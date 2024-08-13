Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
75 inç LG UHD AI UT91 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda HDR10 webOS24 2024
75UT91006LA PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

75 inç LG UHD AI UT91 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda HDR10 webOS24 2024

75UT91006LA PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu
75UT91006LA

75 inç LG UHD AI UT91 4K Smart TV AI Sihirli Kumanda HDR10 webOS24 2024

(4)
LG UHD TV, UT90’un önden görünümü. Ekranda LG UHD AI ThinQ, 2024 yazısı ve webOS Yenileme Programı logosu yer alıyor.

webOS

Pocket-lint

LG webOS en iyi akıllı TV işletim sistemi seçildi

Detaylı Bilgi

webOS 24 UX

iF Design Award 

iF Design Award ‘Kazananı’

Detaylı Bilgi

LG TV’de görüntülenen canlı renklere sahip kare şeklindeki bir tünel arkaya doğru giderek daralıyor.

Her detayı net bir şekilde görüntüleyin

Ultra HD her rengi canlılığa kavuşturur. Tamamen belirgin görüntüleri gerçeğe yakın netlikte görün.

*Ekran görüntüsü temsilidir.

HDR10 Pro

İnce detaylara ışık tutun

Renklerin öne çıktığı ve parlaklığın mükemmel görüntüler için incelikle ayarlandığı bir dünyaya dalın. Hepsi mükemmel HDR10 Pro sayesinde.

Mor tonlu, gölgeli bir odada bir adamın yüzünün bölünmüş ekran yakın çekim görüntüsü gösteriliyor. Solda “SDR” ifadesi yer alıyor ve görüntü bulanık. Sağda “HDR10 Pro” ifadesi yer alıyor ve görüntü net ve keskin.

*HDR10 Pro, LG Electronics tarafından geliştirilen ve standart görüntü kalitesi 'HDR10'u esas alan bir teknolojidir.

7.Nesil Alfa 5 AI 4K İşlemci

İçeriden geliştirilmiş üstün eğlence deneyimini yaşayın

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Akıllı 7. Nesil Alfa 5 AI 4K İşlemci, aksiyona tamamıyla dalmak için sesi ve parlaklığı otomatik olarak optimize eder.

*Ekran görüntüsü temsilidir.

AI Kişiselleştirme

İzleme alışkanlıklarınıza göre senkronize olur

Oturma odasının duvarına monte edilmiş bir LG TV ekranında gitar sanatçısı görüntüsü. Ses dalgalarını temsil eden eş merkezli daire grafikleri.

AI Akustik Ayar

Mekanınıza uyum sağlayan optimum ses

Ses sistemi odanızın yerleşimini ve oturduğunuz yeri algılayarak etrafınızda odanızın benzersiz akustiğine göre mükemmel şekilde ayarlanmış bir ses kubbesi oluşturur.

Gece modern bir yaşam alanında LG TV ve LG Soundbar. Kuzey ışıklarını gösteren ekran görüntüsü ideal parlaklık seviyelerinde görüntüleniyor.

Gece

Gündüz modern bir yaşam alanında LG TV ve LG Soundbar. Kuzey ışıklarını gösteren ekran görüntüsü ideal parlaklık seviyelerinde görüntüleniyor.

Gün

Her ışıkta parlayan zeka

İster gündüz ister gece olsun, Parlaklık Kontrolü mekanınızın ışığını algılar ve resmi buna göre dengeleyerek ortaya canlı ve net görseller çıkarır.

AI Ses Pro

Akustiğin hiçbir detayını kaçırmayın

Ekrandan çıkan ses baloncukları ve dalgalarının mekanı kapladığı LG TV görüntüsü.

Mekanınızı saran gerçekçi sesler

Mekanınızı ses stüdyosu kalitesinde zengin seslerle dolduran 9.1.2 sanal çevreleyen ses sistemiyle her bir nefes alışverişini ve kalp atışını işitin.

Bir adam toprak yolda motosiklet kullanıyor ve motosikletin etrafında parlak dairesel grafikler yer alıyor.

Etkileyici ses yankılanıyor




AI işlemci geliştirmeleri ses deneyiminize güçle dolu dinamik bir destek sağlar.

