقة على نحو أكثر كفاءة.

معرفة المزيد

التحكم المركزي المحسّن

حلول التحكم، مثل ACP IV وAC Smart، تتيح إمكانية المراقبة بسهولة وتسمح بالتحكم عن بُعد بما يوفر إمكانية إدارة العديد من طرُز التدفئة والتهوية والتكييف في أي مكان.

معرفة المزيد
Water-cooled_Screw_Chiller_05_AR
Air_Solution_03

اتصل بنا

يُرجى الاتصال بنا للحصول على المزيد من المعلومات بشأن المنتج وسوف نتواصل معك في القريب.

اتصل بنا معرفة المزيد