Temel Özellikler

  • Zengin ve net ses
  • Üç mikrofon ile net çağrılar
  • xboom Buds Uygulaması
  • Kulak Kancası Tasarım
  • 30 saate varan pil ömrü kullanımı
  • Suya Dayanıklı
Daha fazla
Beyaz kıyafet giyen ve güneş gözlüğü takan will.i.am sağa bakıyor, sol işaret parmağıyla kulağındaki kulaklığa işaret ediyor.

will.i.am’den ilham almış
LG xboom Buds

will.i.am ile birlikte yaratılan yeni xboom Buds. Benzersiz tarzıyla geleceğin sesini keşfedin. 

xboom buds kutusu, üzerinde süzülen iki kulaklıkla tamamen açık şekilde görüntüleniyor.

will.i.am; xboom Buds için
LG’nin Deneyim Mimarı

LG, will.i.am ile xboom’u tamamen yeni bir ses ve tarzla müzik dinleme deneyimini geliştiren bir marka olarak yeniden tanımlıyor. Dokuz Grammy ödüllü will.i.am şüphesiz gerçek bir pop kültür ikonu. Ayrıca, Intel’de Yaratıcı Yenilik bölümündeki yöneticilik deneyimi ve RAiDiO.FYI adlı yapay zeka destekli radyo platformunun kurucusu olarak yapay zeka alanında gerçek bir öncü. Tüm 'xboom by will.i.am' ürünleri, daha sıcak bir tonla daha dengeli bir ses sunmak için will.i.am tarafından profesyonel olarak geliştirildi. Müzik ve teknolojideki deneyimiyle will.i.am, eşsiz ses ve çağrı kalitesi sunmak için xboom Buds’ı ufak dokunuşlarla iyileştirdi.

Üstteki görselde kırmızı yelek giyen will.i.am kayıt stüdyosunda önüne yerleştirilmiş ekrana bakıyor. Alttaki görselde will.i.am yine kayıt stüdyosunda çalışıyor, üzerinde yeşil pencereler olan bir ekrana bakıyor.

*'xboom by will.i.am' iafedesinin türkçe çevirisi: will.i.am'den xboom

Tamamen yenilenmiş tarzıyla; Yeni xboom Buds

Üst sol tarafta Will.i.am'in arka yüzü sola bakıyor, güneş gözlüğü takıyor ve işaret parmağıyla kulağındaki kulaklıklara işaret ediyor. Üst sağ tarafta iki beyaz kulaklık görseli bulunuyor. Orta sol tarafta will.i.am'in öne bakan, kulaklık, şapka ve güneş gözlüğü takan portre görseli yer alıyor. Ortal sağ tarafta will.i.am'in kulaklık, şapka ve güneş gözlüğü takan diğer bir portresi bulunuyor. Altta, will.i.am içinde kulaklık bulunan kulaklık kutusunu tutuyor.

Çığır açan malzemelerle zengin ve net ses

*Grafen Sürücü, grafen kaplı diyafram kullanır.

xboom Buds kulağındayken gürültü yavaşça kaybolur

xboom Buds, özellikle arabalar veya tekerlek sürtünmesinden kaynaklanan sesler olmak üzere, gürültü önleme özelliğine sahiptir. Paraziti önleyen net bir ses deneyimi yaşayın.

Ortada beyaz bir kulaklık bulunuyor ve ses dalgaları, kulaklıktan soldan sağa doğru geçerek ANC ile karşılaştırıldığında Ortam gürültüsünü gösteriyor

*ANC: Active Noise Cancellation; "Aktif Gürültü Engelleme" kelimesinin kısaltılmış halidir.

Düşük frekanslı gürültü için; xboom Buds’ın ANC performansı

xboom Buds ve diğer markalar arasında düşük frekanslı gürültü önleme performansı karşılaştırması.

Düşük frekanslı gürültünün üç farklı markaya kıyasla nasıl azaldığını gösteren grafik: LG xboom Buds, A markası ve B markası.

*Grafik, LG’nin dahili test sonuçlarına dayanmaktadır. 

**ANC (Aktif Gürültü Engelleme) azalmasının ortalama değeri 100Hz ila 900Hz arasında değişir. 

***xboom Buds, araba motoru ve tekerlek sürtünmesi gibi 1 kHz’in altındaki düşük frekanslı gürültüyü azaltmakta etkili olmaktadır. 