LG TV performans sergileyen müzisyenleri gösteriyor. Mekanın etrafında parlak dairesel grafikler yer alıyor.

İzlediğiniz her şeye uyum sağlayan bir ses




Uyarlamalı Ses Kontrolü, izlediğiniz içeriğin türüne göre sesi gerçek zamanlı olarak dengeleyerek zengin netlik sağlar.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**Ses modu menüsünden etkinleştirilmelidir.

***Ses, dinleme ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 

En altta sarı, turuncu ve mor dairesel küreli siyah bir zemine karşı webOS Yenileme Programı logosu.

webOS Yenileme Programı

5 yıl boyunca yer yıl yeni bir TV

5 yıl içerisinde söz verilen 4 webOS güncellemesi ile kullanışlı özellikler ve teknolojilere ayak uydurun.

*webOS Yenileme Programı beş yıl boyunca toplamda 4 webOS güncellemesi destekler.

**webOS Yenileme Programı için beş yıllık güncelleme eşiği yeni bir ürünün global lansmanıdır.

***İlk webOS güncellemesi satın alma zamanından iki yıl sonra gerçekleşecektir.

****Müşteriler satın alma anında mevcut sürüm de dahil 5 webOS sürümü alır.

*****Güncellemeler, tüm OLED ve 8K QNED’ler dahil olmak üzere 2022 yılında çıkan modellerde mevcuttur ve 2023 sonrasında çıkan modellere UHD, NanoCell, QNED ve OLED dahildir.

******Özellikler değiştirilebilir ve bazı özellik, uygulama ve servis güncellemeleri modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

webOS 24

TV deneyiminizi kişiselleştirin

Profilim, AI Konsiyerj ve Hızlı Kartlar ile size özel hazırlanmış bir TV deneyimini yaşayın.

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

Ev Ofis, Oyun, Müzik, Ev Merkezi ve Spor Kategorileri bulunan webOS 24 ana sayfası. Ekranın alt kısmında “Sizin için Seçtiklerimiz” başlığı altında kişiselleştirilmiş öneriler gösteriliyor.

*Desteklenen menüler ve uygulamalar ülkeden ülkeye değişiklik gösterebilir ve piyasaya sürüldükten sonra farklı olabilir.

**Anahtar sözcük önerileri uygulamaya ve günün vaktine göre değişiklik gösterebilir ve yalnızca NLP teknolojisini anadilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır. 

***2023 yılı ve sonrasında üretilen OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD modelleri için geçerlidir.

****5 yıllık süre içerisinde toplam 4 güncelleme sağlanacaktır, zamanlaması bölgeye veya ülkeye değişiklik gösterebilir.

*****Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir..

 

Krem rengi modüler mobilyalarla dolu bir oturma odasının kahverengi duvarına monte edilmiş Ultra Büyük LG TV'de safari ortamında bir gergedan gösteriliyor.

Ultra Büyük Ekran

Heyecanınızı süper boyutlara taşıyın

Ultra büyük ekran, tüm eğlencenizi gişe rekorları kıran bir ölçek ve netliğe dönüştürür.

Bir LG TV’nin sol üst köşesinde çok renkli bir sanat eseri gösteriliyor ve TV neredeyse hiç boşlukla duvara monte edilmiş.

Süper İnce Tasarım

Kusursuz görüntüler mükemmel uyum sağlar

Mekanınıza yakışan minimalist tasarım ile iç mekanınızı tamamlayın.

LG TV’ye yönlendirilmiş bir uzaktan kumanda görüntüsü. Ekranın sağ tarafında ayarlar gösteriliyor.

WOW Arayüz

Parmaklarınızın ucundaki sadelik

Modlar, profiller ve kullanışlı özellikler gibi basit soundbar kontrolü için WOW Arayüze LG TV’niz üzerinden ulaşın.

*Soundbar ayrı olarak satın alınabilir ve Soundbar Mod Kontrolü modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**LG TV Uzaktan Kumanda kullanımı belirli özelliklerle sınırlıdır. 

