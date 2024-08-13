We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
How to Make Ice Balls for Picture-perfect Cocktails
Energy-saving Tips for Your Fridge
Get Savvy with Your Fridge to Reduce Food Waste
Learn More About LG American Style Fridge Freezers
Don’t lose your cool with LG American-style fridge freezers. Tailored with innovative cooling technology, our fridge freezers deliver superior energy efficiency and temperature control, ensuring your food stays fresher for longer. With a range of sizes on offer, browse both slimline models for smaller spaces and double-door options for larger households that come with water and ice dispensers.