****ANC: Active Noise Cancellation; "Aktif Gürültü Engelleme" kelimesinin kısaltılmış halidir.

Üç mikrofon ile tamamen net çağrılar

Mikrofonlar, siz telefonda konuşurken arkaplan gürültüsünü filtreler. İki adet hüzmeleme mikrofonu, sesinizi algılar ve tamamen net duyulmasını sağlamak için sesinize odaklanır.

Sahip olduğu üç mikrofonu görselleştirmek için bir çift beyaz/siyah xboom Buds.

Sizin için optimize edildi

xboom Buds için özel tasarlanan uygulamayla kulaklıklarınızın ayarlarını yapın. EQ ayarları gibi çeşitli özelliklerle ihtiyaçlarınıza uymak için optimize edildi. Uygulama, iOS ve Android destekler. 

Bir cep telefonunun ekranında xboom Buds uygulamasının ana ekranı görüntüleniyor. Solda, aynı uygulamanın Ses Efekti ayarının kullanıcı ara yüzü görseli, solda Dokun özelliği ve Kulaklığımı bul özelliğinin kullanıcı arayüzü görseli yer alıyor.

Auracast özellikli Buds ile öncü bir halka açık alan deneyimi

xboom Buds’ın Auracast özelliği ile yeni nesil Bluetooth teknolojisini deneyimleyin. Sayısız yayın akışı arasından dilediğinizi dinleyin. İster müzede rehberli tura katılın ister havalimanı gibi kalabalık alanlarda istediğiniz sesli yayın akışını dinleyin.

Yukarıdaki görselde üç kişiyi müze turuna çıkarmış bir rehber görüntüleniyor, hepsi xboom Buds takıyor. Aşağıdaki görselde, havalimanındaki ekranda uçuş bilgileri görüntüleniyor ve bir erkek xboom Buds ile bilgileri dinliyor.

Auracast her cihazda kullanıma sunulur

xboom Buds Auracast Asistanı özelliği sunar. Benzersiz Buds uygulamasıyla bu özelliği desteklemeyen cihazlarda bile Auracast özelliğini deneyimleyebilirsiniz. Markadan bağımsız tüm cep telefonlarında çalışır.

Ortada, xboom Buds uygulamasının çeşitli menülerini gösteren bir cep telefonu, cep telefonun yanında ise bir tablet, dizüstü bilgisayar ve diğer cihazların çizimleri yer alıyor.

*Auracast; bir ses yayınlama özelliğidir. TV/telefon gibi bir kaynak cihazın bir veya daha fazla ses akışını kulaklıklar veya hoparlörler gibi sınırsız sayıda ses alıcısına yayınlamasına olanak tanıyan bir Bluetooth özelliğidir.

**Desteklenen menüler ve uygulamalar ülkeden ülkeye değişiklik gösterebilir ve piyasaya sürüldükten sonra farklı olabilir.

Kulak Kancası Tasarım

Kulağınızla bütünleşen kanca tasarım

Yeni kulak kancası tasarımımız güven ve rahatlık sağlar. Kulağınızda kulaklıklarla yürüyüşün tadını çıkarın.

Bir kişinin içinde xboom Buds bulunan sol kulağı görseli. Kulaklığın üzerinde iki taraflı bir ok bulunuyor.

Pil ömrü

30 saatlik kullanım

xboom Buds’ın uzun pil ömrü sizi şaşırtacak. 10 saate kadar kesintisiz müzik dinlemenin ve şarj kutusuyla 30 saate kadar kullanımın keyfini çıkarın.

*ANC(Aktif Gürültü Engelleme) özelliği açık olduğunda 7,5 saat sürekli dinleme ve kutuda şarj arasında 24 saat.

Suya Dayanıklı

Biraz su mu? Sorun değil!

Egzersizleriniz sırasında veya nemli günlerde kesintisiz sesin keyfini çıkarın. xboom Buds IPX4 suya dayanıklılık sınıfı sayesinde ter ve neme karşı korunur.

*IPX4: Cihazın gövdesine herhangi bir yönden gelen yalnızca su sıçramalarına karşı koruma anlamına gelir. Kulaklık suya daldırılmamalıdır. IPX4 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus gibi su kütlelerinin yakınında kullanırken dikkatli olun. Su tipine ve ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Denemeyin.