***Satın alma anında servisin müsait olamayabileceğini lütfen unutmayın. Güncellemeler için ağ bağlantısı gereklidir.

****UHD WOW arayüzü ile uyumludur.

Gişe rekotmeni filmlere ve muazzam savaşlara dalın

FILMMAKER MODETM

Yönetmenlerin hayalindeki gibi görüntüleyin

Kendinizi en özgün çekimlerin büyüleyici dünyasına bırakın. FILMMAKER MODETM, hassas ayarları sayesinde filmleri tıpkı yönetmenin hayalindeki gibi sunar.

Karanlık bir kurgu stüdyosundaki bir adam ekranında günbatımı görüntüsü yer alan LG TV’ye bakıyor. Görüntünün sağ alt kısmında FILMMAKER MODE™ logosu yer alıyor.

*Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

**FILMMAKER MODETM, UHD Alliance, Inc'in ticari markasıdır.

Evde Sinema Deneyimi

Sinemanın büyüsünü evinizin rahatlığında yaşayın

Sinema salonu ambiyansı evde yeniden yaratılıyor. HDR10 Pro, daha sürükleyici sinematik görüntüler için her filmi benzersiz doğru renler ve kontrastla gerçek ihtişamında sunar.

Az aydınlatılmış bir oturma odasında küçük bir masanın yanında yerde oturan bir aile, duvara monte edilmiş ve Dünya'yı uzaydan gösteren bir LG TV'ye bakıyor.

*HDR10 Pro, LG Electronics tarafından geliştirilen ve standart görüntü kalitesi 'HDR10'u esas alan bir teknolojidir.

Güçlü Oyun Deneyimi

Aksiyona tam hız dalın

Sürükleyici HGiG, ALLM sayesinde yüksek hızda akıcı kalır ve eARC tüm seslerin muhteşem tınlamasını sağlar.

Bitiş çizgisinde bir araba yarışı oyunu, üzerinde "KAZAN!" yazan tabela ile oyuncu oyun kumandasını sıkıca tutuyor. ALLM, eARC, HGiG logoları sol alt köşede yer alıyor.

*HGiG, HDR'de tüketici oyun deneyimlerini iyileştirmek amacıyla kamuya açık yönergeleri belirlemek ve kullanıma sunmak için bir araya gelen, oyun ve TV ekranı endüstrilerinden oluşan gönüllü bir şirketler grubudur.

**HGiG desteği ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Kontroller tam ihtiyacınız olan yerde

Oyun Optimizasyonu ve Oyun Kontrol Panelini kullanmak için oyunu durdurmanıza gerek yok.

Oyun oynandığı sırada ekranın üzerinde Oyun Kontrol Paneli ile birlikte görüntülenen FPS oyun sahnesi. Oyunun üzerinde Oyun Optimizasyonu ile birlikte görüntülenen karanlık bir kış sahnesi.

*Oyun Kontrol Paneli yalnızca “Oyun Optimizasyonu” ve “Oyun Kontrol Paneli” birlikte açıkken etkinleşir. 

**Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

Tüm favori oyunlarınıza erişin

Binlerce oyun evreni parmaklarınızın ucunda. Muhteşem bulut oyun kitaplığını keşfedin. Oyun oynayarak geçirebileceğiniz zamanı indirme veya güncellemelerle kaybetmeden oyunları anında yayınlayın.

Uma imagem do ecrã inicial da Boosteroid a mostrar o "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Um ecrã inicial da GeForce NOW a mostrar cinco miniaturas de jogos diferentes à direita.

*Desteklenen ortaklıklar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**GeForce NOW üyeliği gerekli olabilir.

***Boosteroid üyeliği gerekli olabilir.

Sürdürülebilirlik

LG UHD AI’nin gelecek vizyonunu keşfedin

Hafif, doğada çözünür ambalaj ve küresel sürdürülebilirlik referansları ile gezegen için doğru seçimi yapın.

Bej renkli bir arka plana karşı üzerinde ağaçlar çizili LG UHD ambalajı.

*Desteklenen ortaklıklar ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

**Aşağıdaki modeller geri dönüştürülmüş plastikten yapılmıştır: Bottom Bracket UT90(75/65/55/50") and UT80(86/75/70").

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Ekran Türü

    4K UHD

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz Native

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    7.Nesil α5 AI 4K İşlemci

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Ses Çıkışı

    20W

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    2.0 kanal

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1677 x 965 x 30,9

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    33,3

Tüm Özellikler

GÖRÜNTÜ (EKRAN)

  • Ekran Türü

    4K UHD

  • Ekran Çözünürlüğü

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Arkaplan Işık Türü

    Edge

  • Yenileme Hızı

    60Hz Native

GÖRÜNTÜ (İŞLEMCİ)

  • Görüntü İşlemcisi

    7.Nesil α5 AI 4K İşlemci

  • AI Çözünürlük Yükseltme

    4K Çözünürlük Yükseltici

  • Dinamik Ton Eşleme

    Evet

  • AI Parlaklık Kontrolü

    Evet

  • 　HDR (Yüksek Dinamik Aralık)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Evet

  • Yerel Karartma Teknolojisi

    Yerel Karartma

  • Görüntü Modu

    9 mod (Canlı, Standart, APS (Otomatik Güç Tasarrufu), Sinema, Spor, Oyun, FILMMAKER, (ISF)Uzman(Aydınlık Oda), (ISF)Uzman(Karanlık Oda))

OYUN

  • HGIG Mode

    Evet

  • Oyun Ayar Menüsü

    Evet (Oyun Sayfası)

  • ALLM (Otomatik Düşük Gecikme Modu)

    Evet

SMART TV

  • İşletim Sistemi

    webOS 24

  • Aile Ayarları

    Evet

  • ThinQ

    Evet

  • USB Kamera Uyumlu

    Evet

  • Web Tarayıcısı

    Evet

  • Akıllı Ses Tanıma

    Evet

  • Sihirli Kumanda

    Yerleşik

  • Akıllı Telefon Uzaktan Uygulaması

    Evet (LG ThinQ)

SES

  • AI Ses

    Gelişmiş AI Ses (Sanal 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Gelişmiş Net Ses

    Evet (Otomatik Ses Seviyesi Düzeltme)

  • LG Ses Senkronizasyonu

    Evet

  • Ses Modu Paylaşımı

    Evet

  • Eşzamanlı Ses Çıkışı

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Surround Uyumlu

    Evet (2 Yönlü Oynatma)

  • Ses Çıkışı

    20W

  • AI Akustik Ayarlama

    Evet

  • Ses Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Kılavuza bakın)

  • Hoparlör Yönü

    Aşağı Yönde Ses Verme

  • Hoparlör Sistemi

    2.0 kanal

ERİŞİLEBİLİRLİK

  • Yüksek Kontrast

    Evet

  • Gri Ölçek

    Evet

  • Renkleri Ters Çevir

    Evet

BOYUTLAR VE AĞIRLIKLAR

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaksız) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1677 x 965 x 30,9

  • TV Boyutları (Ayaklı) (GxYxD) (mm):

    1677 x 1042/994 x 370

  • Kutu Boyutları (GxYxD)

    1820 x 1205 x 228

  • Ayak Boyutları (GxD) (mm):

    380 x 370

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaksız) (kg):

    33,3

  • TV Ağırlığı (Ayaklı) (kg):

    41,5

  • 　Kutu Ağırlığı

    52,4

  • VESA Uyumluluğu

    400 x 300

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI Ses Dönüş Kanalı

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Desteği

    Evet (v 5.1)

  • Ethernet Girişi

    1 adet

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Evet

  • SPDIF (Optik Dijital Ses Çıkışı)

    1 adet

  • CI Slot

    1 adet

  • HDMI Giriş

    3 adet (adetRC, ALLM desteği sağlar)

  • RF Girişi (Anten/Kablo)

    2 adet

  • USB Girişi

    2 adet (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Evet (Wi-Fi 5)

GÜÇ

  • Güç Kaynağı (Voltaj, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Bekleme Güç Tüketimi

    0,5 W'ın altında

DAHİL OLAN AKSESUARLAR

  • Kumanda

    Sihirli Uzaktan Kumanda MR24

  • Güç Kablosu

    Evet (Ayrılabilir)

  • Uzaktan Kumanda Pilleri

    Evet (AA x 2 adet)

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.